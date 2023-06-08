Defiance County
Marriage licenses---
James Henschen, 72, Wauseon, retired, and Lois Siler, 76, Defiance, retired.
Christopher Krumnow, 47, Defiance, IT, and Elizabeth Yoder, 42, Defiance band director.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Fifth Third Bank NA, Grand Rapids, Mich., vs. Raphael Braceful, 425 Williams St. Money judgement.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Michael Chancey, 1744 Lora Lane. Money judgement.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, not in its individual capacity, but solely as owner trustee on behalf for CSMC, Irvine, Calif., vs. John and Mary Goldenetz, 322 Colleen Drive; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; United States of America, Washington, D.C.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosures.
Ashley Stairhime, address unavailable, vs. Brandon Kunkel, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Susan Langston, address unavailable, vs. Joan Durbin, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Fifth Third Bank, NA, Cincinnati vs. William Hounshell, Mark Center; unknown spouse, if any, of William Hounshell, Mark Center; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosures.
James Baker, 235 Carter Ave., vs. Denese Baker, Hicksville. Divorce.
Christina Travis, Napoleon, vs. Justin Travis, Deshler. Divorce.
Journal entries---
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Beth Cole, 1102 Anthony Wayne Boulevard. Default judgement for plaintiff.
Jeremy Kruse, 2129 Westwood Drive, and Chelsea Kruse, 708 Village Lane. Marriage dissolved.
Troy Potter, Hicksville, vs. Jessica Potter, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Lou Alan, LLC, to Greg and Melanie Parsons, C. Miller Add., Block 1, lot 2.
Rebecca Lawson, trustee, to Jeffery Lawson, et al, Holgate's Third Add., part lot F.
Thomas and Jennifer Hart, to Isaiah Hammersmith, Holgate's Second Add., Block 1, lot 7 and part lot 8.
Natalie and James Laing, to Morella Cates, South Defiance Add., part lots 33, 136.
Estate of Judith Puma, to Caterina Mann, et al, Baringer's Second Add., lot 15.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Estate of David Unisko, to Kaleb Unisko, Westwood Add., part lot 46.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Kenneth and Amanda Small, to Juliana Ballin, et al, Carter and Others Add., lot 7.
Pedro Ramos, (dec.) to Esther Ramos, Carter and Others Add., lot 18.
Paula Wolford, to Paula Wolford, et al, North Defiance Add., part lot 38.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Joseph and Cindy Buerkle, to Thuy Thi Thanh and Manh Cong Tran Bui, Lakota Hills Phase IV, lot 82.
Antonette Goeltzenleuchter to Kenneth and Amanda Small, Sec. 36, Barth's Hillcrest Add., lot 5.
Estate of Judith Puma to Dominic Puma, Oak Park Add., lots 1-2.
Anthony Richman (dec.) to June Richman, Lots between Ottawa and Karnes.
Jay and Karen Earich to Rexann Wagner, Pine Ridge Sub. Phase 1 and 2, lot 10.
Defiance Township —
Dunlap Properties, LLC, to Dennis and Lisa Dunlap, L. Potts Riverview Add., lot 5.
Delaware Township —
Estate of Sarah Bowers to Wayne Bowers, Noneman's Delaware Acres, lot 6.
The Bank of New York Mellon to Scott Hundley, Sec. 34, 5 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Vogelsong Properties, LLC, to Patrick and Kimberly Herder, Sec. 19, 1.438 acres (transfer after split.)
Michelle Waltmire, et al, to Zachary and Melanie Thornton, Pamela Ann Sub., lot 1.
Hicksville Village —
Charleen and Curt Hoosier to Lynnette Hitt, Bunnell's Third Add., Auditor's Plat, part lots A, 104.
Realty Haver to Colin Etchen, Shoe Factory Add., part lots 109-110 and part vacated alley.
Mary Welly (dec.) to William Welly, Edgerton's Second Add., lot 89.
Timothy and Taylor Wells to Joseph Hesselschwardt, Original Plat, lots 385-386, part lots 391-392.
Richard Jasso to Megan Cover, Oak Park Add., lot 2.
Jason Schooley to J.A. Pokorny, trustee, Oak Park Add., lot 11.
Hicksville Township —
James and Theresa Calvin to Jeffrey and Kathy Green, Sec. 6, 20.078 acres.
Highland Township —
Hailey Baldwin to Kevin Starkey, Sec. 11, 0.45 acre.
Mark Township —
Estate of Rhonda Fleming to Jerry Fleming, Kyle and Anderson Add., lots 41, 63-64.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Estate of William Schooley to Donald Schooley, et al, Sec. 21, 115 acres.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Charles Rice to Charles Rice, trustee, Sec. 36, 26.935 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp. DCSD —
George and Phyllis Kaiser to Hannah Becker, Hatzog's Second Northside Add., lot 18.
Noble Township NELSD —
Thywill Enterprises, LLC, to Zach Rich, LLC, College Hill, lots 15-17.
Sarah Wolfrum (dec.) to Mark Wolfrum, Sec. 15, 1.386 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Jack and Carrie Poling to Shane and Lacey Spangler, Zimmerman's Fourth Add., lot 14.
Homelenders, LLC, to Jerry Brittsan, trustee, Englewood Extension, lot 38, part lot 39.
North Richland Twp.-NELSD —
Kenneth Nagel to Hallie Cassidy, et al, Sec. 23, 27.108 acres.
