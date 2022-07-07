Common Pleas On the docket---
State of Ohio, Columbus, vs. Cole Dockery, 1490 Candlewood; Jakob Schenauer, 200 1/2 A Clinton; Alexandrie McGlaughlin, 1490 Candlewood; Wyatt Puffinberger, Sherwood. Money judgment.
Progressive Direct, Los Angeles, Calif., vs. Sharronda Willis, 1391 Ayersville; Meghan Flint, 1722 Alpha Lane. Money judgment.
Mark Wilhelm, New Bavaria, Deena Wilhelm, New Bavaria, vs. Jill Wallace, 1637 Baringer Road. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System Inc., Toledo, vs. Bradley Spitnale, 273 Oak Ridge Lane. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System Inc., Toledo, vs. Amanda Speck, 425 Agnes St. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Jason Sepeda, 851 Regonda Drive. Money judgment
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Audree Thompson, 368 Wilson St. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Matthew Stiltner, 1212 Karnes Ave. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Kenneth Rose, 13314 Ohio 111. Money judgment.
Promedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Savanaha Sharp, Hicksville. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System Inc., Toledo, vs. Stephanie Schwiebert, 1051 Ralston Ave. Money judgment.
Lima Memorial Health System, Lima, vs. Deanna Alvarado, 27248 Standley Road. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Carlandra Rossow, 909 Davidon St. Money judgment.
Amber Desota, 14862 Harris Road, vs. General Motors, LLC, Columbus. Money judgment.
Leah Parcher, 1057 Schultz St., vs. Joseph Parcher, Hicksville. Divorce.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Shannon Spears, 27890 Watson Road. Money Judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc.., Toledo, vs. Bradley Spitnale, 273 Oak Ridge Lane. Money judgment.
Citibank, Sioux Falls, S.D., vs. Chris Priest, 330 Ruth Ann Drive. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Stephen Hall, 301 Glenwood Drive. Money judgment.
City of Defiance, no address available, vs. Michigan Southern Railroad Company, Columbus. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Christopher Yocum, 14424 Karnes Road, vs. Janet Stott, 501 S. Pine St. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Monica Perez, 1685 Tahoe Ridge, vs. Ruben Perez, 1307 E. Second St. Divorce.
Flora Zeedyk, Hicksville, vs. Owen, Zeedyk, Hicksville. Divorce.
Shelley Cordray, 1120 Perry St., vs. Rodney Cordray, 1160 W. High St. Dissolution of marriage.
Clinton Cramer, no address available, vs. Troy Klingler, no address available. Dismissed for lack of prosecution.
Clinton Cramer, no address available, vs. Samantha Cramer, no address available. Dismissed for lack of prosecution.
Anna Barnes, Hicksville, Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, 1300 E. Second St., vs. Cameron Barnes, Toledo. Dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Mary Walter to Mary and Jeffrey Walter, Sec. 28, 5.286 (split).
Mary and Jeffery Walter to Benjamin Polasek, Sec. 28, 74.714 (remainder).
Defiance Ward 1 —
Kissner's Restaurant, Inc., to Joshua and Tracy Vargo, Bouton and Other Add., Part lot 7.
Barbara Zachrich to Amanda Clevinger, South Defiance Add., lot 118.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Burnell Bowers, deceased, to Carolyn Bowers, First Add., to Auglaize Estates, lot 23.
Estate of Florence Sandys to Jeffery Horvath, Ansberry Place Add., lots 13-14.
Jason Scouten to Jason Scouten, Biede Place Add., Part lots 13-15.
Vu and Mylinh Pham to Carlos Garza, East View Add., lot 186.
Defiance Township —
Henry and Velma Ricker to Flat Rock Back Water, LLC, Houcks Riverview Sub., lot 1.
Kasie Hall to Christin Cleaves, Sec. 16, 5.032 acres.
Delaware Township —
Robin Boda to Cathy Hanson, Sec. 27, 1.5 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Estate of Kelly Sobieck to Ruby Schindler, Original Plat, lot 26.
