Defiance County
Marriage licenses---
Jacob Musselman, 34, South Beloit, Ill., construction, and Kelsi Getty, 31, South Beloit, Ill., food service.
Christopher Esparza, 31, Defiance, registered nurse, and Carrie Fredderke, 29, Defiance, phlebotomist.
Jason Wentz, 32, Hicksville, press operator, and Candace Ash, 37, Hicksville, shipping clerk.
Travis Snyder, 31, Sherwood, construction, and Ashley Shaffer, 26, Sherwood, unemployed.
Richard Rankin, 55, Defiance, project manager, and Lisa Beardsley, 57, Defiance, secretary.
Jason Mendizabal, 21, Defiance, military, and Alexandra Tijerina, 22, Defiance, pharmacy tech.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Troy Mich., vs. David Anderson, Hicksville; unknown spouse, if any, of David Anderson, Hicksville;and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Oak Health Care investors of Defiance, 1701 Jefferson Ave. vs. Jarod Kammeyer, 10761 Market St. Money judgment.
Alicia and Michael Ricker, 262 Corwin St., vs. Kathlyn Gerken, Fort Wayne; and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Columbus. Money judgment.
Crosscountry Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Gregory King, Mark Center; unknown spouse, if any, of Gregory King, Mark Center; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Brian Oehler, 1704 E. Second St. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health Systems, Inc., Toledo, vs. Travis Weible, 312 Koerber. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Shane Miller, 14950 Dohoney Road. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk Va., vs. Macy Fout, 18622 Ohio 15. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
American Express National Bank, Sandy Utah, vs. Angelina Kirkham, 14895 Ohio 15. Notice of dismissal without prejudice.
Angela Hart, Mark Center, vs. Cheryl Delacruz, Hicksville, Safe Auto Insurance, Columbus. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Citizens Bank, Glen Allen, Va., vs. the Estate of Joyce Strubing, by and through its executor Jason Chehi, Sherwood; the Estate of Joyce Strubing by and through its executor, Jackson Strubing, Waterloo, Ind.; Jason Chehi, Sherwood; unknown spouse, if any, of Jason Chehi, Sherwood; Jackson Strubing, Waterloo, Ind.; unknown spouse, if any, of Jackson Strubing, Waterloo, Ind.; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer of Defiance County. Case dismissed.
Citibank, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Ubaldo Martinez, 1002 Perry St. Default judgment granted.
Midwest Community Federal Credit Union, 08770 Ohio 66, vs. Robert Sarka, 205 Lancelot Drive. Default judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Emily Armbruster, 1519 Terrawenda Drive. Bankruptcy stay.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Theodore and Phyllis Nicley to Thomas Frey, Inga's Allotment, lot 1.
Daniel Thomas, et al, to Monsignor Kubacki trustee, et al, Sec. 28, 2.13 acres, 1 acre; Sec. 29, 2.5 acres, 1 acre, 1.8 acres, 0.431 acre, 0.2 acre.
Estate of Thomas Hulbert to Lynette Hulbert, Sec. 35, 4.1 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Daniel Thomas, et al, to Monsignor Kubacki trustee, Bouton et al Block 4, part lot 2; Bouton et al, part lot 2; Hill and Myers Add., part lots A, lot 4, part lots 5-6, 11, A; First Add., lots 4-6; First Add., Block 3, lot 3, part lot 12, lots 7-8; First Add., lots 1-2, Block 3, lot 11, part lots 8-10; C. Miller Add., part lot F.
Melanie Finlay, et al, to Bonnie McKinney, Baringer's Second Add., part lots 76-77.
Justin and Elaine Butler to Defiance Realty, LLC, lots between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 86.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Linda Kinder (dec.) to Sharee Dailey, et al, Pleasant Homes Add., part lots 10-11.
Sharee Dailey, et al, to Dustin Maroon, Pleasant Home Add., part lots 10-12.
Daniel Thomas, et al, to Monsignor Kubacki trustees, et al, Phillips Add., lot 18, part lot 18, lot 19.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Daniel Thomas, et al, to Monsignor Kubacki trustees, et al, First Add. to Auglaize Estate, lot 22.
Katelyn and Joshua Elbridge to Elbridge Real Estate, LLC, Enterprise Add., Block I, lot 36.
Defiance Township —
Richard and Patricia Bussing to Christina Westfall, Country Side Estate, lot 3.
Sharon Schubert to Laura Dotson, et al, Sec. 15, 5 acres.
Daniel Thomas et al to Monsigor Kubacki, trustee, et al, Sec. 34, 4.578 acres, 1.011 acres,1 acre, 3.4 acres.
Delaware Township —
Daniel Thomas, et al, to Monsignor Kubacki, trustee, Sec. 22, 2.12 acres, 2 acres; Sec. 27, 1 acre, 1 acre.
Sherwood Village —
Estate of Lavon Speiser to Schwarzbeck Services, Ltd., Miller et al Add., lots 23-24.
Hicksville village —
Janelle Ayers to Nicholas Miller, Bunnell Boon Bevington Add., lot 16.
Nicholas Miller to Varano Properties, Ltd., Bunnell Boon Bevington Add., lot 16.
Daniel Thomas to Monsignor Kubacki, trustee, et al, Auditor's Plat, part lots 29-30, 249; Simmons Add., lots 1-8.
Hicksville Twp.-HEVSD —
Gary Rohrs, et al, to Logan Lee and Danette Bonar, Sec. 22, 1.54 acres.
Mark Township —
Michele Stuart to Austin and Michele Carder, Sec. 24, lots 6-7.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Jeffery Miller to Leroy Schmucker, Mandyville Sub., lots 1-6.
Noble Township —
Mary Batt to Mary Batt, trustee, Sec. 1, 23.046 acres, 20.6 acre.
Gerald and Sharon Scheuerman to Gerald and Sheron Scheuerman, Groll's County Acres, lots 7-8, part lot 10, lot 11.
Wendy Westrick to William Westrick, River Chase Condos Phase I, Unit 16.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Linda Melchor to Shane Brugler, Riverview Add., lots 118-119.
Daniel Thomas to Monsigor Kubacki, trustee, Woodlands lot 33.
North Richland Township —
Daniel Thomas, et al, to Monsignor Kubacki, trustee, Sec. 34, 33.432 acres.
South Richland Township —
Girl Scouts of Western Ohio to Bradley Mangas, Sec. 23, 7.979 acres.
B.A. Technologies Inc. to Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission, Inc., Sec. 30, 4.277 acres.
B.A. Technologies Inc. to King's Cross Church, Sec. 30, 0.979 acre.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD-Annex —
Gregory Schafer, et al, to Jody Brown, Miller Snyder Sub., lot 32.
Tiffin Township —
Daniel Thomas, et al, to Monsignor Kubacki, trustee, et al, Sec. 31, 8 acres.
Washington Township —
Daniel Thomas, et al, to Monsignor Kubacki, trustees, Sec. 36, 6.404 acres.
Ney Village —
Gale Hesselschwardt (dec.) to Robin Hesselschwardt, Sec. 22, 5.609 acres.
