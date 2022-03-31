Marriage licenses---
Daniel Piloseno, 29, Defiance, machinist, and Katlyn Hart, 26, Defiance, retail.
Jessica Florence, 29, Paulding, UPS driver, and Athena Seimet, 30, Defiance, chiropractic assistant.
Robert Thornell, 74, Defiance, retired, and Jody Delarber, 53, Defiance, administrative assistant.
Tristan Kast, 26, Defiance, service op. specialist, and Jessica Lindsay, 25, Defiance, optometric technician.
Morgan Zimmerman, 26, Defiance, self-employed, and Nicholas Walker, 28, Defiance, pricing administrator.
Trevor McMahon, 20, Ney, quality inspector, and Madison Wright, 20, Ney, unemployed.
Common Pleas On the docket---
21st Mortgage Corporation, Knoxville, Tenn., vs. Dale Collins III, Hicksville; unknown spouse if any, Hicksville; Amber Whitford, Hicksville; unknown spouse if any, Hicksville; Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Margaret Urdiales, 2169 Hawthorne Drive, vs. Latin American Club of Defiance, unknown officer, director, trustees, shareholder, members, successors and assigns of Latin American Club of Defiance. Money judgment.
Stacie Meyer 217 Lancelot Drive, vs. Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus; and Jacobs Meats, 08127 Ohio 66. Workers compensation.
Michelle Friedrich, 1054 Holgate Ave., and Mathew Friedrich, address available. Dissolution of marriage.
Ryan Kunesh, Hicksville, and Danielle Kunesh, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Margaret Talbott, Continental, vs. General Motors, LLC, Detroit, Mich.; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Workers compensation.
Holley Miranda, address unavailable, vs. Cody Orlando, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Cain Pearson, Mark Center. Money judgment.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Shawn Moore, Mark Center. Money judgment.
Citibank, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Ubaldo Martinez, 1002 Perry St. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Kendra Simmons, 1221 Ayersville Ave., vs. Tyler Becker, 18358 Switzer Road. Case dismissed.
Citibank, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Junior Dockery, 20975 Buckskin Road. Case dismissed.
Scott and Mary Degood, Leesburg, Ind., vs. Kevin Starkey, 04427 Carpenter Road, Stephanie Nagel, 04427 Carpenter Road. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Midland Credit Management, Inc., San Diego, Calif., vs. William Westrick, 22342 River Chase Lane. Case dismissed.
Bank of America NA, Newark, Del., vs. Marcia Scott, 1518 Candlewood Court. Case dismissed.
Village of Sherwood, vs. Cloyd Sr. and Jennifer Crow, Fort Wayne; and Defiance Country treasurer. Case dismissed.
Kathleen Mericle-Adkins, Cecil; and Gregory Adkins, Cecil, vs. Travis Reinhart, 19707 Schick Road. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Michelle Grant, Hicksville. Case dismissed.
Citibank, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Roland Maxson, 1062 Madison St. Default judgment granted.
Capital One Bank, USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Dale Howard, 14832 Dohoney Road. Default judgment granted.
Tara Gibson, Hicksville, vs. Brandon Gibson, Antwerp. Divorce granted.
Meghan Swiney, 1722 Alpha Lane, vs. Toma Swiney 1722 Alpha Lane. Dismissed without prejudice.
Anastasia Jones, 1221 Ayersville Ave., vs. Jacob Jones, Napoleon. Divorce granted.
Heidi Funk, 1690 Durango Drive; Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, 1300 E. Second St., vs. Orrin Calhoun Jr., Toledo. Duty of support ordered.
Abigail Gray, 401 Franklin St., vs. Donald Gray, 1131 Ayersville Ave. Divorce granted.
Vincent Salinas, address unavailable, vs. Paulette Salinas, address unavailable. Civil protection ordered.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Helen Bare to Michael Benecke, Sec. 3, 40 acres.
Coletta Sheets (dec.) Gale Hesselschwardt, Sec. 33, 37.852 acres.
Defiance City-DCSD —
Anna Marchant to Janis Ramey, Green Acres Sub., lot 14 and part vacated alley.
Janis Ramey to Rebecca Cramer, Green Acres Sub., lot 14 and part vacated alley.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Fred Mansfield to Paragon Properties & Renovations, LLC, Bouton, et al, Block 9, lot 8.
Christoper Vandehey to Sean Gorman, Mack and Mueller Add., and South Defiance Add., lots 5 and L.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Douglas Engel Sheriff of Defiance to Rex Robison, North Defiance Add., lot 39.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Richard Taylor to David and Beverly Hohenberger, Ansberry Place Add., part lots 52-53.
Joyce Justus to Tiffany Meyer, Gnadenburg Second Add., Sub. part lot C.
Charles and Jennifer Bates to Adam and Shannan Bates, Sherwood Forest, First Add., lot 136.
Defiance Township —
Owen Leever to Terry and Tammy Temple, Sec. 17, cottage on leased land.
Delaware Township —
Royal and Janet Hofacker to Garrett Zinser, Sec. 24, 1.829 acres.
Farmer Township —
Randy and Cynthia Breininger to Russell and Susan Zeedyk, Sec. 10, 30 acres.
Stacy and William Hobbs to Stacy Hobbs, Farmer Center, Sec. 15., part lot 3.
Myra English to Brian English, Sec. 20, 38.289 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Rick Kigar, private selling officer, to Kelly Rummel, Bunnell, Bone and Bevington Add., lots 23-24.
Mark Township —
Curtis Potter to Potter Land Company, LLC, Sec. 34, 39.77 acres.
Defiance City-ALSD —
Andrew Keber to Phillip and Tamala North, Woodlands, lot 20.
Dale Worline (dec.) to Colleen Worline, Engelwood, Third Add., lot 46.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Michael Ondrejko to Michael and Tracy Ondrejko, Kettenring Hills Second Add., lot 32.
Defiance City-ALSD Annex —
Thomas Bowers to Pamela Stephens, Miller Snyder Sub., lot 13.
Ney Village —
Andrea Ames to Village of Ney, Auditor's Plat., part lot 46.
Andrea Ames to Village of Ney, Mackinaw Add., part lot 34.
