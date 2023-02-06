Jayden Northrup, 18, 218 Corwin St., theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/81 days suspended; disorderly conduct, dismissed.
Adrianna Aemisegger, 20, Hillsdale, Mich., being in physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, $500 fine/$250 suspended, 30 days jail/27 days suspended, one-year operator's license suspension, driver intervention program in lieu of three days jail; speed, dismissed.
Willard Maddox, 18, 517 Tiedeman Ave., driving under suspension, $100 fine; no tail lights, costs only.
Christopher Wallace, 39, Napoleon, theft, $500 fine/$400 suspended, 90 days jail/88 days suspended, restitution of $63.21 to Menards; Dyllan Rosebrock, 32, Sherwood, driving under suspension, $100 fine; Alicia Casarez, 24, Toledo, violation of marked lanes, $25 fine.
Set for pretrial hearing:
Gerald Adams, 65, 1939 E. Second St., disorderly conduct, theft; Codie Ledford, 29, 1032 Perry St., driving under suspension; Isabella Mendoza, 24, 647 Jackson Ave., domestic violence; Mitchell Druckemiller, 33, New Haven, Ind., OVI, failure to control; Michael Rochester, 39, 506 Washington Ave., driving under suspension, possession of marijuana; Jared Muhlenkamp, 33, Hicksville, domestic violence; Tara Carter, 36, Bryan, two counts theft, driving under suspension; Donovan Joyner, 24, 1371 Moll Ave., two counts OVI, two counts driving under suspension, no tail lights, no safety belt, possession of drug paraphernalia; Arthur Bradford, 30, 2127 Baltimore Road, driving under suspension, failure to yield; Michael Buchman, 29, Paulding, OVI, marked lanes; Demariye Jones, 24, Fort Wayne, driving under suspension, speed; Jamie Lucas, 37, Bryan, OVI, driving under suspension, lanes of travel, no safety belt, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; Michael Moats, 41, Sherwood, OVI, lanes of travel, no safety belt; Demetrius Cason, 40, Cincinnati, driving under suspension, speed; Nathan Gallant, 30, OVI, driving under suspension, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, possession of marijuana; Kameron Singleton, 25, 210 Main St., OVI, possession of marijuana; Danyel Betz, 46, Hicksville, theft; Beau Rademaker, 38, Defiance, aggravated menacing.
