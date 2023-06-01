Defiance County
Marriage licenses---
Jeremy Keim, 22, Fort Wayne, construction, and Olivia Gatchell, 22, Hicksville, ministry.
Matthew Van Atta, 50, Defiance, HVAC, and Gayle Emahiser, 49, Defiance, technical expert.
Gabriel Martinez, 28, Defiance, laborer, and Abigail Fedele, 24, Defiance, homemaker.
Trent Hammond, 38, Hicksville, quality manager, and Ashley Doctor, 39, Hicksville, industrial engineer.
Dacoda Faber, 23, Hicksville, welder, and Sara Frantom, 23, Hicksville, homemaker.
Nathaniel Rominski, 26, Ney, meter reader, and Olivia Moscioni, 23, Ney, social worker.
Nicholas Wirick, 33, Defiance, maintenance apprentice, and Danielle Gallegos, 38, Defiance, homemaker.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Jeremy George, Hicksville; the unknown spouse, if any of Jeremy George, Hicksville; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Samantha Stahl, 1469 S. Jackson Ave., and Joseph Stahl, 709 Village Lane. Dissolution of marriage.
Mario Perez, Defiance, vs. Tanya Perez, Willard. Divorce.
Andrea Alvarez, Edon, and Altin Alvarez, Ney. Dissolution of marriage.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Latin American Club, Inc., 23235 Elliott Road; and Margaret Urdiales, 2169 Hawthorne Drive. Tax foreclosure.
Journal entries---
Alocoa Logan, address unavailable, vs. Scott Hoblit, address unavailable. Civil protection order dismissed.
Steven Manges, Edon, vs. Joseph Mullett, Hicksville. Dismissed without prejudice.
Tracey and Gretchen Reliford, Edgerton, vs. Eric Pence, Edgerton. Dismissed with prejudice.
U.S. Bank Trust National Association, Coppell, Texas, vs. Ronda McElwain, Sherwood; unknown spouse, if any, of Ronda McElwain, Sherwood; and Defiance County treasurer. Judgement and decree of foreclosure.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Daniel and Rebecca Follett, to Jacob Petersen, et al, Original Plat, lot 28.
Gene Homan to Gene Homan, et al, trustee, South Defiance Add., lot 218.
Nancy Homan to Nancy Homan, et al, trustee, South Defiance Add., lot 218.
Dillon and Chelsea Cereghin to Ronald and Cynthia Cereghin, Baringer's Second Add., lot 101.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Michael and Jenifer Kitchenmaster to Rudolph Food Company, Inc., et al, Phelp's Add., lots 32-34 and part lot 35.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Morella Cates to Peter Cates, Southworth's Add., lot 15.
Roxanne and Antonio Rios to Douglas and Traci Flory, Southworth's Add., lot 52, part lots 53-54.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Jeffrey Hahn, successor trustee, to Jacquelyn Brown, Lakota Hills, Phase IV, lot 69.
Estate of Sharon Brown to Lindsay Roose, et al, C.E. Bronson Add., part lot 18, lot 19.
Lindsay Roose, et al, to Allison Brown, C.E. Bronson Add., part lot 18, lot 19.
Linda Ganger to Antonio Ramirez, Powell View Add., lot 88.
Antonio Ramirez to Antonio Ramirez, et al, Powell View Add., lot 88.
Delaware Township —
Estate of Jon Roesti to Brian Roesti, et al, Sec. 33, 18.982 acres, 11.27 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Tommy Jones (dec.) to Dorothy Jones, Fairlawn Part Extension II, lot 20.
Farmer Township —
Estate of Elsie Singleton to Tonge Kimpel, Sec. 35, 0.65 acre.
Estate of Elsie Singleton to Tonge Kimpel, et al, Sec. 35, 227.3 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Dillon and Myranda Sensabaugh, et al, to Brittney Bass and Bunnell, Boon, Bevington's Add., lot 38.
Rhanashay Chanthakham and Lakota Cheyenne to William and Michelle Hilton, Husted Sub., lot 4.
Austin and Melissa Osborne to Rhanashay and Lakota Chanthakham, Clearview Sub. Extension One, lot 10.
Alicia Costilla to Vick and Heidi Lilly, Auditor's Plat, lots 80, 344, part lots 314, 317.
Robert Hemrick, trustee (dec.), to Marlene Sparks, trustee, Auditor's Plat, part lot 314.
Hicksville Township —
Geneveve Timbrook (dec.) to Randi Ross, Covington Dell's Add., lots 17-18.
Highland Township —
Flatland Real Estate, LLC, to Selena Lomas, et al, Sec. 27, 5 acres.
Mark Township —
Charles and Marsha Wonderly, et al, to Arron and Megan Matthews, Sec. 13, 57.71 acres (before split.)
Estate of Ronald Wheeler to David Budd, et al, Sec. 26, 0.516 acre.
David Budd, et al, to David Budd, Sec. 26, 0.516 acre.
Noble Township NELSD —
Carol Wortkoetter to James Wortkoetter, Brunersburg (before split), part lots 99-100.
Defiance City-Richland Twp./DCSD —
Dennis Stoller (dec.) to Joyce Stoller, Bistel Add., Extension, lot 135, part lot 136.
