Marriage licenses---
Timothy Metz, 53, laborer, Fort Wayne, and Anita Solis, 54, retired, Defiance.
Trent Hicks, 21, technician, Defiance, and Hopi Manis, 20, daycare teacher, Defiance.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Crosscountry Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich Ill. vs. Gabrielle and Justin Sheaks 26350 Elizabeth Street, State of Ohio Department of taxation, Columbus, Treasurer of Defiance County, 221 Clinton Street. Foreclosure.
Village Capital & Investments, LLC, No city listed, vs. Amy Wannemacher, 1188 Fallen Timbers Drive, Andrew Wannemacher, Toledo, United Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Columbus, State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus, Defiance county treasurer, 221 Clinton Street. Foreclosure.
Journal entries---
Kathleen Mericle-Adkins, Cecil; and Gregory Adkins, Cecil, vs. Travis Reinhart, 19707 Schick Road. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Treasurer of Defiance county, 500 West Second Street, vs. Cloyd Sr. and Jennifer Crow, Garrett Ind., Village of Sherwood, Unknown tenants Sherwood. Order of forfeiture.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Tommy Ridgway, Hicksville. Money Judgment.
Smantha Elswick, 806 Holgage Avenue, vs. Ohio Department of Public Safety, Columbus. Appeal dismissed.
Capital One Bank USA NA, Richmond, Va. vs. Dale Howard, 14832 Dohoney Road. Money Judgment.
Brian Bloomfield, 2308 Riviera Road, vs. Rana Bloomfield, 1123 Schultz Street. Divorce granted.
Hilary Sheets, 15615 Power Dam Road, vs. Benjamin Sheets, 15740 Hill Road. Divorce granted.
Amanda Carteaux, 22451 State Route 18, vs. Jeremy Carteaux, Churubusco Ind. Divorce granted.
Promedica Physicians Group, Inc., Toledo, Promedica Defiance Reginal Hospital, 1200 Ralston Avenue, vs. Austin Peters, 903 Dotterer Street. Money judgment.
Samantha Yahraus, Aurora Ill. vs. Jaren Tipton 912 Washington Avenue. Duty of support ordered.
Adrianna Froelich, Address unavailable, vs. Daniel Rubio, Address unavailable. Civil protection ordered.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Jeffrey and June Richard to Jeffrey and June Richard Trustees, Sec. 33, 1 acre.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Shelli Cochran to Donna Baldwin, Hill and Myers Add., part lots 25-26.
Linda Davila to Jessica Davile, Holgate's Third Add., lot 23.
Crystal Sweeney to Alicia Leithauser, Holgate's Second Add. Sub. of lot S, lot 2.
Sanda Morris to Brandon and Amy Eitniear, South Defiance Add., part lot 70.
MBC Development, LP, to Defiance DG, LLC, South Defiance Add., part lots 295-296 and lot 297.
Jesse and Marlys Lulfs to Ryan Richardson, Krotz's Add., part lot 31.
Kevin and Megan Butler to Kent and Belinda Laney, Lincoln Park Add., lot 4.
Douglas Engel Sheriff of Defiance to T3 Properties, LLC, Baringer's Second Add., lot 83.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Heather McKeen to Gerald Ross, Vandenbroek's Add., lot 8.
Axis LED Group, LLC, to Twofors Emporium, LLC, Westwood Add., Extension Sub., part lot 13.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Estate of Robert Antoine Jr. to Sue Vaughn-Antoine, Williamstown Add., lot 28-29 and part lot 30.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Defiance Realty, LLC, Gibsons Add., part lot 2.
James and Carole Bennett to Jonathon Bennett and Tara Blair, Williamstown Add., part lot 43.
Defiance Ward 4 —
David and Judith Rau to Tisha Rau-Tingle, Sec. 35, 0.57 acre.
David and Judith Rau to Tisha Rau-Tingle, Auglaize Hills Sub., Part lot 4.
David and Judith Rau to Tisha Rau-Tingle, Olde Oaks Estates Sub., lot 3.
Kyle Breese Administrator for Carol Breese to Philip and Cathy Panning, unit M, Chinook Trails Condos.
Estate of Linda Fitzwater to Leann Fitzwater, East Defiance Add., part lot 146.
CVF III Mortgage Loan Trust II to T3 Properties, LLC, Highlands Park Add., lot 27.
Florence Sandys (dec.) to Jeffery Horvath, Ansberry Place Add., lots 13-14.
Fred Mansfield to Legacy Blueprint Properties, LLC, East Defiance Add., lot 18.
Dynasty Holdings, LLC, to Jaclyn Juarez, Greener's Add., part lot 34.
Daniel Woodring to Brandi Valle, Enterprise Add. Block I., lots 52-54.
Orquidea Ensenat to Brent Fausnight, East View Add., lot 176.
Delaware Township —
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, to Dynasty Holdings, LLC, Sec. 20, 3 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Carolyn Smith (dec.) to Richard Smith, Millers and Others Add., lot 55.
Farmer Township —
Estate of Brian Chittenden to Theresa Chittenden, Sec. 21, 2.603 acres.
Paula Ankney to Joshua and Kimberly Limber, Sec. 32, 2 acres.
Hicksville Village —
BABH Properties, LLC, to Carmen Vasquez, Auditor's Plat., part lot 99.
Christopher Helf to Richard Laney and Amanda Mills, Shoe Factory Add., lot 142.
Kevin and Vera Hunt to Lisa McNamara, Auditor's Plat, lot 64.
Estate of Mary Hissong to Tina West, Edgerton's Second Add., part lot 31 and lot 32.
Betty Pocratsky to Susan Gonwick, unit 324, Antwerp Drive Condos Phase III.
Hicksville Township —
Kenneth and Robin Sanders to Kenneth and Robin Sanders trustees, Sec. 17, 4.79 acres.
Highland Township —
Annette and Jason Brink to Robter Whitaker, Sec. 11, 0.67 acre.
Mark Township —
Clinton and Angela Zeedyk to Dennis Zeedyk, Sec. 32, 15.0-25.0 acres.
Estate of James Allen to Curtis Potter, Sec. 34, 71.518 acres.
Curtis Potter to Potter Land Company, LLC, Sec. 34, 71.518 acres.
Noble Township —
Jeffery and Bethanne Woodbury to Sarah and Caleb Baker, Sec. 1, 2.208 acres.
James Kammeyer to James and Judith Kammeyer, Sec. 1, 6.781 acres.
Donna Fickel to James Kammeyer, Sec. 1, 33.219 acres.
Steven Lehman Executor to James and Judith Kammeyer, Sec. 1, 33.219 acres.
James Kammeyer to James and Judith Kammeyer, Sec. 1, 33.219 acres.
Jerry and Margene Kennedy to Annette Tressler, Noble Heights Residential Community, lot G.
North Richland Township —
Randy Meyer and Sharon Brubaker Successor Co- Trustees to Kaden Stouffer, Sec. 9., part lots 3-4.
Defiance City Ayersville ALSD-Annexation —
Renee Patterson to Renee Patterson Trustee, Miller Snyder Sub., lot 12.
