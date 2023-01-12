Defiance County
Marriage licenses---
Alex Urivez, 26, Defiance, maintenance, and Shayde Gillespie, 23, Defiance, unit clerk.
Nathan Smith, 25, Defiance, farmer, and Abby Grinnell, 28, Defiance, farmer.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Ashley Savage, Garrett, Ind., and Justin Savage, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Paul Cruz, 7771 Ohio 15, and Amy Cruz, Fort Jennings. Dissolution of marriage.
Capital One NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Julie Heinze, 725 Thurston St. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System Inc., Toledo, vs. Autumn Rensi, 21572 Hammersmith Road. Money judgment.
Radiology of Indiana P.C., Indianapolis, vs. Dean Langham, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Accelerated Inventory Management, LLC, Sarasota, Fla., vs. Tamara Ridgway, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
ProMedica Health Systems Inc., Toledo, vs. Kenneth Rose, 13314 Ohio 111. Default judgment granted.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Ben Swygart, 2113 Shawnee Drive. Default judgment granted.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jana Willms, 12666 Dohoney Road. Default judgment granted.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Tracy Hale, 20429 Kiser Road. Default judgment granted.
Treasurer of Defiance County, 500 W. Second St., vs. Martha Guerra, 1125 Ottawa Ave.; Rita Licardie, 18414 Ohio 1027; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; Huntington National Bank, Columbus; and the unknown tenants of 1125 Ottawa Ave. Foreclosure.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Christine Gomez, 315 East St.; and the unknown spouse if any of Christine Gomez, 315 East St. Foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery, Norfolk, Va., vs. Christy Ferguson, Hicksville. Default judgment granted.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Travis Weible, 312 Koerber Drive. Default judgment granted.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Macy Fout, 18622 Ohio 15. Default judgment granted.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jessica Blasing, Hicksville. Default judgment granted.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk Va., vs. James Ferguson, Hicksville. Default judgment granted.
Kathy Zeedyk, Bluffton, Ind., vs. Zane Zeedyk, Hicksville. Divorce granted.
Elissa Baerlin, 1867 E. Second St., and Cody Baerlin, Bryan. Marriage dissolved.
Cheree Lee, 1709 Corriedale Court, and Steve Lee, Avon Park, Fla. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Anselmo and Marianna Gomez to Alejandro and Macey Hinojosa, Sec. 29, 1 acre.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Jacob and Victoria Petersen to Empower Defiance, LLC, Original Plat, part lot 61.
Michael and Cynthia Paschall to Dynasty Holdings, LLC, First Add., Block 1, lots 10-11.
Debra Holtsberry to Timothy and Debra Holtsberry, Spafford Add., part lot A.
April and Jeffrey Moore to Carlina Dotson, South Defiance Add., lot 244.
Donald and Mary Jagow to Nicholas and Madeline Keil, Koerber Add., lot 13.
Ryan and Shelby Burger to Levi Robarge, et al, lots Between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 69.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Eduardo Quintero to Federal Hime Loan Mortgage Corporation, Fales and Adams Add., lot 72.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Sally Lenhart to Stephen Jennings, et al, trustees, East Defiance Add., part lot 85.
James Kamren to JWW Development, LLC, Enterprise Add., Block 1, lot 61.
Defiance Township —
Jody Shirey (dec.) to Chad Shirey, Potts Riverview Add., lot 15.
Sherwood Village —
Nicholas and Madeline Keil to Williams Lindsay, Paradise Living Condo, Unit 141.
Hicksville Village —
Larry Schohl to Moffatt Industries, LLC, Auditor's Plat, lots 170-172.
Richard Laney and Amanda Mills to Virginia Mitchell, Shoe Factory Add., lot 142.
Amber and Xavier Ballentine to Kaycee Grant, Auditor's Plat, part lots 294-295.
Hicksville Township —
Kevin and Kalli Countryman to Rohrs Agricultural Holdings, LLC, Sec. 14, 77.748 acres.
Highland Township —
Joan Baldwin (dec.) to Hailey Baldwin, Sec. 11, 0.45 acre.
Mark Township —
Estate of Chard Wonderly to Jill Wonderly, et al, Sec. 25, 5.076 acres.
Noble Township —
Estate of Robert Sauber to Helen Sauber, Sec. 3, 70 acres.
New Adventure Properties, LLC, to Pamela Stanley, Sec. 5, 3.26 acres.
Paul and Amy Cruz to Jennifer and Adam Buchman, Sec. 5, 10.742 acres, Groll's County Acres, lot 1-2, part lot 3.
Estate of Robert Sauber to Helen Sauber, Sec. 11, 9.792 acres, 8.821 acres, 23.272 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Lona Fitzgerald to Kevin and Tracy Hancock, et al, Sec. 3, 61.5 acres, Auditor's Plat, lot 24.
MSS Land Investments, LLC, to Michael Kappen, et al, Sec. 13, 10 acres.
Joyce Fronk to Matthew Front, et al, Sec. 33, 10 acres.
Estate of Robert Sauber to Helen Sauber, Sec. 35, 140 acres, Sec. 35, 67.204 acres.