Jill Little, Auditor of Defiance, to Defiance County Land Reutilization Corporation. Original Plat, Part lot 38.
Paradise Living, LLC, to Judy Masser, Paradise Living Condos, Unit 120.
Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, Inc., to Midwest Community Health Associates, Inc., Sec. 18, Sherwood Medical Clinic.
Hicksville Township —
Philip Piersma to Home 4 You, LLC, Auditors Plat, Part lot 18.
Richard and Amber Gardner to Hector Damian, Warner and Harts Add., lot 12.
Mary and Joseph Morabito to Barbara Smith, Audtiors Plat, Part lots 268-269.
Hicksville Township —
Carns Properties, LLC, to Nathan and Katelyn Metz, Clearview Add., lot 1.
Highland Township —
Alan King to Tahylor Wilson, Sec. 7, 28 acres.
Estate of Ron Weller to Susan Weller, Sec. 18, 0.603 acre, Part lots 18, 20, Noneman's Highland Alt., lot 19.
Mark Township —
Joseph and Barbara Carlisle to Rochelle and William Freathers, Sec. 20, 2 acres.
Milford Edgerton —
Christopher Hurtig to Christopher and Vanessa Hurtig, Sec. 6, 2.404 acres.
Barbara Vollmer, deceased, to David Vollmer, Sec. 1, 34.112 acres, 77.809 acres.
Barbara Vollmer, deceased, to Steven Buchs, Sec. 1, 5.888 acres.
Milford Central —
Barbara Vollmer, deceased, to David Vollmer, Sec. 1, 50 acres.
Nobel Township —
Kelli Seiler to Margaret Hastings, Christi Meadows Phase I, lot 121.
Defiance City - Ayersville —
Graham-Hancock-Love, AMVETS Post 1991, to Graham-Hancock-Love, AMVETS Post 1991 Inc., Sec. 30, 0.660 (split) acre.
Graham-Hancock-Love, AMVETS Post 1991 Inc., to NWO Property Holdings, LLC, Sec. 30, 2.085 (remainder) acres.
Allan and Maria King to Jessica Gebhart, Woodlands, lot 12.
Defiance City —
Teresa Reeb to Jeffery Reeb, Irish Greens Condos, Unit 1500, Bldg A.
North Richland Township —
Steven Buchs to Steven and Brenda Buchs, Sec. 3, 2.5 acres.
Richard and Dawn Proxmire to Adam and Christina Becker, Sec. 24, 13.225 acres, 12.509 acres.
Larry Becker, to Adam and Christina Becker, Sec. 13, 11.584 acres, 19.818 acres, 15.234 acres; Sec. 24, 14.150 acres, 5.916 acres, 10.505 acres.
Defiance City- Ayersville Annex —
Gabrielle Grennay, to T3 Properties, LLC, Miller-Snyder Sub., Part lot 7.
Tiffin Township —
Jill Little, County Auditor of Defiance, to Defiance County Land Reutilization Corporation, Auditor's Plat of Evansport, lot 19.
Larry Jesse (dec.) to Franklin Jesse, Sec. 18, 177.6 acres.
Washington Township —
Larry Jesse (dec.) to Franklin Jesse, Sec. 12-13, 40 acres, 80 acres, 160 acres, 80 acres; Sec. 24, 120 acres, 36.999 acres.
Larry Jesse (dec.) to Alice Jesse, Sec. 13, 31.142 acres, 31.142 acres, 8.858, acres; Sec. 35, 1.921 acres.
Beverly Comden (dec.) to Debora Comden, Jims Marysdale Allotment, Part lot 7, lots 8-9.
Beverly Comden (dec.) to Debora Comden, Jims Marysdale Exit 1-2, lot 1 East 1/2, lot 7.
Ney Village —
Richard and Janice Cromwell, to Ney Ohio Postal, LLC, Original Plat, Part lot 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.