Defiance County
Marriage licenses---
Paul Shock, 67, Defiance, retired, and Susan Shock, 54, Defiance.
Jason Yoder, 43, Hicksville, truck driver, and Celesta Goff, 43, Defiance, laborer.
Jared Peglow, 25, Defiance, electrician, and Courtney Bussing, 26, Defiance, esthetician.
Thomas Reyes, 33, Defiance, laborer, and Anna Flores, 30, Defiance, pharmacy tech.
Jacob Brigner, 34, Sherwood, welder, and Breanna Harris, 19, Sherwood, hostess.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Minar Douse, Detroit, Mich., Dana McDade, Detroit, Mich., vs. Susan Clinger, 1437 Riverbend Drive; and Progressive Preferred Insurance Company, Columbus. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Nicole Connerton, 117 Main St. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Stephanie and Josh Traxler, Hicksville, vs. Carman Construction, LLC, Paulding, Barry Carman, Pioneer. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Rebecca Kirkland, address unavailable, vs. Mario Zaragoza, address unavailable. Protection order terminated.
Discover Bank, New Albany vs. Clara Seedorf, 508 Harrison Ave. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Trease Wooton, 883 Summit St. Dismissed without prejudice.
Farm Credit Mid-America, FLCA, House, vs. Samuel Kelley, Bryan, Nichole Kelley, Sherwood; unknown spouse, if any, of Samuel Kelley, Bryan; unknown spouse, if any, of Nichole Kelley, 17569 Ohio 18; Defiance County treasurer; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Decree in foreclosure.
Village Capital & Investment, LLC, address unavailable; Amy Wannemacher, 1188 Fallen Timbers Drive; Andrew Wannemacher, Toledo; U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Columbus; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
State Bank and Trust Co., 401 Clinton St., vs. Richard Wagner, 938 Washington Ave., Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Crosscountry Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Wade Sherrick, Sherwood, Ashley Sherrick, Sherwood; and Defiance County treasurer. Judgment of foreclosure.
Julie Wesolowski, 215 Webster St., vs. William Partridge, Mint Hill, N.C. Divorce granted.
Jacob Hinkle, Sherwood, vs. Tiffany Hinkle, Ney. Marriage dissolved.
Jena Schoonover, 3745 Evansport Road, vs. Scott Schoonover, 03745 Evansport Road, Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Douglas and Kristin Keber to Nathan and Misty Mekus, Sec. 18, 1.768 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Melissa Henry to Karen Caris, Krotz Add., part lots 25-26.
Estate of Gregory Koerber to Rosebud Sanders, Koerber's Add., lots 4, 6-7, part lot 5.
Jacom and Christina Tracy to Slabtown, LLC, Lots between Maumee and AuGlaize, lot 40, part lot 41.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Brent and Rebecca Bischoff to Dora Mendoza, Fales and Adams Add., lot 35.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Estate of Therase Thiel to Nancy Mock, Chalat Place, lot 6.
Estate of John Vigorito to Carol Vigorito, et al, C.E. Bronson's Add., lot 32.
Carol Vigorito to John Vigorito, C.E. Bronson's Add., lot 32.
John Vigorito to Manuel Double, C.E. Bronson's Add., lot 32.
RLG III Properties, LLC, to Chase Gustwiller, C.E. Bronson's Add., lot 48.
Ella Mohr to Ella Mohr, trustee, Courts of Woodhurst Second Add., lot 32.
Terri Helberg to John Mabus, Sherwood Forest Sub., First Add., lot 156.
Hicksville Village —
Larry Conley to Ronald Wheeler, Wirt's Add., part lots 10-11.
Mark Township —
Robert Arend to Robert and Sue Arend, Block 11, lot 1, Block 12, lot 2, Block 13, lot 3.
Defiance City-Noble Twp.—
Jennifer Dareneau, et al, to David Hughes, et al, Riversale Heights Add., lot 73.
Noble Township —
Sheryl Keller to Kenneth Keller, River Chase Phase II, lot 6.
Estate of Gregory Koerber to Rosebud Sanders, Sec. 16, north 1/2 north west reforest.
Estate of Gregory Koerber to Rosebud Sanders, Sec. 17, part nouth 1/2 north east and east 1/2, north 1/2 north east reforest.
Cory and Tia Carnahan to Cory and Tia Carnahan, Sec. 21, 5.109 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
David Short (dec.) to Marilyn Short, Englewood Extension, lot 38, part lot 39.
Tiffin Township —
Elaine Lucas, et al, to MSS Investors, LLC, Sec. 13, 10 acres.
