Marriage licenses---
Billy Spencer, 47, Defiance, factory and Tara Wolfrum, 45, Defiance, spot welder.
Kevin Moore, 30, Defiance, laborer, and Jasmine Perez, 34, Defiance, laborer.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Brittany Greiner, 1691 Durango Drive, vs. Brandon Greiner, 1691 Durango Drive. Divorce.
Tianna Jackson, 484 Pontiac Drive, vs. Joe Jackson, Toledo. Divorce.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Vittoria Johnson, 1129 Ayersville Ave. Money judgment.
Peter Cates, 434 River Front Drive, vs. Morella Cates, 232 Corwin St. Divorce.
Marcelino Puente, 725 Village Lane, vs. Natasha Puente, 519 Defiance Crossing. Dissolution of marriage.
PNC Bank, address unavailable, vs. Mattew Fedderke, 02026 Christy Road. Money judgment.
Eric and Jennifer Rosebrook, 2083 Ginter Road, vs. Linda Cloer, 200 Widmer St. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Frederica Lopez, Cicero Ill., vs. Laura Lopez, 1720 Cross Creek Lane. Divorce granted.
Sharon Cross, 1000 Ralston Ave., vs. Thomas Cross, Mattapan, Mass. Divorce granted.
ProMedica Health Systems, Inc., Toledo, vs. Gregory Sherrow, 5375 N. Ohio 66. Default judgment granted.
Lima Memorial Health System, Lima, vs. Danna Alvarado, 27248 Standley Road. Default judgment granted.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Raya Owens, Sherwood. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Pennymac Loan Services, LLC, Westlake Village Calif. vs. Marietta Grennay, 1604 E. Second St., unknown spouse of Marietta Grennay, 1604 E. Second St.; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; the unknown heirs at law or under the will, if any, of Ralph Grennay (dec.); and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. John McDonough, Hicksville. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Blue Jay Financial Group, LLC, to Jason and Christina Bernal, First Add., Block 5, part lots 1-2.
Jason and Christina Bernal to Bernal Holdings, LLC, First Add., Block 5, part lots 1-2.
Madonna Conley, (dec.) to Rebecca Metz, Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 112.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Trevor Sheehan, to Trevor and Lyn Sheehan, C.E. Bronson's Add., lot 21.
Becky Sue and Timothy Roehrs to Taylor Harrison, C.E. Bronson's Add., lot 82.
Natalie Gill to Joseph Rakes, Gnadensburg Add., lot 11.
Francisco and Delinda Chavez to Kuehner Rentals, LLC, Gnadensburg First Add., lot 5.
Michael and Carol Brown to Craig and Kristi Brown, Powell View Heights, lot 96.
Delaware Township —
Kenneth Wolfrum (dec.) to Diane Wolfrum, Sec. 17, 2.04 acres, 1.95 acres.
Estate of Kirk Lee Savage to Eileen Savage, Sec. 17, 5 acres, 5 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Laney Richards and Amanda Mill to Properties by Elite, LLC, Wirt's Add., lot 13, lot 12.
Estate of Robert Peters to Jobee Peters, Bunnell's Fourth Add., lot 2, part lots 3, 4.
Stephanie Gadow to Hoshea Rittenhouse, et al, Hattery's Add., lot 9.
Estate of Robert Peters to Scott Peters, Original Plat, part lots 217-218.
Menno and Barbara Miller to Tina Custer, Auditor's Plat, part lots 21, 67.
Hicksville Township —
Estate of Kirk Lee Savage to Eileen Savage, et al, Sec, 15, 6 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
David Fogle to Joseph and Ida Mullett, Sec. 35, 5.629.
Noble Township —
Patric and Melissa Brisky to Briskey Patrick, trustees, Valley Creek Sub Phase III, lot 42.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Lyle and Eldene Lieb to Lyle and Eldene Lied, Sec. 19, 3.864 acres, Reverview Add., lot 114.
Defiance City-Ayersville ALSD-Annex —
Kenneth VanStreader to Michael Starrett, et al, trustees, Saunders-Snyder Add., lot 36.
Tiffin Township —
Edna Miller to Jeanine Kitchenmaster, Evansport Original Plat, lot 104.
Lynda Norden to Kevin Norden, Sec. 35, 15 acres.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.