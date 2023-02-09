Defiance County
Marriage licenses---
Pablo Jose Vazquez Clemente, 23, Defiance, laborer and Wiljennys Alvarado Holguin, 22, Defiance, unemployed.
Michelle McCarty, 48, Orlando, Fla., registered nurse, and Christopher Fluker, 46, Defiance, electrical engineering.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Heidi Ramon, 21350 Roehrig Road. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Beth Cole, 1102 Anthony Wayne Boulevard. Money judgment.
ELS Ventures, LLC, 24679 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, vs. Christina and Eric Soto 1371 Moll Ave. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Barbara Mansfield, 8729 Ashpacher Road. Money judgment.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Deborah and Maury Sims, Sherwood; Amy and Matthew Brandt, Ney; Steven Stauffer, Sherwood; Jane Doe, unknown spouse, if any, of Steven Stauffer, Sherwood; Christina Stauffer, Edgerton; Cathy and Glenn Derossett, Sherwood; Kelly and Randy Mitsch, Sherwood; John Doe, unknown spouse, if any, of Christina Stauffer, Edgerton; Second Round Sub., LLC, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Journal entries---
Defiance County treasurer vs. Michael Rafferty, 800 Washington Ave., unknown spouse of Michael Rafferty, if any, 800 Washington Ave.; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and unknown tenants of 800 Washington Ave. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Joshua and Lindsey Gorrell, Benton Ridge, vs. Jeffrey Davis, 7640 Ohio 15; B.L.B. Leasing, Inc., Hamler; Robert Blue Trucking, Inc., Hamler; and administrator Robert Bryce, address unavailable. Stipulation of settlement and dismissal of all claims without prejudice.
Douglas and Renae Brown, Bryan; a minor William Brown, Bryan; a minor, Logan Brown, Bryan, vs. Matthew Mello, Archbold. Case dismissed with prejudice.
ProMedica Health System Inc., Toledo, vs. Chuck Whiteford, 620 Summit St. Default judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Michael Baughman, 909 Downs St. Default judgment granted.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as trustee for HSI Asset Securitzation Corporation Trust 2007 OPTI, West Palm Beach, Fla., vs. Joseph Robbins, 22607 County Road A10; unknown spouse of Joseph Robbins if any, 22607 County Road A10; State of Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; Defiance County treasurer, 221 Clinton St. Foreclosure.
Jessue Temple, 816 E. Second St., vs. Jack Temple, Lima. Divorce granted.
Arlee Armstong, 385 Harding St., vs. Christy Armstrong, 385 Harding St. Divorce granted.
Rosendo Puente, 725 Village Lane, and Natasha Puente, 519 Defiance Crossing. Marriage dissolved.
Heidi Lange, Ney, and Melvin Lange, 14730 Williams Road. Marriage dissolved.
Cade Mansfield, 22583 Bowman Road, and Brenda Mansfield, Sherwood. Marriage dissolved.
Ashley Barrera, Fort Wayne, vs. Jermaine Parker, 777 Village Lane. Duty of support ordered.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, Coppell, Texas, vs. Stephen Joyner, Hicksville; Jane Doe, unknown spouse of Stephen Joyner, if any, Hicksville; Crystal Joyner, Hicksville; John Doe, unknown spouse of Crystal Joyner, if any, Hicksville; and Defiance County commissioners, 500 Court St., Defiance County treasurer. Dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Marlene Bocelman, et al, to Gerken Brothers, LLC, Sec. 36, 6.007 acres (split).
Carol Wiemken (dec.), trustee, to Jerry Wiemken, trustee, Sec. 14, 20.317 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Makayla McAvoy to Kelsie Newman and Matthew Plavec, Lots between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 108.
Rosebud Sanders, et al, to Beth Ann Koerber, Koerber Add., lots 4, 6-7, part lot 5.
Defiance Ward 2 —
William and Partricia Sigg, to Fabian Hernandez, May et al Add., part lots 9-10.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Phyllis Ann Moser (dec.) to James Moser, Booth and Aldrich Add., part lots 7-8.
Estate of Domingo Pina to Domingo Pina, C.E. Bronson Add., lot 47.
Kyle Eitniear to David and Abigail Conley, Auditor's Plat, part lot 8.
Susan Murphy to Taylor Guerreo, et al, Sherwood Forest Second Add., lot 62.
Habitat for Humanity of Defiance County to Kenneth and Gabrielle Plummer, East View Add., lot 182.
Daleware Township —
Stacy Stark to Rachel Mansfield, et al, Delaware Bend, lots 1-2.
Ethel Oskey to Stanley Oskey, et al, Sec. 31, 99.719 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Jason Manis to Angela Manis, Auditor's Plat, lot 38.
John Fahy post number 5665 to Sandra Vogelsong, Auditor's Plat, part lot 83.
Hicksville Village —
Daniel Vetter, co-trustee, to Ann Lake, Auditor's Plat, part lots 28-29.
Estate of Jerry Mauldin to Kathy Mauldin, Auditor's Plat, part lot 268.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Estate of Evelyn Rice to Charles Rice, Sec. 36, 26.935 acres.
Noble Township —
Rosebud Sanders, et al, to Beth Ann Koerber, Sec. 16, 80 acres; Sec. 17, 85 acres, 80 acres.
Danielle Seip to Joshua and Danielle Seip, Sec. 21, 9.653 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville-LSD —
Alez and Nikole Menendez to Michael and Blanche Gerena, Woodlands, lot 28.
Rowland Cameron (dec.) to Tom Maynard, Winchester Hills, lot 30.
South Richland Township —
Marilyn Colwell, et al, to New Home Development Company, Inc., Sec. 19, 16.066 acres.
Gregory Guilford, et al trustees, to New Home Development Company, Inc., Sec. 19, 16.066 acres.
Robert Evans (dec.), trustee, to Mary Evans, trustee, Sec. 26, 1 acre.
Tiffin Township —
Dennis and Mary Sawyer to Josiah and Heather Greve, Sec. 34, 20.87 acres.
Washington Township —
David Barco (dec.) to Vera Barco, Sec. 22, 39.15 acres, 21.2 acres.
Ney Village —
Jason Clark, et al, to Federal National Mortgage Association, Auditor's Plat, lots 13, 18; Original Plat, Sec. 21, lot 12.
David Hoffman to Haylie Schindler, et al, Hanna's Second Add., lot 6.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.