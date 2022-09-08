Defiance County
Marriage licenses---
Clay Long, 27, Bloomfield, Colo., operations manager, and Brianna Rodriguez, 29, Broomfield, Colo., compliance specialist.
Kyle Kovach, 24, Sheffield Village, maintenance, and Katelyn Ham, 23, Defiance, teacher.
Jared Bailey, 38, Defiance, laborer, and Taylor Gerken, 33, Defiance, teacher.
Melvin Relyea, 81, Ney, retired, and Alicia Wells, 71, Ney, retired.
Jacob Guge, 21, Harlan, Ind., manager, and Emma Hood, 22, Fort Wayne, Ind., office administrator.
Chaz Sweinhagen, 30, Defiance, maintenance technician, and Kaylee Stetter, 32, Defiance, sales representative.
Common pleas On the docket---
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Hicksville, vs. Kikki Mast, Hicksville. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Casey Schindler, 209 Lancelot Drive. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Alyssa Tijerina, 1605 E. Second St. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Coty White, 272 Corwin St. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Benjamin Sheets, 30503 Standley Road. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Ashley Brown, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Martha Guerra, 1125 Ottawa Ave.; Rita Licardie, 18414 County Road 1027; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; Sky Bank, Salineville; and unknown tenants, 1125 Ottawa Ave. Foreclosure.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Christine Gomez, 315 East St.; and unknown spouse of Christine Gomez, 315 East St. Foreclosure.
Dani Engle, 1403 Milwaukee Ave., vs. Robert Engle, 1939 E. Second St. Divorce.
Crosscountry Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Wade Sherrick, Sherwood; Ashley Sherrick, Sherwood. Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Nathan Henderson, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Pennymac Loan Services, LLC, Westlake Village Calif., vs. Marietta Grennay, 1604 E. Second St.; unknown spouse, if any, of Marietta Grannay, 1604 E. Second St.; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; the unknown heirs, if any, of Ralph Grennay (dec.); Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Jacob Hinkle, Sherwood, vs. Tiffany Hinkle, Ney. Dissolution of marriage.
Portfolio Recovery, Norfolk, Va., vs. Margaret Backhaus, Sherwood. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery, Norfolk, Va., vs. Christy Ferguson, Hicksville. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health, Toledo, vs. Daniel Vaughn, 1657 Woodhurst Drive. Money judgment.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Gina Harper, 634 Martin Ave. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Mariah Spangler, 730 Summit St., Zaiden Rodriguez, a minor by and through Mariah Spangler, 730 Summit St, vs. Jerall Jack, Bryan. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Timothy Grahn, 813 Dolan St. Default judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Alan Peck, 09189 Flickinger Road. Default judgment granted.
Marjorie Rettig, 665 Chinhook Drive, vs. Carol Bohn-Castanien, Napoleon. Case shall be consolidated.
Jason Zimmerman, 906 Jefferson Ave., and Andrea Zimmerman, 906 Jefferson Ave. Marriage dissolved.
Heath Poth, Hicksville, and Rebecca Sunderland-Poth, Van Wert. Marriage dissolved.
Brooke Woodard, Hicksville, and Robert Woodard, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
Shckronnych Copeland, Fort Wayne, Ind., vs. Jermaine Parker, 102 East St. Duty of support ordered.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Gray Taylor, 1650 Stonemore Drive. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Kimberly Draghiceanu, 407 Seneca St. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Dunlap Properties, LLC, to Advanced Capital Investments, LLC, Crossen et al Add., part lot A; Lloyd's Add., part lots 2-3, Auditor's Plat, part lot 83.
Hopson Property Management, LLC, to Michael Wilkinson, Holgate's Third Add., lot 32.
Jason Zimmerman to Andrea Zimmerman, lots between the Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 135.
Felipe and Dawn Caustrita to Logan Bailey, et al, South Defiance Add., lot 85.
Benjamin Moss to Verlin Neely, et al, Lloyd's Acres Add., lot 1.
