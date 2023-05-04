Defiance County
Marriage licenses---
Drew Yoder, 20, Ridgeville Corners, electrician, and Katherine Moss, 21, Defiance, cook.
Brendan Cline, 23, Hicksville, construction MHE, and Piper Tressler, 23, Hicksville, factory operator airway.
Noah Pickering, 26, Defiance, engineer, and Katherine Weber, 31, Defiance, receptionist.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Roger Barker, 1239 Jackson Ave., the City of Defiance, 631 Perry St.; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Workers compensation.
Annetta Wcislak, Hicksville, and Nathanial Wcislak, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Roberta Cooper, Glenburg Road, vs. Robert Cooper Elizabethton, Tenn. Divorce.
Nicholas Demland, 8775 Christy Road, vs. Samantha King, Dayton. Divorce.
Christopher Austin, address unavailable, vs. Kari Austin, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Alyssa Dysinger, address unavailable, vs. Donovan Carnahan, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Karen and David Degler, 26492 Hoffman Road, vs. Tori Chapman, 23197 Watson Road. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Damon Smith, 7640 Ohio 15. Money judgment.
Christopher Gerdeman, address unavailable, vs. John Snavely, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Kari Austin, address unavailable, vs. Christopher Austin, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Journal entries---
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Chaz Swinhagen, Paulding. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Crosscountry Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Brandon Pepple, Hicksville; Grasiela Pepple, Edgerton; The Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold; and Defiance County treasurer. Judgment of foreclosure.
Discover Bank, New Albany vs. Barbara Mansfield, 8729 Ashpacher Road. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Linda Stewart, 713 Deerwood Drive vs. Daniel Copsey, Jewell. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Madelyn Ledford, 827 Washington Ave. vs. Codie Ledford, Orient. Divorce granted.
Angela Gurwell, 1104 Columbus Ave. and Jason Gurwell, 310 1/2 Ralston Ave. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Hubbard Company to Estle Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Bouton, et al, lots 2-3.
Mark and Brenda Janowiecki to Blue Rose Realty, LLC, Charles Miller's Add., part lot F.
Gwen Straley to Cesar and Margaret Andrades, South Defiance Add., lot 207.
Suzanne Maddio to William and Christi Sills, Lloyd's First Add., part lots 13-14.
Cole Dockery to Joseph Bice, et al, Baringer's Third Add., lot 8.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Hubbard Company to Estle Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Phillips Add., lot 2, part lot 3, Canal Land.
T26 Properties, LLC, to JKEAC Properties, LLC, Romke's Block, part lot 1, Phillip's Add., lots 9-12, lots 22, 25.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Steven and Pamela Gebhart to Joshua and Jill Gebhart, Northfield Add., lot 14.
Chad Shock to C Property's, LLC, Gibson's Add., to Williamstown, part lot 4, Holgate's Add. to North Defiance, part lot 52.
DFM Rentals, LLC, to Brenden Foy, Corwin's Add., lot 10.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Donald Herge (dec.) to Charlene Herge, Lakota Hills Phase IV, lot 67.
Movin-On-Up, LLC, to John and Carissa Kost, Ansberry Place Add., lots 1-3.
Mark and Brenda Janowiecki to Blue Rose Realty, LLC, East View Add., lot 129.
Movin-On-Up, LLC, to Slabtown, LLC, Powell View Add., lot 52.
Defiance Township —
Richard Shawver, et al, to Andrew Rickard, Sec. 16, 18 acres (transfer after split), 20 acres (transfer after split.)
Delaware Township —
Herbert Zeller (dec.) to Avery Zeller, et al, Sec. 31, 0.657 acre.
Hicksville Village —
Marsha Larry to Joseph and Cheryl Larry, Warner and Hart Add., lot 29.
Hicksville Township —
Judy Poth (dec.) to Robert Oth, Sec. 1, 12.989 acres.
Robert Poth to Todd Poth, et al, Sec. 1, 12.989 acres.
Craig and Kim Diehl to Nelson and Susan Hershberger, Greenwood Allotment, lot 6.
Highland Township —
Jose Jimenez to Landon Boyd, Sec. 7, 5.02 acres.
Jessen Bussing, et al, to Jason Brown, Sec. 27, 8.533 acres (before split.)
Jessen Bussing, et al, to Benjamin Like, Sec. 27, 1.515 acres (after split.)
Mark Township —
Rex and Bridget Keegan to Jesse Haver, Sec. 25, 147 acres, 1, acre.
Milford Twp.-CLSD —
Robert and Sharon Higginbotham to Michael Higginbotham, Sec. 34, 1.561 acres.
Noble Township-Defiance City/NELSD —
Dewilla Bolman to Richard Bolman, et al, Green Meadows Condo, Phase 1, Building No. 13.
Noble Township NELSD —
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, to Jose Jimenez, Christi Meadows Sub. Phase 1, lot 1.
Defiance City-Ayersville ALSD-Annex —
Barnes Development Company, LLC, Realty Income Properties 29, LLC, Riverview Add., part lot 20, lots 21-24.
Washington Township —
Russell and Susan Zeedyk to Carrie Zeedyk, Sec. 2, 43.75 acres (transfer after split.)
Ney Village —
Linda Powell (dec.) to Charles Powell, Sec. 22, 2.139 acres.
