Defiance County
Common pleas---
On the docket---
U.S. Bank Trust National Association, Coppell Tx., vs. Ronda McElwain, Sherwood, the unknown spouse if any of Ronda McElwain, Sherwood, Treasurer of Defiance County, no address available. Foreclosure.
Melissa Hauser, 27433 Bowman Road., and Michael Huaser, Ney. Dissolution of marriage.
MyCumortgage, LLC, Beavercreek, vs. Aaron Lashaway, 905 Davidson St., The unknown spouse if any of Aaron Lashaway, 905 Davidson St., The federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Treasurer of Defiance County, no address available.Foreclosure.
Valerie Weaver, 209 Kettenring Dr., vs. Tyler Weaver, 824 High St. Divorce.
ProMecica Health System Inc., Toledo, vs., Christopher Schaffer, 19455 Ohio 111. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Donna Baldwin, 3625 Christy Road vs. General Motors Corp., Lexington, Ky., John Logue, interim Admin, Columbus. Voluntarily dismissed without prejudice.
All-Green Corporation, Angola, Ind., vs. Kreg Culler, Ney, Kasen, LLC, Ney. Judgment is rendered in favor of defendant for additional sum.
The Huntington national Bank, Columbus vs. Leslie McCoy, 323 Seneca St. Motion for summery judgment granted.
Discoverer Bank, New Albany vs. Sandy Steele, Edgerton. Summary judgment granted.
Bank Midfirst, Oklahoma City, Okla., vs. Amy Rasnake, Bryan, Robert Smith, Bryan; United Stated of America, Washington, D.C.; Defiance County treasurer. Case ordered dismissed without prejudice.
Loandepot.com, LLC, Plano, Texas, vs. Kenneth Van-Tine, 1522 Westgate Drive; the unknown spouse if any of Kenneth Van-Tine, Liberty Center; Defiance County treasurer. Decree of foreclosure.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Dennis Sharman, et al, to Christopher Church, Sec. 7, 1.782 acres.
Christopher Church to Eljay and Jade Philips, Sec. 7, 1.782 acres.
Estate of Benjamin Gurwell to Andrea Eckman, Sec. 10, 2.583 acres.
Anna Steffel to Moser Family Farms, LLC, Sec. 33, 74.853 (transfer after split.)
Estate of Larry Bockelman to Marlene Bockelman, et al, Sec. 36, 45 acres, 128.17 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Cody Berlin, et al, to Charles Beck and Kimberly Smith, Gorman's Add., part lot A.
Fred and Diane Bokop to Amy Estle, Holgates Second Add., Block 1, lot 3.
Justin Snyder to Hollie and Ryan Snyder, South Defiance Add., lot 92.
Marie Gordon to Adam Wirick, lots between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 17.
Larry and Geraldine Grube to Larry and Geraldine Grube, Tecumseh Add., lot 40.
John Simon (dec.) to Jennifer Giesey, et al, Sec. 34, 1.92 acres.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Estate of Lori Gambler to Taylor Gambler, et al, Warren et al, lot 5.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Heghan Swiney to Meghan and Toma Swiney, Holgate's Add., part lot 77, lot 76.
Robin Eckel and Mark David, trustees, Tyler McKenney, Clipper Add., lot 8.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Darlene Hamet (dec.) to Kenneth Hamet, Second Add., Aug. Estate, lot 58.
J9House Management, LLC, to Juan Martinez, et al, Highland Park Add., lot 7.
New Home Development Company Inc., Alan and Lisa Hughes, Biede Place, lot 161.
Joanie Holman to Michael Hokman, Courts of Woodhurst Second Add., part lot 38.
Defiance Township —
Powell Creek Farms, LLC, to Rowland land Company, LLC, Sec. 12, 91.767 acres.
Estate of Larry Hawkins to Mary Bauman, Sec. 15, 5.188 acres.
Delaware Township —
John Chafin, et al, to Theodore and Macey Wonderly, Hartzog Sherwood Alt., three, lot 3.
Albert Wonderly, et al, to Charles Marsha Wonderly, Sec. 30, 74.269 acres.
Charles and Marsha Wonderly to Albert and Kelly Wonderly, Sec. 30, 74.269 acres.
Estate of Kenneth and Madonna Wonderly to Albert Wonderly, et al, Sec. 30, 3.731 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Dawn Thatcher, et al, to Larry Schohl, East Smith St. Condos, Unit 303.
Hicksville Township —
Dennis and Marcea Michael to Daniel and Ramona Michael, Sec. 10, 33.779 acres.
Highland Township —
Laura Speidell to Anthony Speidell, Oak Hills Sub., lot 4.
Charles Shelby Martinez to Benjamin Herrington and Rachael Henderson, Ayers-Acres, lot 3.
Danielle and Matthew Meyer to Alicia Herman, Maple Ave. Sub., lot 3.
Mark Township —
Albert Wonderly, et al, to Charles and Marsha Wonderly, Sec. 23, 59.262 acres.
Milford-Edgerton —
Timothy Appel to Timothy and Mary Ann Appel, Sec. 11, 7.45 acres.
Defiance City-Richland —
Norman Tadsen (dec.) to Rose Tadsen, Bistel Add. Ext., lot 51, part lot 152.
Defiance City-Ayersville —
Donald and Joyce Gustwiller to Kenneth Burrow, Sec. 31, 1.76 acres, 1 acre.
Steven Lee to Charee Lee, Engelwood Ext., lot 49.
South Richland Township —
Karen Mangas (dec.) to Jerome Manges, Sec. 22, 4.93 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Janie Grant (dec.) to Ronald Grant, Sec. 26, 4.244 acres.
Paul Frank (dec.) to Kathy Frank, Sec. 32, 5 acres.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.