Kendric Thomas, 45, 618 Dakota Place, domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and the case was bound over to Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Elliot Simmons, 33, 405 Northfield Ave., appeared on the charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony. The case was continued until Wednesday and bond was set at $100,000 with a 10% allowance provision.
Justin Weinburg, 40, 26267 Bowman Road, had a preliminary scheduled for Thursday on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
Sentenced:
Kimberly Rosebrock, 30, Sherwood, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; no child restraint, endangering children, dismissed.
Predest Richardson II, 30, Payne, telecommunication harassment, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 180 days jail/179 days suspended; aggravated menacing, dismissed.
Kenneth Karnes, 65, Bryan, $525 fine, 90 days jail/80 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, substance abuse assessment; driving under suspension, turn signal violation, dismissed.
Daniel Marshall, 27, 23603 Allen Road, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; OVI and speed, dismissed.
Emily Caldwell, 24, 700 Ralston Ave., $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; violation of marked lanes, dismissed.
Joris Koranteng, 32, obstructing official business, $250 fine/$150 suspended, 30 days jail suspended, driving under suspension, $100 fine; no operator’s license, $150 fine.
Quentin Vielma, 24, Payne, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; expired plates, dismissed.
Rafael Solis, 33, Wauseon, OVI, $850 fine, 180 days jail/150 days suspended, two-year operator’s license suspension, substance assessment, vehicle forfeited to Defiance Police Department; violation of marked lanes, dismissed.
Rafael Hernandez III, 38, being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence $500 fine/$400 suspended, 30 days jail/28 days suspended, one year operator’s license suspension; possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, no tail lights, dismissed.
Ronald Boyd, 68, Antwerp, OVI, $625 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator’s license suspension; OVI, dismissed.
Tanner Welch, 29, 700 Kiser Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; driving under suspension, $100 fine.
Leigha Flores, 24, 700 Kiser Road, no operator’s license (two counts), $200 fine; failure to use care in starting/backing, $25 fine.
Dustyn Hitchcock, 25, driving under suspension, costs only; expired plates, costs only.
Danny Hill, 58, 207 Union St., driving under suspension, $100 fine; Pierce Welch, 19, 13536 Fullmer Road, no operator’s license, $100 fine; Brittany Hale, 39, Hamler, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Thomas Stearns, 18, 2290 Baltimore Road, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Daniel Budwah, 20, 701 N. Clinton St., theft, $1,000 fine/$750 suspended, 180 days jail/150 days suspended, restitution ordered $243.05; Bradley Crowl, 18, 6698 Lake Road, passing a stopped school bus, $150 fine; Andria Henry, 27, Cecil, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, complete shoplifter alternative course, restitution of $112.92; Rebekah Powers, 23, 6909 Ohio 66 North, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, complete shoplifter alternative course; Brittany Long, 22, 1033 Riverside Ave., driving under suspension, $50 fine; Henry Butler Jr., 55, 1391 Milwaukee Ave., disorderly conduct while intoxicated, $75 fine suspended; William Sprouse, 57, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., attempted theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail suspended; Linda Gonzalez, 42, Hicksville, telecommunications harassment, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 30 days jail suspended; Willard Maddox, 42, 517 Tiedeman Ave., driving under suspension, $250 fine/$150 suspended; Kateri Watahomigie, 27, Napoleon, escape, $250 fine suspended, 180 days jail suspended; Scott Burchfield, 44, Bryan, driving under suspension, $50 fine; Brooke Eberle, 20, 619 Washington Ave., failure to confine dog, $25 fine.
Forfeiting bond:
Cade Mansfield, 29, 22583 Bowman Road, failure to confine a dog ($175).
Set for pretrial hearing:
Autumn Caperton, 26, Payne, assault, criminal damage, disorderly conduct; Christopher Epple, 46, 195 W. Rosewood Ave., assault; Randall Fruth, 73, 16343 Painter Road, assured clear distance; Sarah Myers, 40, 1394 S. Jackson Ave., driving under suspension, expired plates; Alexis Muncy, 24, 319 East Street, driving under suspension; Rosann Pontious, 38, Montpelier, driving under suspension; Venancio Miranda Benavidez, age and address unavailable, OVI, no operator’s license, speed; Samantha Sauer, 41, 08223 Ohio 66, making false alarms; James Shugars, 36, Hicksville, menacing; Duane Hollis Jr., 19, Toledo, no operator’s license, speed; Nelson Shipley, 64, 14887 Power Dam Road, OVI, driving under suspension, fictitious plates, no safety belt, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Dismissed:
Nelson Shipley, 64, 14887 Power Dam Road, OVI, driving under suspension; Matthew Keber, 35, 26637 County Road 42, menacing/stalking.
