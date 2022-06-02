• Defiance County
Marriage license---
Duane Miller, 25, Hicksville, manager, and Aubrie Crall, 26, Hicksville, teacher.
Common Pleas On the Docket---
Common pleas
Megan Smith, address unavailable, vs. Jan Schilperoot, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Kristen Michael, address unavailable, vs. Cody Butler, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Clinton Cramer, address unavailable, vs. Troy Klingler, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Clinton Cramer, address unavailable, vs. Samantha Cramer, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Linda Wineland, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Todd Helmke, 30829 Jewell Road. Money judgment.
Clifford and Tina Ruggles, Bryan, vs. Andrew Davis, 13619 Harding Road; and Davis Construction and Remodeling, LLC, 13619 Harding Road. Money judgment.
William Westrick, 22342 River Chase Lane, vs. Wendy Westrick, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Brandon Greiner, 1691 Durango Drive, vs. The Jewell Grain Co., 08049 Independence Road. Money judgment.
Euler Hermes North America Insurance, Co., Owings Mills, Md., vs. Axis LED Group, LLC, 2106 Baltimore Road. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Sabrina Kaiser, Ney, vs. Erik Winkler, Stryker. Divorce.
Sherry Chaffin, 454 Pontiac Drive, vs. Danny Chaffin, Ashville. Divorce.
Ryan Kunesh, Hicksville, vs. Danielle Kunesh, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Amy Herren, 1683 Dakota Place, vs. Gregory Herren, 600 St. Paul St. Dissolution of marriage.
Heather Keene, 4113 Misty Shores Drive, vs. Joshua Keene, Rossford. Dissolution of marriage.
Cherise Wiltshire, N.Y., vs. Shawn Spencer, 1507 E. Second St. Duty of support ordered.
Michael Hanna, 300 Shamrock Lane, vs. Patrick Hanna, Galesburg, Mich. Dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Gale Hesselschwardt to Holly Zipfel, Sec. 33, 37.852 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Rebecca Herr to Catherine and Ronald Tijerina, South Defiance Add., Part lot 12.
Frederick and Jan Schultz to Jeff Lawson, Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, part lot 133.
Savvy Avenue Properties, LLC, to Kacee Kuch, Baringer's Third Add., lot 5.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Jashua Love to Joshua Love, Holgate's First Add., lot 12.
Josephine Gonzales to Jessica Cue, Holgate's First Add., Block Two, lot 4.
City of Defiance to Community Improvement Corporation of Defiance County, Sec. 28, 3.741 acres.
Community Improvement Corporation of Defiance County to Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc., Sec. 28, 3.741 acres.
Enterprise Industrial Park of Ohio, LLC, to Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc., lots 1-6, 4.567 acres, 5.094 acres, 12.795 acres, 9.012 acres, 9.012 acres, 4.52 acres (split).
Defiance Ward 3 —
Gerald Mansfield to Gerald and Kristi Mansfield, Gibson's Add. to Williamstown, part lot 13.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Torrence and Jennay Smith to Rachel Young, Pine Ridge Sub. Phase 3, lot 18.
Defiance Township —
James Wallace to James and Rosemary Wallace, Sec. 3, 5 acres, 0.29 acre.
Delaware Township —
Kathy Bergman (dec.) to Lynn Bergman, Sec. 32, 20 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Janelle Ayers to Nicholas Miller, Bunnell Boon Bevington Add., lot 16.
BTRJC Enterprises, LLC, to Majid Zogagi, Auditor's Plat, part lot 138.
Betty Gloor to Timmy Gloor, Oak Park Add., lot 1.
Hicksville Township —
Sue Lincoln to John Miller, Sec. 23, 80 acres.
Sue Lincoln to Rohrs Agricultural Holdings, LLC, Sec. 23, 28.8 acres.
Estate of Michael Strasser to Paula Strasser, Sec. 26, 34.928 acres.
Highland Township —
Kristin and Joe Garrett to Susan Craft, Extension to West Add., Ayersville, lot 12.
Dalas Johnson (dec.) to Marlene Johnson, Sec. 4, West Add., part lots 3-5; Sec. 5, South West Corner of North West, 1/4, Fourth Add. to Slusser's Home Add., lots 37-39, Slusser's Home Add., part lots 12-13.
Michael Smith to Connie and Dale Gruehagen, Sec. 25, 5.01 acres (split).
Michael Smith to Ryan Randall, Sec. 25, 34.99 acres (transfer after split).
Gary Speidell (dec.) to Nancy Speidell, Sec. 27, 0.929, 3.803 acres.
DiAnn Wichman to Vickie Hancock, Sec. 27, 1 acre.
Mark Township —
Estate of Lucile Culler to Amaya Smith, Sec. 23, 1 acre.
Potter Land Company, LLC, to Saylor Farms, LLC, Sec. 34, 39.769, 71.518 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
David Morris to David Morris, Sec. 30, Part North West 1/4.
Juanita Boyce to Kellye Kroeckel, Zimmerman's Fourth Add., lot 6.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Robert Hoschak Sr. (dec.) to Robert Hoschak Jr., River Crossing Condos, Unit 765.
South Richland Township —
Dalas Johnson (dec.) to Marlene Johnson, Sec. 23, 3.359 acres, 0.52 acre, 0.158 acre, 8.578 acres, 25.737 acres.
Washington Township —
Six Mile Creek, LLC, to Rex Hasch, Sec. 33, 3.086 acres.
Ney Village —
Jerome Frazier to Gregory and Susan Hug, Auditor's Plat, part lots 29, 32, 51.
