Defiance County
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Larimer County Delegate CSS Unit, Fort Collins, Colo., vs. Jewels Sirio, 19619 Blosser Road. Foreign support.
Ashley Barrera, Fort Wayne, vs. Jermaine Parker, 777 Village Lane. Foreign support.
Journal entries---
Jessica Debarba-Poineau, 15625 Harris Road, vs. Chad Poineau, 221 Wyandotte Ave. Divorce granted.
Capital One Bank, USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Shawn Moore, Ney. Default judgment granted.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust, Anaheim, Calif., vs. Amador Gonzalez, 1034 Ottawa Ave., unknown spouse, if any, of Amador Gonzalez, 1034 Ottawa Ave.; and Defiance County treasurer. Default judgment of foreclosure.
Debra Holtsberry, 1029 Jefferson Ave., vs. City of Defiance, 631 Perry St. Plaintiff's title to real property is forever quieted.
Amanda Krill, Hicksville, and Jeremy Krill, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Benjamin Sheets, Holgate. Dismissed with prejudice.
Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, Anaheim, Calif., vs. Herbert and Stacy Myers, Hicksville; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Amy Schaefer, address unavailable, vs. James Ripke, address unavailable. Dismissed.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Elise Olinghouse to Particia Coughlin, et al, lots between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 137.
Celia Zachrich, (dec.) to Gary Zachrich, Baringer's Second Add., lot 22.
Estate of June Bostelman to Joyce Hail, Tecumseh Add., lot 2.
Defiance Ward 4 —
DICO Properties, LLC, to Lonnie and Constance Warncke, Barth's Hillcrest Add., lot 13.
James and Wendy Stykemain to Erika Stykemain, Powell View Heights, lot 54.
Defiance Township —
Susan Simon (dec.) to Eric Simon, Sec. 4, 2 acres.
Delaware Township —
William Lindsay, trustees, to Steven and Lynette Beardsley, Sec. 22, 5.11 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Estate of Dale Stauffer to Christina Stauffer, Fairlawn Park Extension, lot 13.
Mary and Glenn Geren (dec.) to Deborah Sims, et al, Fairlawn Park Extension, lot 13.
Hicksville Village —
Ashley Doctor to James Williams, Auditor's Plat, lot 39.
Robert Loomis to KAYA, LLC, Hattery's Add., lot 36.
Rachelle Brown to Darren Brown, Auditor's Plat, part lots 38, 258.
Anthony and Shelley Nighswander to Kirk and Lisa Collins, Edgerton's Outlets, part lot 16.
Highland Township —
Betty Schackow to Judy Hurley, et al, lot 14, 1.71 acres, Sec. 15, 2.97 acres.
Defiance City-Noble —
Olson Commercial Cold Storage, Ltd., to Flormak Developments USA, Inc., Eckert's Second Add., part lot 1.
North Richland Township —
Tom Maynard, successor trustee, to Tom Maynard, trustee, Sec. 18, 0.274 acre.
South Richland Township —
ALZ Land Holdings, LLC, to Aaron Zimmerman, trustees, et al, Secs. 32, 40.37 acres.
Defiance City NELSD —
Tom Maynard, successor trustee, to Tom Maynard, trustee, Sec. 18, 12.421 acres, 30.668 acres.
Washington Township —
Deborah Sims, et al, to Erick and Anne Retcher, Sec. 21, 19.52 acres.
Estate of Dale Stauffer to Christina Stauffer, Sec. 21, 19.52 acres.
Mary and Glenn Geren (dec.) to Deborah Sims, et al, Sec. 21, 19.52 acres.
Ney Village —
Tom and Jerry's Properties, LLC, to Kobe Baker, Mackinaw Add., lot 15.
Estate of Dale Stauffer to Christina Stauffer, Sec. 21, 10.03 acres.
Mary and Glenn Geren (dec.) to Deborah Sims, et al, Sec. 21, 10.03 acres.
Deborah Sims, et al, to Errick and Anne Retcher, Sec. 21, 10.03 acres.
