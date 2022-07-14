Marriage licenses---
Jacob Long, 21, Hicksville, production worker, and Elizabeth Fultz, 21, Hicksville, production worker.
Angelo Castillo, 33, Defiance, flooring specialist, and Ashley Bemis, 28, Defiance, supervisor.
Michael Jackson, 41, Holgate, salesman, and Mollie Garza, 35, Holgate, auto worker.
Rosendo Puente, 27, Defiance, sales management, and Natasha Garcia, 27, Defiance, STNA.
Daniel Hoshock, 34, Defiance, drainage contractor, and Caitlin Lane, 27, Defiance, shipping.
Alesha Bowers, 30, Ney, teacher, and Nicholas Archer, 28, Ney, teacher.
Trisha Morris, 35, Greer, S.C., CSR, and Richard Sanders, 34, Greer, S.C., warehouse associate.
Evan Johns, 25, Defiance, engineer, and Kayla Rethmel, 25, Defiance, teacher.
Ben Gentit, 36, Sherwood, truck driver, and Emily Thompson, 43, Sherwood, business owner.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Defiance County Treasurer, vs. Kenneth and Jerilyn Relue, 200 Corwin St.; Clemens, Korhn, Liming & Warncke, Ltd., 419 Fifth St.; Unknown Tenants, 200 Corwin St. Foreclosure.
Defiance County Treasurer, vs. Stephanie Kent, McLoud, Okla., Unknown spouse if any of Stephanie Kent. Foreclosure.
Paul Curtis, Lima, vs. General Motors, LLC, Powertrain Division, Defiance; Administrator Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Workers compensation.
Jamie Calhoun, 26105 Hoffman Road, vs. Marion Calhoun, 901 Warren St. Dissolution of marriage.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Alan Peck, 9189 Flickinger Road. Money judgment.
Linda Stewart, 713 Deerwood Drive, vs. Daniel and Linda Copsey, Jewell. Money judgment.
Joy Sizemore, no address available, vs. Kenneth Sizemoore, no address available. Civil protection order.
Lisa Griffey, Hicksville, vs. Michael Griffey, White Pigeon, Mich. Divorce.
Journal entries---
Victoria Westrick, Sherwood, vs. Dylan Westrick, 17086 Harris Road. Divorce.
Bank of New York Mellon, Highland Ranch, Colo., vs. David and Sherry Lee, 16861 Defiance Paulding County Line Road; State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; Treasure of Defiance County. Foreclosure.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Stephanie Schooley, Hicksville. Default judgment granted.
Cassandra Dyer, 115 Timothy St., vs. Aaron Dyer, Niles, Ill. Divorce.
Shaunte Vasquez, 24771 Watson Road, vs. Alex Vasquez, 517 1/2 Euclid St. Dissolution of marriage.
Ronald Goheen, Ney, vs. Jeri Goheen, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Kara Kimener, Fort Wayne, vs. Jermaine Parker, 102 East St. Duty of support ordered.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Steven and Gina Waxler to Steven Waxler, South Defiance Add., Lot 205.
Mario Rodriguez to The Bank of New York Mellon, Lloyds Second Add., Lots 28-29.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Cooper Farms Inc. to Apache Acquisitions, LLC, Sec. 29, 7.083 acres.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Damaris Nunez to Drusila Nunez, Lots east of Auglaize, Part Lot 7.
Steven Fitzwater to Leann Fitzwater, East Defiance Add., Part Lot 146.
Rebecca Mohr to Christopher Yocum, Greenler's Add., Lots 70-71.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to C. Property's, LLC, Eastview Add., Lots 102-103.
Marie Davis, deceased, to William Davis, Mistywood Crossing Phase IV, Lot 51.
William Davis to Nichole Marris, Mistywood Crossing Phase IV, Lot 51.
Delaware Township —
Dorothy Sprow to Kathy Steffes, Sec. 8, 30 acres; Sec. 9, 12 acres; Sec. 17, 120.130 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Sammie DeRossett, deceased, to Ann DeRossett, Original Plat, Lot 16, Apts. 116-122.
Sandra Vogelsong to Joel and Chelsie Hardman, Sec. 19, 2.296 acres, Part Lot 81, 8.077 acres.
Jeffrey Ousley to Robert Sprow, Sec. 20, 0.569 acre.
Farmer Township —
Barbara Vollmer, deceased, to Kenneth Vollmer, Sec. 4, 40.528 acres.
Hicksville Township —
Damien Fulmer to Wilmer Schmucker, Sec. 17, 3.850 acres.
Highland Township —
Rose Forest to Amie Adkins, Sec. 7, 0.823 acre.
Robert Nicely, deceased, to Beverly Nicely, Maple Ave. Sub. No. Two, Lot 8.
Leslie McCoy to Wyatt McCoy, Sec. 14, 7.03 acres.
Robert Wilson to Powell Creek 5 Farm, LLC, Sec. 32, 16.826 acres, 23.852 acres, 22.761 acres, 0.419 acre, 30.274 acres, 10.414 acres, 6.339 acres; Sec. 33, 17.867 acres.
Robert and Karen Wilson to Robert Wilson, Sec. 32, 16.760, acres.
Robert Wilson, to Karen Wilson, Sec. 32, 16.760 acres.
Karen Wilson to Powell Creek 5 Farm, LLC, Sec. 32, 16.760 acres.
Milford-Hicksville —
Teresa and Christopher Diamente to Jerry Schmucker, Sec. 28, 5.013 acres.
Defiance City Noble —
Baughman Holdings, LLC, to Charles Westrick, Krotz Add., Lot 4.
Gregg and Kathryn Warner to Gina Westfall, Riverdale Heights Add., Lot 1.
Nichole Morris to Aaron Wyse and Julie Stokey, Riverdale Heights Ex. II., Lot 157.
Amy Miglin to Amy Miglin, Stone Gate Condominium, Unit 161.
Amy Miglin to Chelsea Drive Condo, LLC, Stone Gate Condominium, Unit 161.
Noble Township-Defiance City —
William and Patricia Sigg to James and Becky Maag, Valley Creek Sub., Phase II, Lot 16.
Defiance City-Ayersville —
Dorthea Baldwin, deceased, to Jill Wolfe, Saunders Snyder Add., Part Lot 29.
Robert and Victoria Hoschak to Robert and Victoria Hoschak, Zimmermans Fourth Add., Lot 7.
North Richmond Township —
Steven and Gina Waxler to Steven Waxler Jr., Sec. 9, Auditors Plat.
Lynn and Charles Heitmeyer to Charles and Alayna Heinze, Part Lots 3, 1 acre, 0.200 acre.
Washington Township —
Sharon Reed, deceased, to Martin Reed, Sec. 15, 3.195 acres.
Luella Weller to John Weller, Sec. 21, 23.530 acres.
Rex Hasch to Neil Seimet, Sec. 33, 3.086 acres.
Loretta Mock to Sanora Keck, Jim's Marysdale Allotment, Part Lot 7, Lots 5-6.
Ney Village —
Luella Weller to John Weller, Sec. 21, 5.512 acres.
