Marriage licenses---
Jonathan Higbee, 29, Defiance, general laborer, and Bethany Inbody, 29, Defiance, general laborer.
Matthew Plavec, 22, Defiance, factory worker, and Kelsie Newman, 22, Defiance, factory worker.
Jeffrey Klaus, 32, Chicago, Ill., digital marketing, and Noah Lewis, Chicago, Ill., flight attendant.
Matthew Ashbaugh, 51, Defiance, driver, and Holly Yerger, 49, Defiance, dispatcher.
Eric Boyd, 24, Hicksville, law enforcement, and Kristin Yoder, 23, Bryan, Berista.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Portia Dodd, 1122 S. Clinton St., vs. Robert Dood, 1122 S. Clinton St. Dissolution of marriage.
Michael Gonzales, Mark Center, vs. Linda Gonzales, Hicksville. Divorce.
Kathy Zeedyk, Bluffton, Ind., vs. Zane Zeedyk, Hicksville. Divorce.
Capital One Bank, Richmond, Va., vs. Virginia Green, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Nicholas Antoine, 29825 Steinmaier Road. Money judgment.
Pekin Insurance Company, Pekin, Ill., vs. John Brown, 3113 Forest Hills Drive, Levi Kuhn 435 Vine St., John Does 1-5, no addresses available. Money judgment.
Roseanne Rettig, 665 Chinhook Drive, vs. Carol Bohn-Castanien, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Marjorie Rettig, 665 Chinhook Drive, vs. Carol Bohn-Castanien, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Adrianna Osborne, 1201 Hopkins St., vs. Elijah Osborne, 1003 Davidson St. Divorce.
Journal entries---
Mycumortgage, LLC, Dayton, vs. Nicholas Suffel, Hicksville, unknown spouse if any of Nicholas Stuffel, no address available; Midwest Community Federal Credit Union, 08770 Ohio 66; Defiance County Treasurer, 500 West Second St. Judgment Entry Closed.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Cody Hill, 6909 North Ohio 66. Money judgment.
Cassandra Dyer, 115 Timothy St., vs. Aaron Dyer, Niles, Ill. Divorce.
Claudia Ramos, 352 E. Rosewood Ave., vs. Michael Ramos, 810 Elbert St. Divorce.
Charissa Miller, Hicksville, vs. Curtis Miller, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Andrew Forst, Cecil, vs. Christy Forst, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Meghan Swiney, 1722 Alpha Lane, vs. Timothy Kennedy, Pueblo, Colo. Duty of support ordered.
Stephanie Gonzales, Silver Springs, Fla., vs. Michael Gonzales, Hicksville. Duty of support ordered.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Mary Sherman to Jeffrey and Mary Sherman, Sec. 23, 77.820 acres.
Robert and Connie Flory to Alicia and Nathan Holbrook, Sec. 29, 1.45 acres.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Alicia Hernandez to Balchem Corporation, Williamstown Add., Part Lots 29-30.
Samuel and Dina Moss to Storm Herrera, Southworth's Add., Lot 28.
Brandy Valle to Joshua and Danielle Campbell, Fales and Adams Add., Lot 58.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Brian Wiles, deceased, to Zachary Wiles, Biede Place Add, Lot 99.
Craig Eickmeier to Craig and Faith Eickmeier, CE Bronson's Add., Lot 43.
Sheriff of Defiance County Douglas Engel to Mark Janowiecki, Kahols First Add., to East Defiance, Lots 4-5.
Max and Amy Delgado to Zachary and Gabby Tietjen, Sec. 35, 3.741 acres.
Defiance Township —
Jimmy and Debra Price to Rachel Cochran, Bellden's Revised First Add., Lot 36.
Delaware Township —
Jason Guilford to David Goralske, Sec. 21, 3.225 acres.
Sherwood Village —
John and Carol Wirth to Ronald and Kristine Smith, Highland Add., Lot 30, Part Lot 31.
Hicksville Village —
Patsy Gipple, deceased, to Michelle Hamilton, Auditors Plat, Lot 108.
Duane Cline to Elaine Starr, Guilford Sub., Lot 4, Oak Park Add., Lot 26.
Kenneth Lessard to Dean and Susan Smalley, Auditors Plat, Part Lot 79.
Jesse and Kailey Reid to Brandon and Melissa Altman, Hillbrook Estates Add., Lot 27.
Highland Township —
Gary and Debra Hunt to Hunt Family Investments, LLC, Secs. 33, 10 acres, 5.595 acres.
Noble Township Defiance City —
Nak Holdings, LLC, to Roberta Stover, Green Meadows Condos, Unit 612.
Noble Township —
Caroline Reinking to Rosa and Santos Rodriguez, Christi Meadows, Phase I, Lot 265.
Defiance City-Richland —
Nathan and Alicia Holbrook to Jeffrey and Jeri Collins, Bistel Add. Ext., Lot 116.
Defiance City NELSD —
George Masterson, deceased, to Tom Maynard, Sec. 18, 30668 acres.
Hayco & Associates, Inc., to Sandra Hampshire, Kettering Hills Sub., Second Add., Lot 44.
North Richalnd Township —
George Masterson, deceased, to Tom Maynard, Sec. 18, 0.274 acre.
Defiance City-NE-NELSD —
George Masterson, deceased, to Tom Maynard, Sec. 18, 12.421 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Elizabeth Knight to Tabitha and Charles Kent, Sec. 24, 4.845 acres.
