Marriage licenses---
Bryan Ward, 56, Defiance, operations manager, and Sharon Bisel, 53, Defiance, corrections supervisor.
Scott Gulbranson, 31, Defiance, manufacturing, and Hannah Porter, 35, manufacturing.
Adam Gubbins, 25, Defiance, repair/quote estimator, and Margaret Burns, 22, janitorial.
Common pleas
On the docket---
ProMedica health Systems Inc., Toledo, vs. Shannon Spears, 27890 Watson Road. Money judgment.
American Express National Bank, Independence, vs. Mark Zeller, 764 Deerwood Drive. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Chelsea Rodriguez, 1128 Perry St. Money judgment.
Capital one Bank USA NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Christopher Ellison, 21913 Roehrig Road. Money judgment.
Estle Chevrolet Cadillac Inc., 1515 North Clinton St., vs. Gloria Delgado, Wauseon; Bernie Mohler, Wauseon, the unknown heirs, executors, administrators, successors and assigns of Bernie Mohler, Wauseon. Money judgement.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Steven Loop, 14240 Highland Center Road. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Philip Benecke, trustee et al, to Phillip and Marlene Benecke, trustees, Sec. 3, 74.273 acres.
Teresa Leupp to Michael Bishop, Sec. 30, 2.42 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Troy and Cynthia Herendeen, to Craig and Samantha Vogel, Original Plat, lots 13-14.
John and Margery Weber to Sonia and Charles Whiteford, Tecumseh Add., lot 27.
Alex Cashamn, et al, to Jordan and Megan Trejo, Hoffman's First Add., lot 53.
Defiance Ward 3 —
DJZ Properties, LLC, to Wesley and Maria Sleigh, Holgate's Add., part lots 70-71.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Joanne Auer to Teresa Auer, Courts of Woodhurst Second Add., part lot 28, lot 29.
Defiance Township —
David Kellermyer, trustees, to David Kellermyer, et al, trustees, Sec. 1, 5.123 acres, 3.766 acres (before combo).
Michelle Retcher to David Kellermyer, et al, trustees, Sec. 1, 3.766 acres (before split).
Estate of Timothy Weible to Jean Ann Weible, et al, Sec. 3, 35.153 acres, Weible's Two Willows Sub., lots 1-2.
Kenneth and Deborah Moninger to Samuel and Dina Moss, Sec. 17, 0.446 acre, 0.648 acre.
Estate of Timothy Hutchinson to Justin Soukup, Sudholtz Park Sub., Outlot 1.
Delaware Township —
Caleb and Kayla Ptak, to Joshua White, et al, Sec. 5, 0.94 acre.
Hicksville Village —
Estate of James Quaintance to Elizabeth Braid, et al, Bunnell's First Add., lot 13.
Barbara Seibert to Danny Middaugh, Edgerton Outlots, part lots 18-19.
Mike McCann (dec.) to Dean McCann, et al, Guilford's Sub. lot 2.
Dean McCann, et al, to Corbin and Elaina Yoder, Guilford's Sub. lot 2.
Hicksville Township —
Estate of Janet Starbuck to Jill Starbuck, Sec. 30, 74.933 acres (before split).
Estate of Janet Starbuck to James Starbuck, Sec. 30, 74.933 acres (before split), 12.045 acres.
Estate of Janet Starbuck to Jennifer Starbuck, Sec. 30, 74.933 acres (before split).
Highland Township —
Lemel Crase (dec.) to Kathy Powers, et al, Sec. 26, 5 acres.
Kathy Powers, et al, to Kathy and Anthone Powers, et al, Sec. 26, 5 acres.
Mark Township —
Ricky and Phyllis Walker, to Heather Epling, et al, Sec. 14, 3.77 acres.
Milford-Edgerton LSD —
Robert and Karen Schumm, to Whitney Schaefer, et al, Sec. 11, 6.496 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Brooks and Susan Richer, to Corbin Stykemain, Riverdale Heights Add., lot 62.
Noble Township NELSD —
Michael and Belinda Mack, to Hallieann and Spencer Gardner, Sec. 12, 1.51 acres.
Carol Wortkoetter to Troy and Cynthia Herendeen, Brunersburg (transfer after split) part lots 99-100, part lots 121-122.
Kenneth and Kathryn Ludwig to Aaron Gayle Weible, Sec. 19, 0.613 acre, Riverview Add., lot 106.
Estate of Antonia Rios to Debbie Kelble, Sauder's Snyder Add., lot 7.
South Richland Township ALSD —
Debra Walters to JLWalters, LLC, Colwell Add., lot 11, part lot 10.
