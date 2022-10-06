Defiance County
Marriage licenses---
Dennis Fox, 63, Defiance, retired, and Terry Jewell, 54, Defiance, unemployed.
Miranda Merschdorf, 25, Bryan, project engineer, and Lucas Leonard, 24, Bryan, industrial engineer.
Alejandro Hinojosa, 25, Defiance, factory laborer, and Macey Dingus, 22, Defiance, jeweler.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk Va., vs. James Ferguson, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Mycumortgage, LLC, Beavercreek, vs. Chad Poineau, 221 Wyandotte Ave., Jessica Debarba-Poineau, 15625 Harris Road.
United States of America, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Dayton; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Barbara Brown, address unavailable, vs. Tory Brown, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Michael Baughman, 909 Downs St. Money judgment.
Bruce Guilford c/o Madison & Rosan, LLP, Columbus, vs. Ohio Real Estate Commission, Columbus. Money judgment.
Rocket Mortgage, LLC, Detroit, vs. Samantha Smith, 1729 Ginter Road; John Doe, the unknown spouse of Samantha Smith, 1729 Ginter Road; and United States of America Department of Housing and Urban Development. Cleveland; United States of America Department of Housing and Urban Development, Washington, D.C.; Aqua Finance, Inc., Wausau, Wisc.; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Melissa Thomas, no address available, vs. Christopher Gerdeman, no address available. Civil protection order.
Jessie Temple, 816 E. Second St. vs. Jack Temple, Lima. Divorce.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, address unavailable, vs. Damon Smith, 07640 Ohio 15. Money judgment.
Dawn Greear, 1208 Fallen Timbers Drive, vs. Chad Morris, 940 Washington Ave.; Chelsi Coha, 940 Washington Ave., The Huntington National Bank Legal Department, Columbus' and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Chelsi Riley, 5113 Havenwood Drive, vs. Travis Riley, 1836 Darbyshire Drive. Divorce.
Cross County Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich Ill., vs. Megan Fry, Hicksville; John Doe, the unknown spouse of Megan Fry, Hicksville; and Defiance County treasurer, address unavailable. Foreclosure.
Shelby Martinez, 1640 Fairlawn St. vs. Charles Martinez, 904 N. Lane St. Divorce.
Loandepot.com, LLC, Plano Texas, vs. Kenneth Van-Tine, Liberty Center, unknown spouse, if any, of Kenneth Van-Tine, Liberty Center; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Journal entries---
Mohammad Ali, Fort Wayne, vs. FWT, LLC, Hicksville; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Ashlee Frederick, Hicksville, vs. Ryan Frederick, 21551 Ohio 637. Dismissed for failure to prosecute.
Sherry Baldwin, 812 Chippewa Drive, vs. Bradley Baldwin, 812 Chippewa Drive. Case dismissed for failure to prosecute.
Rebecca Mack, 2233 Riviera Road, vs. Kenneth Mack, Holgate. Case dismissed for failure to prosecute.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk Va., vs. Rochelle Clemons, 100 Ponderosa Pine Drive. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Portfolio Recover Associates, LLC, Norfolk Va., vs. Todd Helmke, 30829 Jewell Road. Default judgment granted for plaintiff.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Bobbi Spangler, 611 Ralston Ave. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Tristen Speiser, Hicksville, vs. James Speiser, 08792 Glenburg Road. Divorce.
Michael Gonzales, Mark Center, vs. Linda Gonzales, Hicksville. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Adrianna Osborne, 1201 Hopkins St. vs. Elijah Osborne, 1003 Davidson St. Divorce granted.
Jane Wilson, Hicksville, vs. Kevin Wilson, Hicksville. Divorce granted.
Desirae Eisenman, Perrysburg, vs. William Eisenman, 21295 Kammeyer Road. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Estate of Floyd Andrew Stites to Donna Stites, Holgate's Third Add., part lot W.
