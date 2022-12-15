Common please
On the docket---
Jennifer Ziccardi, 109 Jefferson Ave., and Matthew Zaccardi, Fort Wayne Ind. Dissolution of marriage.
Heidi Lange, Ney, and Melvin Lange, 14730 Williams Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac seasoned credit risk transfer trust series, Greenville, S.C., vs. Jevin Armbruster, 02920 Ohio 66; unknown spouse, if any, of Jevin Armbruster, 02920 Ohio 66; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Amy Schaeffer, no address available, vs. James Ripke, no address available. Civil protection order.
Citizens National Bank of Bluffton, Bluffton, vs. Todd Helmke, 30829 Jewell Road; unknown spouse, if any, of Todd Helmke, 30829 Jewell Road; and Defiance County treasurer; and Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Journal entries---
Bruce Guilford, Hicksville, vs. Lorin Zaner, Toledo. Case dismissed.
Katie Westrick, 1696 Durango Drive, vs. Ashley Hunter, Leipsic, Ohio Department of Medicaid, Columbus. Dismissed with prejudice.
ProMedica Health System Inc., Toledo, vs. Frances Witter, 2233 Evergreen Drive. Default judgment for plaintiff.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Daniel Vaughn, 1657 Woodhurst Drive. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Gina Harper 634 Martin Ave. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Ashley Lalik, Sherwood, and William Lalik, Archbold. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Judy and Smith Hurely to Joshua and Kelsie Peio, Sec. 19, 5 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Napoleon Wash-N-Fill, Inc., to Ridis, LLC, South Defiance Add., lot E, Abandoned Canal Land, 0.622 acre.
Stephanie Garza to Ricardo Barrientos, Shawnee Heights Add., lot 31.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Joey and Michelle Schackow to Ashley Deluca, Plummer Second Add., lot 9.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Janine Thomas to J9 House Management, LLC, Highland Park Add., lot 7.
Baughman Holdings, LLC, as trustees, to Ryan and Tracy Call, Greenler's Add., lot 4.
Defiance Township —
Estate of Doris McQuay to LeRoy McQuay, Sec. 9, 11.222 acres, Auglaize Pines, lots 14-15.
Delaware Township —
Danyelle Wonderly to Nathan Wonderly, Sec. 17, 11 acres, Sec. 34, 35 acres.
Estate of Garnet Smith to The Estate of Shayna DeLong, Sec. 30, 155.395 acres.
Amy and Mark Yenser to David Hyman, trustee, Sec. 33, 8.37 acres.
Farmer Township —
Diane Ensign to Matthew Ensign, et al, trustees, Sec. 30, 12.76 acres, Sec. 31, 87.24 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Estate of Kenneth Sailer to Debra Keller, Evenheat Meadows Sub., lot 16.
Carmen Lanum to Elizabeth Lanum, et al, Ronnie's Add., Auditors Plat, lot 10, part lot 56.
Hicksville Township —
Robert and Polly Meyer to Jeremy and Stephanie Gadow, Sec. 9, 4.47 acres.
Highland Township —
Robert Garza to Jose Jimenez, Sec. 7, 5.02 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp.—
Estate of Douglas Fickel to Alysia Fickel, Krotz Add., lot 17.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Thet Paing, Hartzog's Third Northside Add., lot 31.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Reverend Monsignor William Kubacki, Trustee, James Bailey, et al, Woodlands, lot 33.
South Richland Township —
Estate of Carolyn Pahl to Jeffery and Brenda Pahl, Sec. 23-24, 52.15 acres, 25.56 acres.
Estate of Carolyn Pahl to James Pahl, et al, Sec. 25, 60 acres.
Washington Township —
Danyelle Wonderly to Nathan Wonderly, Sec. 7, 4.457 acres, 35.47 acres, Sec. 17, 15 acres, 42.552 acres, Sec. 18, 80 acres.
