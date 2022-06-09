Defiance County:
Marriage licenses---
Tricia Seither, 51, Holgate, legal assistant, and Benjamin Sheets, 42, Holgate, pipe fitter.
Sara Ohm, 28, Defiance, teacher, and Zackary Dempsey, 30, Defiance, teacher.
Paul Schumm, 73, Defiance, retired, and Janet Kreinbrink, 74, Defiance, LPN.
Parker Witenmyer, 22, Defiance, sales, and Panthera Miley, 23, Defiance, unemployed.
Xavier Ballentine, 25, Hicksville, laborer, and Amber Carwile, 24, Hicksville, cosmetologist.
Walter Iliff, 65, Defiance, maintenance, and Tracy Pardee, 65, Ney, retired.
Benjamin Esquibel, 51, Defiance, union carpenter, and Anita Schudel, 52, Defiance, driver.
Lowell Hamrick, 34, Defiance, disabled, and Emily Kent, 30, Defiance, direct support pro.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Anne Garcia, address unavailable, vs. Raynaldo Garcia, address unavailable. Civil protection ordered.
Mycumortgage, LLC, Dayton, vs. Nicholas Suffel, Hicksville; unknown spouse, if any, of Nicholas Suffel; Midwest Community Federal Credit Union, 08770 Ohio 66; Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Alan Rodriguez, 1640 Fairlawn St., vs. Johns Manville, Denver, Colo.; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Workers compensation.
Jennifer McCall, address unavailable, vs. Samantha Klingler address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Jennifer McCall, address unavailable, vs. Troy Klingler, address unavailable. Civil protection ordered.
Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, Mount Laurel, N.J., vs. Michelle and Jason Russell, 02131 Ohio 66; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Candace Berner, 1411 S. Jackson Ave., vs. Theodore Berner, Orient. Divorce.
Amanda Kortekamp, 5109 Havenwood Drive, vs. Robert Kortekamp, 5109 Havenwood Drive. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries---
Jose and Olga Ruiz, 11582 Limbaugh Road, vs. Geahlen Paving and Excavating, Liberty Center; and Toby Geahlen, Liberty Center. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Jacob Diffenderfer-Gabbard, 323 Jefferson Ave. Default judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Paula Damron, 610 Sierra Way. Default judgment.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Cain Pearson, Mark Center. Judgment for plaintiff.
Jason Oney, Hicksville, vs. Jannette Monserrate, Lakeland, Fla. Divorce.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Marilyn and Merlyn Wiemken to Keith Wiemken, Sec. 14, 1.5 acres (split).
Defiance Ward 1 —
James and Wendy Stykemain to Jacob and Victoria Petersen, Original Plat, part lot 61.
Mitchell Property Enterprises, LLC, to 321 Downtown, LLC, Original Plat, part lot 85.
Laura Young to Sebastian and Waverly Rue, Barringer's Second Add., part lots 104, 105.
Abbie and Joshua Koiner to Austin and Courtney Martin, Koerber Add., lot 8.
Mary Mohr to Kasey Schwartz, Auditors Plat, part lot 57.
Rebecca Zimmerman to Angela Roehrig, Auditor's Plat of lots Between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 76.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Shayne Houck to The Huntington National Bank, Vandenbroek's Add., lot 19.
Abigail Shumaker to Ruth and Aaron Edwards, Romke's Block Add., lot 7.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Estate of Craig Davis to Defiance Realty, LLC, East Defiance Add., part lot 11.
Estate of Virginia Clayburn to Brenda and Dwight Henry, Kahlo's First Add., to East Defiance, lots 12-13.
Defiance Township —
Juan Herrera to Robert and Barbara Bentley, Sec. 32, 5.02 acres.
Delaware Township —
Richard and Suzanne Sheets to R&T Sheets Farm, LLC, Sec. 11, 80 acres.
Bobbie and James Battin to James Schroeder, Delaware Bend, lots 3-5 and vacated alley.
Sherwood Village —
Rebecca Fitzwater to Home 4 You, LLC, Rock's Addition Block B, lot 6.
Hicksville Village —
PKM Properties, LLC, to 4m Rentals, LLC, Hattery's Add., lot 12.
Wade Krontz to Robert and Lisa Wagaman, Shoe Factory Add., lot 69.
Hicksville Township —
Bruce Guilford to Brian and Heather Houser, Sec. 17, 1.19 acres.
Justin and Heather Kuhn to Majid Zogagi, Sec. 30, 2.8 acres.
Highland Township —
Steven and Wanda Stark to Laura Young, Maple Ave., Sub., number three, lot 12.
Milford-Edgerton —
Thomas and Loretta Cape to Jeremy and Michelle Poper, Sec. 16, 2.058 acres.
Defiance City-Noble —
Baughman Holdings, LLC, to Brent and Kelly Gerken, Riverdale Heights Add., lot 78.
Noble Township —
S. Mohre Investments, LLC, to Torrence and Jenney Smith, Sec. 9, 0.97 acre.
Harold DeTray, to Harold and Debbie DeTray, Sec. 17, part North 1/2 South East, part north 1/2 of South East 1/4, part South 1/2, North East 1/4, Sec. 20, 80 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Kathryn Donley to Donald and Joyce Gustwiller, Sec. 31, 1, 1.76 acres.
Lewis and Mary Johnston to David Johnston, Englewood Third Add., lot 45.
David Johnston to Abby and Eric Sweinhagen, Englewood Third Add., lot 45.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Kennedy Schlegel to Kevin and Kathy Homier, Kettenring Hill Sub., First Add., lot 17.
Richland Township —
Estate of James Ingle to Rebecca Zimmerman, Fritz Sub., lot 1.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD-Annex —
Adam and Lindsay Baker to Jaxson Enterprises, Ltd., Colwell Add., lot 1.
Defiance City-NELSD-Annex —
Westrick Family Farm, LLC, to Fort Winchester Investment Partners, LLC, Sec. 7, 14 acres.
Ney Village —
Estate of Irene Scantlen to Clinton Heisler, Auditor's Plat, part lots 47, 51.
