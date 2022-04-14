Defiance County
Marriage licenses---
Kim Fitch, 61, Defiance, truck driver, and Melissa Hostutler, 37, Defiance, technician.
Megan Williams, 24, Defiance, accountant, and Jackson Magdy, 30, Fort Wayne, CPA.
Brett Saalfrank, 31, mechanic, and Olivia Slates, 30, Defiance, dental hygienist.
Quade Klingshirn, 25, die setter/operator, and Elizabeth Nicely, 22, Defiance, unemployed.
On the docket---
Amy Harren, 1683 Dakota Place, vs. Gregory Harren, 600 St. Paul. Dissolution of marriage.
Heather Keene, 4113 Misty Shores, vs. Jashua Keene, Rossford. Dissolution of marriage.
Bradley Simon, 402 Summit St., vs. Elizabeth Simon, 402 Summit St. Dissolution of marriage.
Wyatt McCoy, 15711 Harris road, vs. Leslie McCoy, 323 Seneca street. Dissolution of marriage.
Morgan Rieman, Findlay, vs. Kodi Nafziger, 300 Minneapolis St. Divorce.
Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC, Bloomington, Minn., vs. James Schanck, 925 S. Clinton St. Money Judgment.
Angel Rivera, 471 Pontiac Drive. Reciprocal support.
The Huntington National Bank NA, Columbus, vs. Leslie McCoy, 323 Seneca St. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Defiance County Treasurer vs. Cloyd and Jennifer Crow, Garrett, Ind.; Village of Sherwood; Unknown tenants Sherwood. Foreclosure.
Smantha Elswick 806 Holgate Avenue, vs. Ohio department of public safety, Columbus. Appeal dismissed.
Mycumortgage, LLC, Beavercreek, vs. Dustin and Shelby Blake, 26825 Behrens Road; Amber Blake 841 Washintion Ave.; Defiance County Treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Brian Bloomfield, 2308 Riviera Raod, vs. Rana Bloomdield, 1123 Schultz St. Divorce granted.
Leland Sears, 38 College Place, vs. Melisa Sears, Bryan. Divorce granted.
ProMedica physician group, LLC, Toledo, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, 1200 Ralston Ave., vs. Austin Peters, 903 Dotterer St. Money judgment.
Wren Laporte, Hicksville, vs. Dennis Laporte, Edgerton. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
John Nagel to Lawrence Nagel, Sec. 7, 40 acres.
John Nagel to Lawrence Nagel, Secs. 18, 40-40-40 acres, and 129.32 acres.
Tiffany Meyer to Nathan Meyer, Sec. 23, 2.791 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Fallen Timbers Acquisition Group, Ltd, to TCB Holdings Group, LLC, First Add block 5, lots 12-11-10.
Howard Mains to Roman Graber, lots between Maumee and Auglaize rivers, part lot 13.
Estate of Richard Romaker to Mel and Jennifer White, Lincoln Park Add., lot 8.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Jonathan Hahn, Forest Heights Add., lots 10-9.
Danny Tolson (dec.) to Gretchen Tolson, Hoffmans First Add., lot 27.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Estate of Ricardo Castillo to Adolfo and Carmen Noriega, Warren and Others Add., part lot 17.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Defiance Realty, LLC, to Williams and Patricia Sigg, Gibsons Add., part lot 2.
Defiance Township —
Todd and Tara Ham to John and Angela Connors, Sec. 1, 1.742-1.451 acres.
Jeffery and Bob Rohlf to John and Judy Rohlf, Sec. 14, 28.986 acres.
Thomas and Shada Rohlf to John and Judy Rohlf, Sec. 15, 28.986 acres.
Andrew and Darla Bok to Andrew and Darla Bok, Secs. 20-32, 12.46-18.357 acres.
Sherwood Village —
David Dudley to Cathy Fowler, Auditors Plat., part lots 13-34.
Hicksville Village —
Berry Hochstetler to Morgan Miller, Zeis and Parkers., part lot 45-46.
Ester Blair (dec.) to Alex Reinhart, Zeis and Parkers., lot 43.
Estate of Freda Harmon to Brian and Courtney Bashore, Unit 305, East Smith Street Condos.
Michelle Hamilton to Steven Miller, Hattery's Add. lot 33.
Jonathon and Heather Yoder to Broc Evens, Original Plat., lots 465-472.
5H Interests, LLC, to Brandon Barkman, Sec. 16., 5 acres.
Hicksville Township —
Mark and Amy Haver to Seth and Barbara Kashner, Surlok East Sub., lots 1-2.
Highland Township —
Jean Williams to Jean Williams, Sec. 1, 13.5 acres.
Belmar Reliford to Johnathon and Kathryn Wagner, Fourth Add. to Slussers Home Add., (Split), lots 1-2.
Defiance City-Noble DCSD —
SRT Holdings, Ltd., to Lori Weber, Wooded Acres Add., part lot 1.
Noble Township —
Lisa Murfee to William and Patricia Sigg, Valley Creek Sub Phase II., lot 16.
Defiance City Ayersville —
Sounuts, LLC, to Jason and Annette Heil, Sec. 31, 1.314-0.587 acres.
Colleen Worline to Connie Worline, Engelwoods Third Add. lot 46.,
North Richland Township —
Virginia Wesche (dec.) to Robert Wesche, Sec. 9, 3.82-5.1820 acres.
South Richland Township —
Robert Royal to ALZ Land Holdings, LLC, Sec. 32, 40.37 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Gerald Fedderke (dec.) to Judy Fedderke, Sec. 10, 2 acres.
Harold Hulbert (dec.) to Marl Hulbert, Sec. 15, 4.09-2.601 acres.
Birchwood Terrace, LLC, to Birchwood Terrace MHP, Inc,. Sec. 36, 17.893 acres.
Washington Township —
S. Mohre Investments, LLC, to Connor Shirkey, Sec. 5, 1.966 acres.
