Defiance County
Marriage licenses---
Patrick Stilson, 27, Lima, mechanic, and Sonya Proper, 39, Defiance, medical assistant.
Mark Gerschutz, 39, Defiance, press brake operator, and Elizabeth Hoye, 31, Defiance, retail associate.
Collin Whitesell, 27, Hicksville, cell operator, and Riley Witte, 23, Hicksville, realtor.
Douglas Kennedy, 70, Defiance, retired, and Wilma Davis, 67, Defiance, retired.
Eric Buntain, 29, Defiance, web developer and Lorelle Baker, 28, Defiance, office management.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Jorge Aguilar, 604 Sierra Way, vs. Dustin Hernandez, London. Monet judgment.
Amanda Krill, Hicksville, vs. Jeremy Krill, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
GS Mortgage-BackedSecurities Trust, Greenville S.C., vs. Chester Brown, 26110 Elizabeth St.; Jane Doe, 26110 Elizabeth St.; Ohio Department of Medicaid, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Journal entries---
Dennis Wilson, Hastings, Mich., vs. Amanda Recollet, 403 Seneca St. Order of foreign support dismissed.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Bobbi Spangler, 611 Ralston Ave. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Kami Bennett, 611 Village Lane. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Jennifer Martinez, 120 W. Pinewood Ave. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Lisa Griffey, Hicksville, vs. Michael Griffey, White Pigeon, Mich. Divorce granted.
Jamie Calhoun, 26150 Hoffman Road, vs. Marion Calhoun, 901 Warren St. Marriage dissolved.
Roger Gardner, Edgerton, vs. Tanya Gardener, Coldwater, Mich. Marriage dissolved.
Matthew Zajac, Milton Center, vs. Flatrock Bridge Group, Maumee; Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation, Columbus. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
David and Pamela Kahle to David and Pamela Kahle, trustees, Sec. 22, 1.191 acres, 0.549 acre.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Janice Bechtel to Janice Bechtel and Fred Coulter, Crossen, et al, Add., lot 22.
Juanita and Rick Eldridge, to Ericha Hunt, Holgate's Third Add., lot 20.
John and Breanne Fifer to Alise and Adam Bartley, lots Between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 109.
Jack and Carrie Poling to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Village of Berkshire, lot 78.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Juan and Maria Velez to Juan and Maria Velez, et al, Pleasant Homes Add., part lot 27, lot 28.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Strategic Increase, LLC, to Elizabeth Keedy, Fales and Adams Add., lot 51.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Bruce Andrews, successor trustee, to Betty Andrews, trustees, Biede Place Add., lots 103, 110, 119.
Dwight Henry to Brenda Rose-Henry, Kahlo's First Add., lots 12-13.
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Woodhurst Second Add., lot 40.
Defiance Township —
Linda Thomas to Christine Thomas, et al, Belden's First Add., lot 33.
Alan and Cheryl Deatrick to Jack and Carrie Poling, Link's Riverview Allotment, lot 1, Sec. 17, 0.314 acre.
Edward and Joan Steffel to Anthony Steffel, et al, Sudholtz Park Sub., part lots 10, 14, 22-26, lots 11-13.
Sherwood Village —
Estate of Sammie DeRossett to Ann DeRossett, Auditor's Plat, part lot 87.
Cary and Kathy Mallett to Michael Kirsch, Auditor's Plat, part lots 23.
Hicksville Village —
Bruce and Debra Guilford to Kevin and Nicoletta Krill, Original Plat, lots 183-184, 142, part lots 181-182.
Zachary Brown to Brett and Amy Stabler, Auditor's Plat, part lot 17.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Dock Pigmon, et al, to Billy and Leslie Harris, Sec. 17, 5 acres.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Henry and Miriam Raber to James and Rachel Raber, et al, Sec. 27, 77.111 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Henry and Miriam Raber to David and Marjorie Raber, et al, Sec. 29, 67.701 acres.
Henry and Mariam Raber to Fanny and Norman Kauffman, Sec. 32, 22.62 acres.
Noble Township —
Kyle Manon to Sundawg Properties, LLC, Sec. 14, 2.667 acres.
Washington Township —
Debora Comden to Christine Comden, et al, Jim's Marysdale Allotment, lots 8-9, part lots 1, 7.
Pam Reeb, et al, to Christine Comden, Jim's Marysdale Allotment, lots 8-9, part lots, 1, 7.
