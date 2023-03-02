Marriage licenses---
Jason Barham, 45, Hicksville, press operator and Shannon Antoine, 35, Hicksville, press operator.
Michael Watkins, 30, Sherwood, laborer and Bailey Bergman, 26, Sherwood, registered nurse.
Common please
On the docket---
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Scott Rosebrock, Sherwood. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Kyle Vaughn, Evansport. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Nicholas Pannell, 1470 S. Clinton St. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Ruben Perez, 433 Franklin St. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Ian Yaichner, 252 Harding St. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System Inc., Toledo, vs. Mark Ratliff, 16767 Ohio 424. Money judgment.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Sandra Davis, Ney; unknown spouse, if any, of Sandra Davis, Ney; and Defiance County treasure. Foreclosure.
Jennifer Timbers, 717 West First St., vs. Joshua Timbers, 807 Harrison Ave. Divorce.
Keybank N.A., Cleveland, vs. Johnathan Sparks, 1979 Colwell Circle. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, Independence, vs. Angelina Kirkham 14895 Ohio 15. Money judgment.
Allen Vancleave, Odebolt Iowa; Decker Truck Line Inc., Fort Dodge, Iowa, vs. Johns Manville, Columbus. Money judgment.
Jeremy Kruse, 2129 Westwood Drive, and Chelsea Kruse, 708 Village Lane. Dissolution of marriage.
Discover Bank, Lake Zurich Ill., vs. Michael Dobbins, 1519 Terrawenda Drive; unknown spouse, if any, of Michael Dobbins, 1519 Terrawenda Drive; State Bank and Trust Co., Columbus; Bank of America, Columbus; and Defiance County treasure. Foreclosure.
Journal entries---
Donna Baldwin, 3625 Christy Road, vs. General Motors Corp., Lexington, Ky.; Interim Admin, Columbus. Dismissed without prejudice.
Commerce Drive Holding One, LLC, Toledo, vs. A Packaging Group, LLC, Azusa Calf. Notice of filing notice of removal.
Lisa Roth, no address available, vs. John Reeb, no address available. Civil protection order with full hearing and warning to respondent.
Marsha Seibert, Sherwood, vs. Joshua Shaffer, Bryan; and VonDeylen Plumbing and Heating Inc., Napoleon. Dismissed without prejudice.
Miguel Rocha-Ramirez, 1704 Dakota Place, vs. Bridget Rocha, Woodburn, Ind. Divorce granted.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Leslie McCoy, 323 Seneca St. Summary judgment for plaintiff.
Harry Pugh, Napoleon, vs. Okuley's Pharmacy and Home Medical, Inc., 1201 E. Second St.; Okuley's Pharmacy, Inc., Continental; Unique Prescriptions Inc., Continental; Kieu Okuley, 1201 E. Second St.; and John Does 1-8. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Sandy Steele, Edgerton. Summary judgment granted for plaintiff.
The State Bank and Trust Co., 401 Clinton St., vs. Paula Lewis, 624 Division St.; and Defiance County treasure. Judgment of foreclosure.
PNC Bank, no address available, vs. Matthew Fedderke, 02026 Christy Road. Default judgment granted.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Dorothy Bockelman to Paul Bockelman, et al, Sec. 34, 10.862, 2.007 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Ruben and Elvira Laguna to Jacob Huner, Heidepriem's Second Add., part lot 9.
Lori and Cornelius Hindall to Brenda Schofield, Heidepriem's Second Add., part lots 8-9.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Robert and Cheryl Taylor to Darla Warnecke, et al, Lakota Hills First Add., lot 38.
James Yeager (dec.) to Yvonne Yeager, Lakota Ridge Condo, Unit H.
Yvonne Yeager to Stacy Yeager Conlon, et al, Lakota Ridge Condo, Unit H.
Brian and Tanya Bok to T&T Nam, LLC, East View Add., lot 115 and part lot 116.
Estate of Amy Glysz Solether to Joshua Kuhn, Courts of Woodhurst Second Add., lot 31.
Kasuga and Brown, LLC, to TFG Properties, LLC, Sec. 36, 0.333 acre.
Farmers Township —
Russell and Susan Zeedyk to North Western Electric Cooperative, Inc., Sec. 34, 0.656 acre.
Hicksville Village —
Donald and Kathryn Brown, trustees, to David and Lori Brown, Evenheat Meadows Sub., lot 27.
Highland Township —
Ronald Porter to Ronald Porter, et al, Struble Add., lot 5.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Diane and David Rollins to Jonathan Wiswell, Miller-Snyder Sub., part lot 39, lot 40.
Defiance City NELSD —
Hayco and Associates, Inc., to Capsize, LLC, Kettenring Hills Second Add., lot 45.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD-Annex —
Indoor Auto Mart, LLC, to Noah and Fannie Miller, Saunder-Snyder Add., lot 34-35.
Tiffin Township —
Diane Keith, et al, to Sarah Pelland, Sec. 32, 1 acre.
