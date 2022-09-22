Marriage licenses---
Nathan Hodge, 21, Defiance, truck driver, and Kaylee Plummer, 22, Paulding, farmhand.
Zachary Brown, 28, Defiance, sales and Kaitlyn Harris, 22, Defiance, sales.
Aaron Sommers, 25, Defiance, finance manager, and Micaela Miracola, 23, college student.
Chad Kurtz, 48, Hicksville, machinist, and Jennifer Chrisman, 35, Hicksville, homemaker.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Taylor Kohout, 503 Fugate Drive, vs. Anthony Kohout, 503 Fugate Drive. Dissolution of marriage.
Jena Schoonover, 3745 Evansport Road, vs. Scott Schoonover, 03745 Evansport Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Robert Aube, 222 Osceola Ave. vs. Jenna Aube, 15711 Harris Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Julie Wesolowski, 215 Webster St. vs. William Partridge, Mint Hill, N.C. Divorce.
The Huntington National Bank, no address given, vs. Gerald Whitney, 2231 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road. Money judgment.
The State Bank and Trust Co., 401 Clinton St., vs. Paula Lewis, 624 Division St.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Andrea Garza, address unavailable, vs. Robert Garza, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Journal entries---
Citibank, Sioux falls, S.D., vs. Chris Priest, 330 Ruth Ann Drive. Judgment for plaintiff.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Virginia Green, Hicksville. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Nicholas Antoine, 29825 Steinmairer Road. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Emily Armbruster, 1519 Terrawenda Drive. Bankruptcy stay.
Fifth Third Bank, Cincinnati, vs. Dana and Rachel Bair, 707 North St.; and Defiance County treasurer. Order dismissed.
Lynda Norden, Napoleon, vs. Kevin Norden, 23233 Flory Road. Divorce granted.
Ashley Deluca, 1469 Lee Ann Ave. vs. Daniel Deluca, Grove City. Marriage dissolved.
Joaquin Martinez, address unavailable, vs. Jennifer Martinez, address unavailable. Dismissed for lack of prosecution.
Roger Barker, 1239 Jackson Ave. vs. City of Defiance, 613 Perry St.; Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Case closed without prejudice.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Michelle Grant, Hicksville. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Michael Schramm, 634 Summit St. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Gloria Finn, et al, to James Young, Bouton and Others Add., lot 5.
Davenport Properties, LLC, to Hopson Properties Management, LLC, Canal Block Add., lot 10, part lots 11, 13.
Brian Davenport to Davenport Properties, LLC, Canal Block Add., part lot 11.
Estate of Terry Hodge to DFM Rental, LLC, Lloyds Add., part lots 3-4.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Davenport Properties, LLC, to Hopson Property Management, LLC, Warren and Others Add., lot 32.
Kenneth Seiple to Lynn Gonzalez, et al, Lattys First Add., lot 16.
Patricia Gatliff to Lynn Gonzalez, et al, Lattys First Add., lot 16.
Marianne Bohn to Lynn Gonzalez, Lattys First Add., lot 16.
Lynn Gonzalez, et al, to Lynn Gonzalez, Lattys First Add., lot 16.
Donna Baldwin to Thomas Schindler, First Add., to Defiance, Part lot 86, lot 87.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Chad Shock to Jose Olmos Oropeza and Lourdes Guzman Hernandez, Gibson's Add., to Williamstown, lot 3.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Max and Amy Delgado to Richole LeGrand, East Defiance, lot 51.
Davenport Properties, LLC, to Hopson Property Management, LLC, C.E. Bronsons Add., lot 23, Gnadensburg Second Add., lot 1.
Patricia Burton to A&L Sidle, LLC, Auditor's Plat of lot 34, part lot 6.
Defiance Township —
Frederick Fitzenrider (dec.) to Sharon Fitzenrider, Sec. 2, 5.008 acres.
Sharon Fitzenrider to Christopher and Amanda Strzesynski, Sec. 2, 5.008 acres.
MJ Coble Real Estate, LLC, to Rex Coble, Melia Sub., lot 2.
Sherwood Village —
Benjamin and Shirley Keil to Kay Sidaway, Sherwood Crossing Phase II, lot 27.
Farmer Township —
Daniel and Lillian Breckler to Eric Culler, Sec. 9, 50 acres.
Nancy Hoene, et al, to Brian English, trustee, Sec. 20, 38.289 acres.
Brian English, trustee, to LT Case Farms, LLC, Sec. 20, 38.289 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Victoria Mast to Todd and Nikki Mast, Evenheat Meadows Sub., lot 11.
Richard and Jerrica Steffens to Kendra Fisher, Longsworth Estates Add., lot 7.
Joanne Coplin, et al, to Darrick and Molly Crochran, Clearwater Sub., Ext., I, lot 40.
Hicksville Township HEVSD —
Nathan and Regina Coblentz to Nathan and Regina Coblentz, et al, Sec. 9, 41.795 acres.
Estate of Daniel Smith to Freida Smith, Sec. 15, 2.401 acres.
Highland Township ALSD —
Mary Retcher (dec.) to Ronald Retcher, Sec. 5, 1.03 acres, Highland Acres Add., part lot 8-9.
Lisa Dwyer, et al, to Frederick and Sherri Hammersmith, Sec. 18, 39 acres.
Milford-Edgertion ELSD —
Joseph and Esther Schmucher to Mervin and Ada Schwartz, Sec. 5, 28.541 acres.
Milford-Hicksville HEVSD —
Caleb and Tina Yoder to Stephen Mullett, Sec. 28, 73.563 acres.
Austin and Rosanna Stone to Caleb and Tina Yoder, Sec. 28, 5.06 acres.
Kenny and Kimberly Kimple to Kory Kimple, et al, Sec. 28, 4.469 acres.
Defiance City-Noble DCSD —
Joseph and Elsa Montalvo to Alan and Shelly Rodriguez, Wooded Acres, lot 3.
Gene Seiple (dec.) to Jennifer Dareneau, et al, Reversale Heights Add., lot 73.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Hartzogs Add., lot 31.
Noble Township NELSD —
Estate of Richard Wilson to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Christi Meadows Phase I, lot 1.
Defiance City-Ayersville ALSD —
Cheryl Newman to Michael Ensign, et al, Saunders Snyder Add., lot 8.
Craig and Lisa Bills to Adam and Kathlyn Miller, Woodlands lot 30.
South Richland township ALSD —
Estate of John Zimmerman to Aaron Zimmerman, Sec. 28, 47.029 acres, 31.434 acres, 31.434 acres, 12.731 acres.
Tiffin Township NELSD —
Paul Steel to Paul Steel, et al, Sec. 25, 13.685 acres, 4.626 acres.
Lynn and Diana Stark to Michelle Owen, et al, Sec. 31, 0.459 acre, 0.459 acre.
Washington Township CLSD —
Kevin Hall to Kevin Hall, trustee, Sec. 12, 20.1 acres.
Marvin Reed to Dean and Henrietta Kosier, Sec. 15, 3.195 acres.
