Sentenced: Eric Feagin, 28, Toledo, possession of marijuana, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine; speed, costs only.
Florentina Dodson, 32, 26525 Elizabeth St., attempted theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 jails jail/88 days suspended, complete shoplifters alternative course in lieu of two days jail; Tyler Daly, 22, Auburn, Ind., disorderly conduct, $250 fine/$150 fine suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended, batterer’s intervention program; Zachary Parrish, 34, Continental, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Kellie Depew, 29, 2127 Baltimore Road, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, shoplifters alternative course in lieu of two days jail; Jonathan Bauer, 19, address unavailable, menacing, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended, anger management assessment.
Sarah Myers, 1394 S. Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; use of illegal license plates, $250 fine/$150 suspended; expired license plates and driving under suspension, dismissed.
Damien Smith, 34, Toledo, driving under suspension, $100 fine; lanes of travel, dismissed.
Douglas Arnold, 40, Lincoln Park, Mich., no operator’s license, $100 fine; speed, $65 fine.
Juan Perez, 22, 890 Circle Drive, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days/27 days suspended, one year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; lanes of travel, costs only.
Tionna Hollis, 22, Murfreesboro, Tenn., possession of drug paraphernalia, $150 fine; possession of marijuana, $150 fine.
Philip Wagner, 26, Hicksville, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail.
Forfeiting bonds:
Tiffany Helland, 33, 1550 Westgate Drive, failure to control dog ($125); Carol Mast, 79, 10441 Rosebrook Road, failure to confine dog ($125).
Set for pretrial hearing:
Christopher Bloniarz, 37, 785 Village Lane, OVI, driving under suspension, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Matthew Lucas II, 43, 09166 Christy Road, domestic violence; Jasmine Guelde, 26, 548 Pontiac Drive, domestic violence; Lakeisha Clark, 46, Toledo, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana; Kiona Shaw, 43, Montpelier, telecommunication harassment; Aaron Moore, 48, 15236 County Road 153, OVI, red light; Matthew Kiessling, 33, 107 Widmer St., hit/skip, stop sign violation; Deana Rowland, 64, Stryker, driving under suspension; Kolby Bidlack, 22, Antwerp, disorderly conduct/fighting; Erin Ryan, 20, 1015 Wayne St., disorderly conduct; Kristine Oshaughnessey, 39, Hicksville, passing a stopped school bus; Cory Wilkes, 31, South Bend, Ind., OVI, speed, possession of drug paraphernalia; Abel Croser, 23, Holgate, OVI, failure to register; Michael Hall, 36, 1698 Hopkins St., OVI, expired license plates; Benjamin Samlow, 40, Napoleon, two counts OVI, violation of marked lanes, no safety belt; Heather Thayer, 25, 1810 Baltimore St., OVI, driving under suspension, fictitious registration, endangering children; David Perez, 41, 423 Pontiac Drive, OVI, driving under suspension, stop sign violation, speed, child endangerment in motor vehicle; Larry Bell III, 24, 360 Rosewood Drive, possession of marijuana.
