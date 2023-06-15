Defiance County
Marriage licenses---
Devin Sheller, 25, Defiance, band director, and Sarah Parise, 25, Defiance, nurse.
Hayden Howerton, 24, Defiance, sales, and Grace Rowland, 23, Napoleon, receptionist.
Maxwell McAdoo, 28, Bowling Green, nurse, and Jasmine Petty, 32, Defiance, social worker.
Steven Lankenau, 60, Defiance, broker, and Sallie Wilson, 53, Pittsford, Mich., educator.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Christina Travis, address unavailable, vs. Justin Travis, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Genfed Financial Credit Union, Inc., Akron, vs. Austin Bair, 707 North St., Money judgement.
Ernest Crutchfield, address unavailable, vs. Jane Lirot, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Journal entries---
Christopher Gerdeman, address unavailable vs. John Snavely, address unavailable. Civil protection order dismissed.
Kenneth Keller, 8547 Fox Chase Lane vs. Sheryl Keller, 436 River Front Drive; First Defiance Financial Corporation, 601 Clinton St.; Premier Bank deferred compensation plan, 601 Clinton St.; First Defiance deferred compensation plan, 601 Clinton St.; the committee/plan administrator of the Premier Bank deferred compensation plan, 601 Clinton St.; and the committee/plan administrator of the First Defiance deferred compensation plan, 601 Clinton St. Divorce granted and division or property and support ordered.
Minar Douse, Detroit, Mich.; and Dana McDade, Detroit, Mich., vs. Susan Clinger, 1437 Riverbend Drive; Progressive Preferred Insurance Co., Columbus. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Beck Bros Inc., Ridgeville Corners; Charles Beck, 2466 Harper Road; and David Beck, Napoleon vs. Charles Beck, 4205 Adams Ridge Road; Richard Beck, 28977 Brandt Road; and Frank Beck, 29032 Coressel Road. Dismissed with prejudice.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Allysen Vieira, 1222 Schultz St. Judgment for plaintiff.
Keith Brannon, Stryker, vs. Alyssa Brannon, 1120 Ayersville Ave. Divorce granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Peter Freund, 855 Deerwood Drive. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Crosscountry Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Destiny Hostettler, Ney; Wesley Hostettler, Ney; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Judgement of foreclosure.
Amber Jones, 668 Jefferson Ave., vs. Andrew Dewulf, 109 Jefferson Ave. Divorce granted.
Crystal Boyd, Tampa, Fla., vs. Michael Rochester, 506 Washington Ave. Duty of support ordered.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township NELSD —
Vicki Noirot to Vicki and Mark Noirot, Sec. 7, 0.94 acre.
Joan Elberson to Timothy and Dena Shafer, Sec. 28, 3.012 acres (split).
Defiance Ward 1 —
Jasmin Moats to Amanda Gilmore, Holgate's Second Add., Block 2, lot 13, part lot 14.
Sheriff of Defiance County Douglas Engel to Brian Fedderke, South Defiance Add., lot 128.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Carolyn Fry to Tiffin River Properties, LLC, Plummer's First Add., lots 5-6, 14-18.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Yolanda Robledo (dec.) to Leonardo Robledo, Holgate's Add., lot 65.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Sandra Bussing to C. Property's, LLC, East View Add., lot 111.
Sue Ellen Cocke to Paul Cruz, Powell View Add., lot 55.
Jefferson South Holdings, LLC, to John and Diane Wahl, Sec. 35, 1.954 acres.
Estate of Elvia Dabila to Norma Gonzales, et al, Courts of Woodhurst First Add., lot 7 part lot 6.
Defiance Township-DCSD —
John Carman (dec.) to Bonita Carman, Sec. 3, 5 acres.
Ott Family Revocable Trust to Randall and Jennifer Leach, Sec. 17, 5.93 acres.
Delaware Township —
Viola Speiser (dec.) to Ricky Speiser, Sec. 13, 44.62 acres, Sec. 14, 80 acres, Sec. 15, 20 acres, Sec. 23, 25 acres, 64.23 acres.
Patrick and Deanna Fronk to Brad Fronk, et al, Sec. 24, 6.519 acres, 74.684 acres, 40 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Tiffany Chapman to Jeremy Chapman, Auditor's Plat, part lot 23.
Farmer Township —
Viola Speiser (dec.) to Ricky Speiser, Sec. 27, 28.086 acres.
Hicksville Township —
Jeffrey and Kathy Green to Michael Green, et al, co-trustees, Sec. 6, 20.078 acres.
David and Gretchen Kinsey to Spencerville Farms, LLC, Sec. 18, 80.488 acres, 10.55 acres, Savage's First Add., lots 3-4.
Highland Township —
Susan Seibert to Michael and Janice Wolfrum, Auditor's Plat, part lots 23-24.
Estate of Harold Sprow to M3K3 Properties, LLC, Sec. 4, 1.5 acres.
Jeffery and Brenda Pahl to Lee Randall, Sec. 12, 1.659 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
John and Penny Naugle to Zachary Yoder, Sec. 32, 0.75 acre.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Steven and Karen Graf to Linda Hoch, et al, Wooded Acres, lot 34.
Noble Township NELSD —
Viola Speiser (dec.) to Ricky Speiser, Sec. 7, 80 acres.
Kristin Whiteford to Clayton Stemen, et al, Sec. 11, 0.264 acre, 0.46 acre.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
George Taylor (dec.), et al, to Patricia Steusloff, Hunter Glen Condo Phase One, Unit A-1.
North Richland Township —
Mark and Pamela Lymanstall to LPU, LLC, Sec. 12, 110.942 acres, 0.35 acre, Sec. 14, 40.049 acres, 35.842 acres, 40.846 acres, 80 acres.
South Richland Township ALSD —
Viola Speiser (dec.) to Ricky Speiser, Sec. 25, 20 acres.
Daniel and Jessica Curvin to Jason Zimmerman, et al, Sec. 27, 2.834 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Patrick and Deanna Fronk to Brad Fronk, et al, Sec. 11, 35.028 acres, 5 acres, 5.892 acres.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.