Zachery Bowling to Zachery and Kayla Bowling, South Defiance Add., part lots 251, 108.
Joost & Joost, Ltd., to Brande Cash et al, Baringer's First Add., lots 27, part lot 26.
John Roehrig to John Roehrig et al, Baringer's Third Add., lot 11.
Laurie and Thomas Weaver to Leisha Vangunten, et al, Hoffman's First Add., lot 45.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Randall and Linda Rigg to Jonathon Bennett and Tara Blair, Holgate's Add. to North Defiance, lot 34.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Jennifer Boczar, et al, to David Crossheim, Lakota Hills First Add., lot 35.
John Roehrig to John Roehrig, et al, East Defiance, lot 137.
Estate of Petra Cuellar to Pablo Hernandez and Luz Vasquez Otero, C.E. Bronson's Add., part lots 28-29.
Defiance Township —
Estate of James Thomas to Linda Thomas, Belden's Revised First Add., lot 33.
Defiance County Land Reutilization Corporation to Joann Feeney, et al, Sec. 9, lot 1-2.
Randall Vukadinovich, et al, trustee, to Lance Sherry, Sec. 11, 1.18 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Defiance County Land Reutilization Corporation to Jill Straley, Original Plat, part lot 38.
Farmer Township —
Ashleigh Masser, et al, to Don Fritch Family Farms, LLC, Sec. 11, 169.595 acres, Sec. 15, 15.876 acres.
Ashleigh Masser, et al, to Fritch Properties, LLC, Sec. 11, 5.405 acres.
Ashleigh Masser, et al, to Lynne Rhodes, trustee, et al, Sec. 15, 30 acres, 95 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Everette and Linda Pascute to Evan and Monica Miller, Zeis and Parker, lots 26-27.
Barbra Cleland (dec.) to Michael Cleland, et al, Partnership Add., lot 12, part lot 13.
Estate of Richard Wann to Nicole Miller, et al, Auditor's Plat, lot 150A aka 105B.
Hicksville Township —
Steven and Marilyn Eicher to Richard and Nancy Chilcote, Sec. 1, 2.388 acres.
Austin Laney to Lonnie and Kathryn Watson, Sec. 5, 0.46 acre, Covington Dells Add., lots 58.
Janbi Farms to Janbi Farms, LLC, Sec. 18, 120 acres.
Mark Township —
Frances and Dorothy Pessefall, trustees, to Craig and Robin Pessefall, Sec. 11, 52.34 (split).
Frances and Dorothy Pessefall, trustees, to Ryan Pessefall, Sec. 11, 52.34 (split).
Frances and Dorothy Pessefall, trustees, to Lacy Jackson, Sec. 11, 52.34 (split).
Noble Township —
Aaron Robbins to Randy and Sharisa Robbins, Sec. 19, 2 acres, 1.148 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD—
Pickle Farms, LLC, to Nicholas Siewert, Sec. 32, 0.143 acre (split), 3.601 acres (split).
Pickle Farms, LLC, to Pickle Farms, LLC, Sec. 32, 0.143 acre (remainder).
Adam Ketcham, et al, to Caleb Groeneweg, Engelwood's Third Add., lot 44.
Defiance City NELSD —
Diana Froelich (dec.) to Alex Froelich, Kettenring Hills, lot 56.
South Richland Township —
Barbara Ehrie, et al, to Richland Township, trustees, Colwell Add., lot 8, part lot 7.
Pickle Farms, LLC, to Pickle Farms, LLC, Sec. 32, 4.107 acres (remainder), 38.399 acres (remainder).
Tiffin Township —
John Mueller, et al, to John and Teresa Mueller, Sec. 3, 2.7 acres.
Defiance County Land Reutilization Corporation to Ann Turmel, et al, Auditor's Plat Evansport, lot 19.
Estate of Gary Westrick to Kenkal Investments, LLC, Sec. 36, 3 acres.
