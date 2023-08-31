Marriage licenses---
Eric Slink, 25, Swanton, project engineer, and Kathryn Dzyak, 25, Swanton, dog trainer.
Jon Schultz, 42, Wauseon, owner of NAPA, Swanton, and Jennifer Berg, 40, Delta, cota/I dor.
Ryan Pilliod, 39, Swanton, assistant manager, and Sarah Johnson, 30, Swanton, hair stylist.
Elijah Eberly, 20, Fayette, tool and die, and Alicyn Brown, 19, Fayette, not available.
Jason Risner, 45, Delta, logistics manager, and Amy Berg, 38, Toledo, family service advisor.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Tracy Stevens, Delta, vs. Fulton Industries, Inc., Toledo. Money judgment.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., San Diego, Calif., vs. Jim Reese, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Troy, Mich., vs. William Rawlings, Lyons. Foreclosure.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., San Diego, Calif., vs. Bobbi York, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., vs. Laura Hoffman, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., vs. Marianne Garza, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., vs. Heather Thatcher, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Haylee Engel, Wauseon, vs. Christian Kellebauer, Delta. Child support enforcement.
American Express National Bank, Independence, vs. Andrew Bernal, Delta. Money judgment.
Heritage Construction, Wauseon, vs. Temple Gym and Fitness, LLC, Archbold. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
Clinton Township —
Lisa Miller to Tina Miracola, 515 Third St., Wauseon.
Ruben Lopez to Anthony Shook, 11800 U.S. 20A, Wauseon.
Travis Walter to Ryan and Avigael Rankin, 1209 Apache Drive, Wauseon.
Daniel and Myriah Clay to Jarrod and Stace Nicely, 221 Darlene Drive, Wauseon.
Jessica Soltis to Kimberly Clingaman, 783 Fairway Lane, Wauseon.
German Township —
David and Rebecca Elkins, Jr., to The Summit Housing Development Corp, 405 Middle St., Archbold.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up to receive breaking news alerts from The Crescent-News.
Sign up to receive the daily headlines from The Crescent-News.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.