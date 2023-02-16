Marriage licenses---
Brice Ford, 29, Defiance, applications support, and Cadalynn Hoellrich, 27, Defiance, intervention specialist.
David Miller, 44, Hicksville, electrician, and Christina McClish, 38 Hicksville, production laborer.
Gavin Vitek, Defiance, 43, laborer, and Abigail Shook, Defiance, 39, laborer.
Dominic Tracy, 19, Defiance, contractor, and Addison Fleischman, Defiance, 20, barista.
On the docket---
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk Va., vs. Sheldon Levy, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Lisa Roth, address unavailable, vs. John Reeb, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Jose Cruz Avalos, Sherwood, vs. Hillandale Farms Ohio, LLC, Gettysburg, Pa.; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Workers Compensation.
Diane Meyer, Ney, and Joseph Meyer, Archbold. Dissolution of marriage.
Angela Gurwell, 1104 Columbus Ave. vs. Jason Gurwell, 310 1/2 Ralston Ave. Dissolution of marriage.
Linda Stewart, 713 Deerwood Drive, vs. Daniel and Linda Copsey, Jewell; Defiance County treasurer; and Korhn Liming and Warncke Clemens, Ltd., Defiance. Foreclosure.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Croghan Colonial Bank, Fremont. Tax foreclosure.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Vortex Investment Group, Inc.; State of Ohio, Columbus; and Keller Warehousing and Distribution, LLC, 24862 Elliot Road. Tax foreclosure.
Dayne Lee Fitzcharles, address unavailable, vs. Kaleigh Fitzcharles, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Journal entries---
Joshua and Lindsey Gorrell, Benton Ridge, vs. Jeffrey Davis, 07640 Ohio 15; B.L.B. Leasing, Inc., Hamler; Robert Blue Trucking Inc., Hamler; and Administrator Robert Bryce, address unavailable. Dismissed without prejudice.
State Bank and Trust, Co., 401 Clinton St., vs. Martin Spangler, Ney; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Douglas and Renae Brown, Bryan; a minor, William Brown, Bryan; and a minor, Logan Brown, Bryan, vs. Matthew Mello, Archbold. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Michael Baughman, 909 Downs St. Default judgment granted.
Loandepot.com, LLC, Planto Tx., vs. Kenneth Van-Tine, 1522 Westgate Drive; unknown spouse of Kenneth Van-Tine, if any, Liberty Center; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Arlee Armstong, 385 Harding St., vs. Christy Armstrong, 385 Harding St. Divorce granted.
Cade Mansfield, 22583 Bowman Road, vs. Brenda Mansfield, Sherwood. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Mauricio Garces to Larry Sparks and Sara Burt, Auglaize Heights Add., lots 5-6.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Patricia Wirick to Elizabeth Yoder, et al, Holgate's First Add., lot 5.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Jannine Duerk (dec.) to Christine Meyer, et al, Sec. 36, 0.351 acre.
The Defiance Area YMCA to Christine Meyer, et al, Sec. 36, 0.351 acre.
Christine Meyer, et al, to Dennis and Mary Sawyer, Sec. 36, 0.351 acre.
Kenneth and Carol Goeckel to Amy Ducat, Sherwood Forest, Lot 6.
AAT Real Estate, LLC, to Andrew Keber, Sherwood Forest, Lot 28.
Defiance Township —
Sue Compo, trustee, to Lindsay Lammon, et al, Sec. 16, 5 acres.
Delaware Township —
Kenneth Shininger (dec.) to Jean Shininger, Sec. 27, 2 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Paige Baker to Michael Watkins, Auditor's Plat, lot 52.
William Lalik to Ashley Lalik, Mackinaw Add., lots 11-14.
Farmer Township —
Joann Stout to Larry and Lynne Rhodes, Sec. 18, 22 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Marlin and Natasha Eicher to Marlin and Natasha Eicher, trustees, Hillbrook Estate, Sec. 20, lots 5-6.
Hicksville Township —
Estate of Linda and Snider to Philip Snider, Clearview Add., lot 11.
Mark Township —
Dana Puckett (dec.) to Stella Puckett, Sec. 36, 40 acres.
Stella Puckett to David and Trena Puckett, Sec. 36, 2 acres.
Noble Township —
Pamela Stanley to Frank Graziani, et al, Sec. 5, 3.26 acres.
Defiance City NELSD —
Robert Beatty and Tracy Doering to Laura Sheaks, Kettering Hills Condos, Until 792.
