Marriage licenses---
Matthew French, 40, Defiance, auto technician, and Madalyn Hasselschwert, 29, Defiance, self employed.
Kyle Herren, 28, Defiance, unemployed, and Sabrina Santana, 28, Defiance, supervisor.
Joe Salinas, 46, Defiance, laborer, and Sheila Schilt, 51, Defiance, nail tech.
Brennan Hammond, 25, Woodburn, Ind., histology technician, and Brooke Schooley, 27, Hicksville, teacher.
Davis Ellis, 55, West Unity, disabled, and Linda Pabst, 56, Defiance, disabled.
Jeremy Bostic, 43, Bryan, welder, and Jessica Goff, 41, Nay, factory worker.
Riley Nadler, 18, Defiance, customer service, and Monserrat Martinez Muniz, 18, Defiance, server.
Walter Schwartz, 19, Macy Ind., carpenter, and Dena Schwartz, 25, Hicksville, secretary.
Brandon Boday, 31, Defiance, bricklayer/mason, and Breanna Magee, 29, Defiance, babysitter.
Common pleas On the docket---
Stephanie Gonzales, Silver Spring, Fl., vs. Michael Gonzales, Hicksville. Foreign support.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Cody Hill, 6909 North OH-66. Money judgment.
Jeffrey Killian, Napoleon, vs. Charles Kinser, Bryan, Auto-Owners Insurance Company, Maumee; John Doe number one; driver, no address available; John Doe number two; employer, no address available; John Doe number three, no address available. Money judgment.
Kara Kimener, Fort Wayne, vs. Jermaine Parker, 102 East Street. Foreign support.
Madelen Bergman, 1726 Ralvan Drive, and Brock Bergman, 1560 Crystal Cove Court. Dissolution of marriage.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Clara Seedord, 508 Harrison Ave. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Courtney Vollmer, Sherwood. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Bobbi Spangler, 611 Ralston Ave. money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Patricia McMahon, to Lauren Bates, Sec. 14, 6.31 acres.
James Pereszlay (dec.), to Donna Pereszlay, Sec. 29, 0.603 acre.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Lauren Hockenberry, to Panning Investment Properties, LLC, South Defiance Add., lot 37.
James Branham, to Gary Elswick, Baringer's First Add., lot 21.
Defiance Ward 3 —
T3 Properties, LLC, to Darrell Thompson, North Defiance Add., Part lots 36-37.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Harvey and Sharon Washington, to Harvey and Sharon Washington, Auglaize Estates, lot 9.
William Leever (dec.), to Jennifer Boczar, Lakota Hills First Add., lot 35.
Bruce Stephenson (dec.), to Julie Andrews, Unit L, Chinook Trails Condos.
Nancy Fry, to Christopher Wasnich, Ansberry Place Add., lot 44.
Anna Lewis, to Benjamin and Leah Rodriguez, Biede Place Add., Part lots 32, 41.
Kathleen Ensign, to Cheryl Newman, Booth and Aldrich Add., lot 23.
Timothy and Morghin Walters, to Austin and Paige Sharp, Powell View Heights, lot 49.
Defiance Township —
T&T Nam, LLC, to Jeanne Brown, Sec. 9, South East 1/4 of the North West 1/4, Parkview Add., lots 3-5.
Delaware Township —
Ashley Newman, to Ashley Newman, Sec. 24, 0.689, 2.94 acres.
Sherwood Village —
The Sherwood State Bank, to Schwarzbeck investments Ltd., Original Plat, lot 21.
Hicksville Village —
Misty Giddings, to Rebecca Berry, Unit 311, Dixon Avenue Condos.
Highland Township —
John Hoshock, to John Hoshock, Secs. 4-5, 36, 26.238, 19.381, 3.417, 3.417 acres.
Jeffrey Craft (dec.), to Susan Craft, Sec. 7, 5.02 acres.
Milford Central —
Joseph and Barbara Carlisle, to Christina Carlisle, Sec. 26, 2.224 acres.
Noble Township —
Joan Niese to Robert and Ann Frake, Unit 624 Green Meadows Condos.
Defiance City-Ayersville —
Norma Wittler (dec.) to Mark Wittler, Sec. 31, 7.31 acres.
Joan Kissner (dec.) to Diane Rollings, Miller-Snyder Sub., lot 40, Part lot 39.
Estate of Edward Potter, Katelyn Harden, Engelwood Ext., lot 32.
Rick Kigar, a prove selling officer, to Alez and Nikole Menendez, The Woodlands, lot 8.
Defiance City NELSD —
BSJF Properties Ltd., to John and Julie Dunlap, Kettenring Hills Second Add., lot 6.
South Richland Township —
Michelle Write, to Kollin Martin, Sec. 25. 1.502 (split).
Tiffin Township —
Brandi and Brock Clark, to Nath Watkins, Sec. 2, 15 acres.
Angel Martinez, to Deana Rowland, Auditor's Plat of Evansport (2.37 acres), lot 9.
Washington Township —
Walter Schulz (dec.) to Linda Wirtner, Secs. 27, 36, 98, 30.196 acres.
Walter Schulz (dec.) to Lisa Holtsberry, Secs. 27, 36, 79.350, 40 acres.
Walter Schulz (dec.) to Larry Schulz, Sec. 27, 120 acres.
Dennis Caryer to Leo and Mary Shininger, Sec. 32, 40.464, 51.243 acres.