Steven and Marilynn Buchholz to Andrew Buchholz, et al, Forest Heights Add., lot 6.
Caitlyn and Alexander Schmidt to Jessica Florence, et al, Shawnee Heights Add., lots 63-64, part lot 64.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Dunlap Properties, LLC, to Advanced Capital Investments, LLC, Phelps and Others Add., part lot A; Warren and Others Add., part lots 36, 46, lot 47, Pleasant Homes Add., lot 34.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Hopson Property Management, LLC, to Michael Wilkinson, Gibson's Add., to Williamstown, part lot 10.
Heidi Brinkman to Kathleen Hitchcock, Clipper Add., lot 305.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Tamara Wirick, et al, successor trustees to Donald and Charlene Herge, Lakota Hills Phase IV, lot 67.
Hopson Property Management, LLC, to Michael Wilkinson, Highland Park Add., lot 15, Chalat Place, lot 45.
T3 Properties, LLC, to Dawson Stalnaker, et al, Highland Park Add., lot 27.
Dunlap Properties, LLC, to Advanced Capital Investments, LLC, Grunner's Sub., part lot 10, Greenler's Add., lot 11, C.E. Bronson's Add., lot 66.
Peggy Adams to Weston Road Farms, LLC, C.E. Bronson's Add., lot 67.
Defiance Township —
Larry Plummer (dec.) to Joyce Plummer, Sec. 17, 11.379 acres.
Joyce Plummer to Joshua and Daphne Hall, Sec. 17, 11.379 acres.
Delaware Township —
George and Julie Mast to George and Julie Mast, trustees, Sec. 35, 20.263 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Kuhn Brothers Properties, LLC, to Jill Straley, Original Plat, part lots 35, 38.
Ronson and Julie Bowers to Ronson and Julie Bowers, trustees, part lot 23, 1.12 acres.
Darlene Michael to Randy Wilde, et al, Shook Add., lots 23-25.
Farmer Township —
Kenneth and Key Vollmer to Jennifer Mavis, trustee, Sec. 4, 40.528 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Kelly and Wayne Rummel to Tammy Compton, Bunnell Boon Bevington Add., lots 23-24.
Amanda Perroud, et al, to Shad Dewey, Bunnell Boon Bevington Add., part lot 18, lot 17.
Estate of Lenora Levy to Christopher and Dawn Elston, Westwood Estates, lot 17.
Estate of Joyce Strubing to Bruce Guilford, Original Plat, lots 183-184, part lots, 181-182, Auditor's Plat, lot 142.
Hicksville Township —
Jared and Brandy Saylor to Jared and Brandy Saylor, co-trustees, Sec. 23, 2.819 acres.
Colette Betts, successor trustee, to Colette Betts, Sec. 28, 36.890 acres, 117.99 acres, Sec. 33, 9.159 acres, Sec. 34, 16.851 acres.
Highland Township —
Junior Bolley to Cara Richards, et al, Sec. 13, 40 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Samuel and Laura Eicher to Seth and Kylee Klepper, Sec. 30, 2.009 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp. —
First National Bank of America to Shad Morris, University Heights Add., lot 27.
Shad Morris to Christopher Shaffer, University Heights Add., lot 27.
Noble Township —
Donald and Charlene Herge to Christoper Joy, et al, Sec. 17, 2.5 acres.
Defiance City Ayersville LSD —
Estate of Mark Ensign to Cheryl Newman, et al, Saunders-Snyder Add., lot 8.
Tiffin Township —
Anna Behnfeldt (dec.) to Douglas Behnfeldt et al, Sec. 12, 76.996 acres.
Justin Holland to KMI Industries, Ltd., Sec. 19, 7.082 acres.
Ian and Savanna Weber to Tiffin River Farms, LLC, Sec. 36, 3.339 acres (split).
Washington Township —
Paul and Pamela Winnie to George and Darla Winnie, Sec. 17, 1.59 acres.
George and Darla Winnie to Nathaniel Rominski, et al, Sec. 17, 1.59 acres.
