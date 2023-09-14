Marriage licenses---
Christian Evans, 43, Fort Wayne, uncoiler, and Tiffani Sanderson, 34, Fort Wayne, Ind., HR/IT Admin.
Maurice Richardson, 25, Muncie, Ind., manager, and Tierra Collins, 25, Muncie, Ind., area manager.
Steven Gill, 33, Defiance, cook, and Andrea Brown, 25, Defiance, cook.
Kody Bennett, 22, Hicksville, shipping, and Christa Nunez, 20, Hicksville, stay-at-home mother.
On the docket---
Shawn Moore, Bryan, Angel Michael, Bryan, vs. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Frankfort, Ky. Money judgement.
Village Capital & Investment, LLC, Henderson, Nev., vs. Andrew Wannemacher, Toledo; Amy Wannemacher, 1188 Fallen Timbers Drive; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; The United States of America, Washington, D.C.; The United States of America, Toledo; unknown spouse, if any, of Amy Wannemacher, 1188 Fallen Timbers Drive; unknown spouse, if any, of Andrew Wannemacher, Toledo, Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Jared Osborne, 1559 S. Clinton St., vs. Jennifer Osborne, 208 Westfield Ave. Divorce.
Vida Buckner, 1073 Harrison Ave., and Thomas Buckner, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Robert Casarez, 519 Euclid Ave., vs. Progressive Specialty Insurance Co., Columbus, Dennis Postema, 22464 Flory Road. Money judgment.
TD Bank USA NA, Brooklyn Park, Minn., vs. Lorraine Anderson, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Frank Morawski, 610 Nicholas St. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Travis Snyder, Sherwood. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Madison Smith, Ney. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Elizabeth Hoye, 1532 Terrawenda Drive. Money judgment.
V & A Heisler, LLC, Woodville, vs. Jeffrey Spow, Ney; Steven Sprow, Bryan; Cheryl Chafin, Ney; John Does, 1-10, the unknown heirs, executors, administrators, devisees of the following, John J. Beerbower, Sarah A. Beerbower, Louella Lord and David Lord. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Diana Bauer, address unavailable, vs. Christopher Gerdeman, address unavailable. Petitioner's petition for civil stalking protection order should be dismissed and the no contact order between the respondent and the petitioner shall continue.
Susan Langston, address unavailable, vs. Joan Durbin, address unavailable. Petitioner's motion to dismiss dissolved.
Toni Bates, address unavailable, vs. Mic Phelps, address unavailable. Civil stalking protection order full hearing and warning to respondent, terms effective until Sept. 1, 2025.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Kimberly Wieland, 1008 Latty St. Summary judgement for plaintiff.
Capital One Bank USA, NA, Richmond Va., vs. Craig Sanderson, Hicksville. Default judgement for plaintiff.
Discover Bank, Brooklyn Heights, vs. Chris Priest, 330 Ruth Ann Drive. Judgment for plaintiff.
Capital One Bank USA NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Jeremiah Spangler, 844 N. Clinton St. Default for plaintiff.
Portfolio Recover Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Shawn Haase, Mark Center. Consent judgment for plaintiff.
Fifth Third Bank NA, Cincinnati, vs. Joshua Hall, 19545 Blosser Road, unknown spouse, if any, of Joshua Hall, 19545 Blosser Road; and Defiance County treasurer. Decree of foreclosure.
Fifth Third Bank NA, Cincinnati, vs. Deborah Zeller, 764 Deerwood Drive; Mark Zeller, 764 Deerwood Drive; American Express National Bank; Sandy, Utah; and Kettenring Hills Condominium Association, Inc., 764 Deerwood Drive; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Roberta Cooper, 6204 Glenburg Road, vs. Robert Cooper, Elizabethton, Tenn. Divorce granted.
Cam Stanley, 1000 Anthony Wayne Boulevard, and Erin Stanley, 1000 Anthony Wayne Boulevard. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfer---
Adams Township —
Mary Ann Taylor, et al, to Arthur Michaleis, et al, co-trustee, Sec. 4, 1.5 acres (after split).
Defiance Ward 1 —
Jeannellen and Timothy Weber, to Kristofer Schmunk, William C. Holgate's Third Add., lot 25.
Aiden Parsons, et al, to Alex Jones, et al, Shawnee Heights Add., lot 34.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Peter Lundberg, (dec.) to Nancy Lundberg, Auglaize Condo, Unit 0.
June Richman to Robert and Diane Richman, Lots Between Ottawa and Karnes, lot 10.
Defiance Township —
SLM Limited Partnership I LP, to Next Gen Organic Farms, LLC, Sec. 12, 69.372 acres, 19.059 acres.
Sandra Hampshire, to Susan Stevens, Sec. 16, 5 acres.
Estate of Wyatt Weaver, to Rebecca Seiler, et al, Sec. 30, 12.465 acres.
Delaware Township —
Donald Kretzer (dec.) to Dinah Henry, et al, Sec. 2, North West South West.
Sherwood Village —
Michael and Heather Moser, to Dateasha Sherman, Miller's et al Add. lots 46, 51.
Hicksville Village —
State of Ohio to Defiance County Land Reultilization Corporation, Wirt's Add., lot 27.
Estate of Anna Belle Green to Tracy Zeedyk, et al, Zeis and Parker's Add., lots 24-25.
Robert and Lisa Wagaman to Christina Tadsen, Shoe Factory Add., lot 69.
Vasile Malutan to AB Real Properties, LLC, Original Plat, lot 121, part lot 122.
Hicksville Township —
John Brown to John Brown, trustee, Sec. 25, 1 acre, 1 acre, 4.213 acres, 59.205 acres.
Highland Township —
SLM Limited Partnership I LP to Next Gen Organic Farms, LLC, Sec. 7, 5.274 acres, 0.986 acre, 1.327 acres.
Paul Young, to Turner and Heidi Ferrara, Sec. 8, 1.679 acres, 2.321 acres.
Mark Center —
John Brown to John Brown, trustee, Sec. 35, 79 acres.
Noble Township NELSD —
Sue Smith (dec.) to Larry Smith, Sec. 2, 3 acres.
Christopher and Erica Healy to Timothy and Lynn Fowler, Sec. 16, 5.055 acres.
Marvin Rittenhouse, trustee (dec.), to Kim Warncke, et al, Sec. 18, 80 acres.
Rase Rittenhouse, trustee, to Kim Warncke, Sec. 18, 80 acres.
North Richland Township —
Mary Leonard, et al, to Jeffrey Harris, et al, Sec. 16, 36.749 acres (after split).
Mary Leonard, et al, to Dawn Ball, et al, Sec. 16, 36.749 acres (remainder after split).
Tiffin Township —
Kristi Schaufele, to Casey Helton, et al, Auditor's Plat, part lot 5.
Maritza Wherry to Matthew Vardinakis, et al, Evansport Original Plat, lot 115, part lot 116.
Aaron and Gayle Weible, to Patric Fischer and Kimberly Wilder, Sec. 32, 5 acres.
Marvin Rittenhouse (dec.) trustee, to Kim Warncke, Sec. 33, 40 acres, 40 acres, 60.799 acres.
Rose Ann Rittenhouse, trustee, to Kim Warncke, Sec. 33, 40 acres, 40 acres, 60.799 acres.
