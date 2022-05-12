Marriage licenses---
Tyler Bongiorno, 21, Lawton, Pa., diesel mechanic, and Karrigan Eaton, 23, Defiance, STNA.
Robert Smith, 51, Defiance, laborer, and Amy Ransake, 49, Defiance, laborer.
Whitney Schalk, 26, Defiance, police officer, and Kristen Kuspa, 23, Defiance, production manager.
Daniel Starr, 45, Defiance, sales, and Melissa Winover, 34, Defiance, teacher.
Jennifer Davis, 39, Defiance, teacher, and Jacob Wilhelm, 41, Continental, parts manager.
Zachery Huner, 26, Defiance, lead trainer, and Brook Saaf, 24, Defiance, retail.
Cortney Teegarden, 31, Defiance, laborer, and Britni Schlegel, 33, retail manager.
Common pleas On the docket---
Matthew Hollo, 105 Westfield Ave., vs. Roseanna Hollo, 105 Westfield Ave. Divorce.
Cynthia Shong, Venice, Fla., vs. Lee Shong, 1658 Woodhurst Drive. Dissolution of marriage.
Ronald Goheen, Ney, vs. Jerl Goheen, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Nia Perez, 326 Harrison Ave., vs. Alex Perez, 1222 Ayersville Ave. Dissolution of marriage.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Stephanie Schooley, Hicksville. Money judgment.
ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, 1200 Ralston Ave.; ProMedica Physician Group, Inc., Toledo; and ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Toledo, vs. Jenna Sheaks, 19943 Buckskin Road. Money judgment.
C & Y Oil Company, Inc., South Euclid, vs. Clint Zeedyk, Bryan. Money judgment.
Megan Cover, Hicksville, vs. Joshua Cover, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Crosscountry Mortgage, LLC, FKA Crosscountry Mortgage, Inc., Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Jordan Howell, Hicksville; unknown spouse, if any, of Jordan Howell, Hicksville; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Journal entries---
Connie Lane, Holgate, vs. General Motors, LLC, Columbus; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Dismissed.
Edwin Kimmel, 26807 Behrens Road, vs. Edwin Kimmel, 26807 Behrens Road. Dismissed.
Oak Health Care Investors of Defiance, Inc., 1701 Jefferson Ave., vs. William Kneisley, 1402 Milwaukee Ave. Money judgment.
Freesom Mortgage Corporation, Fishers, Ind., vs. Suzette Wilson, 4104 Timberlane Drive; John Doe, 4104 Timberlane Drive; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Joan Dunlap, 1051 Ralston Ave., vs. Darrin Dunlap, 313 Second St. Divorce.
Carol Scott, address unavailable, vs. Douglas Scott, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Defiance City and County to County of Defiance, County Add., part lot 13; Original Plat County Add., lots 13-16.
Defiance County commissioners to City of Defiance, Auditor's Plat, lots 117-118.
City of Defiance to City of Defiance, Original Plat, lot 119.
Defiance County Metropolitan Park Board to City of Defiance, Original Plat, lots 120-123.
T3 Properties, LLC, to Margaret Hayes, Kortz Add., part lots 28-29.
Gretchen Tolson to Cora Vanslyke, Hoffman's First Add., lot 27.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Scott and Kathy Phillips to Green Edge properties, LLC, et al, May Add., part lot B.
Larry Plummer (dec.) to Joyce Plummer, Plummer Second Add., lot 9.
Joyce Plummer to Ashley Deluca, Plummer Second Add., lot 9.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Nicholas Bishop to Nicholas and Nenna Bishop, Northfield Add., lot 35.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Defiance County to City of Defiance, East Defiance Add., lots 74-76, part lots 119-121.
Ramon Macias to Sergio Juarez and Carol Monserrate, Biede Place Add., part lot 200.
Sally Lenhart to RF2 Acquisitions, LLC, East Defiance Add., part lots 65-68.
Diana and Paul Owens to Derrow Properties, Inc., Oak Park Add., lots 37-39.
Shawn and Joyce Golz to Quintin Fleming, Powell View Heights, lot 42, part lot 43.
Timothy Manley to Thomas Manley, Courts of Woodhurst First Add., lot 18.
Lauren Beck to Sheila Vincent, Courts of Woodhurst, Second Add., lot 25, part lot 26.
Lois Dodt to Claire Grube, Sherwood Forest Sub., lot 41.
Gregory Murphy to Brian Currier, Pine Ridge Sub., Phases 1 and 2, lot 4.
Defiance Township —
Deinnis and Eva English, to KDM Investments Properties, LLC, Sec. 3, 0.5 acre.
Dobbelaere Farms, LLC, Chase Black, Sec. 14, 4.439 acres.
Delaware Township —
Jay Kime to Jay Kime, Sec. 4, 2.546 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Brian Core to Kuhn Brothers Properties, LLC, Original Plat, part lot 36.
Hicksville Village —
Allen Hilbert (dec.) to Trent Hammond, Zeis and Parkers, lot 13-15.
David and Carrie Bussing to Lauren Lucas, Bunnell Boon Bevington Add., lot 42.
Hicksville Township —
Simon and Lillian Helmuth to Myron Helmuth, Sec. 3, 1.333 acres.
Smalley Investments, Ltd., Village House, LLC, Sec. 7, 5.427, 1.001 acres.
James Sitterly (dec.) to Joan Sitterly, Sec. 8, 88.662, 1.577 acres.
Joan Sitterly to Robert Randall, Sec. 8, 88.662, 1.577 acres.
Highland Township —
Lee and Jane Genter to Donovan and Jennifer Ziegler, Hoffman First Add., lot 1, part lot 2.
Steven and Rachel Hammersmith to Patrick Conroy, Sec. 8, 5 acres.
Robert and Jenna Aube to Robert and Lori Radke, Sec. 15, 0.82 acre.
Elnora and Gary Westrick to Walter and Gary Westrick, Struble Add., lot 1.
Mark Township —
Michael and Michele Zeedyk to Green Top Acres, LLC, Sec. 17, 12.428 acres (split).
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Robert Murray (dec.) to Kathleen Murray, Sec. 4, 58.498, 80 acres; Auditor's Plat, lot 11, part lot 10.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
John Brown to Michael Schmucker, Sec. 22, 30.122 acres (split).
John Brown to Noah Schmucker, Sec. 22, 50.206 acres (remainder after split).
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Kristina Gibbings to Andrew Welly, Sec. 28, 5.128 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp. —
William and Sharon Bridenbaugh to William and Sharon Bridenbaugh, Riverdale Heights Add., lot 41.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Chad Powell to Stephanie Powell, Sec. 30, 5.051 acres.
Devin Ridgway to Devin and Tracy Ridgway, Sec. 32, NE SW 1/4, Barlow's Second Add., lot 2.
Gerald and Kristi Mansfield to Dawn Hoellrich, Hunter Glen Condo, Phase III, Unit H-2.
North Richland Township —
Ruth Flory to Nancy Hess, Sec. 17, 1.645 acres (remainder after split); Winchester Ridge Add., part lot 1; Winchester Hills Extension, lots 20, 35.
Ruth Flory to EJC Acres, LLC, Sec. 17, 11.614 acres (split).
South Richland Township —
John Engel, executor of the Estate of David Engel, to T3 Properties, LLC, Sec. 25, 0.74, 0.26 acre.
Chad Powell to Stephanie Powell, Sec. 30, 35.162 acres.
Ney Village —
Carol Reeb to Pamela Andres, part lot 35, 0.402 acre.
