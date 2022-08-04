Defiance County:
Marriage licenses---
Kathy Rosebrock, 47, Defiance, prevention coordinator and David Minck, 47, Defiance, auto technician.
Brett Fitzwater, 28, Sherwood, iron worker and Alexandra Frank, Sherwood, 23, RN.
Yonica Thomas, 37, Defiance, health insurance and James Howard, 37, Defiance, entrepreneur.
Common Pleas On the docket---
ProMedica Health System Inc., Toledo vs. Breanna Slattman, 2290 Baltimore Road. Money judgment.
Breast Diagnostic Center, LLC, Fort Wayne vs. Kim McClish, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Protfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jason Sproles, Ney. Money judgment.
Fifth Third Bank, Cincinnati vs. Dana Bair, 707 North St.; Rachel Bair, 707 North St.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Tony Kuratko, Hicksville vs. Ellen Kuratko, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Ashley Deluca, 1469 Lee Ann Ave. vs. Daniel Deluca, Grove City. Dissolution of marriage.
Nicholas Sullivan, address unavailable, vs. Annettee Rowe, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Tracy Saman, 613 Jackson Ave. vs. Jason Saman, 613 Jackson Ave. Divorce.
Carollyn Jimenez, 1012 Latty St. vs. Oscar Jimenez, Wauseon. Dissolution of marriage.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Ben Swygart. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Raya Owens, Sherwood. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Catlyn Morgan, Continental vs. Ross Morgan, Continental; and Pamela Florence, 15864 County Road 175. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Chanielle Comrie, 1240 Magnolia St. vs. Steven Comrie, Toledo. Divorce granted.
Audreanna Kates, Ney vs. Travis Kates, Thurston Ave. Dismissed without prejudice.
Cynthia Shong, Venice, Fla., vs. Lee Shong, 1658 Woodhurst Drive. Marriage dissolved.
Nia Perez, 326 Harrison Ave. vs. Alex Perez, 1222 Ayersville Ave. Marriage dissolved.
Megan Cover, Hicksville vs. Joshua Cover, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
Jennifer McCall, address unavailable, vs. Troy McCall, address unavailable. Dismissed for lack of prosecution.
Joy Ann Sizemore, address unavailable, vs. Kenneth Sizemore, address unavailable. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Discover Bank, New Albany vs. Brenda Eakins, 179 Meadowbrook Drive. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Michael Hurst, deceased, to Marsha Bostelman, Sec. 1, 80 acres.
Scott Bostelman to Scott and Megan Bostelman, Sec. 13, 17.945 acres, 5.625 acres.
Scott and Megan Bostelman to Bostelman Family Land, LLC, Sec. 13, 17.945 acres, 5.625 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Kara Cooper and Patrick Blake to Dunlap Properties, LLC, Crossen, et al, Add., part lot A.
Mary Lou and John Mack to Davenport Property Group, LLC, Heidpriem's Second Add., lot 12.
Angela Westrick to Joseph and Linda Westrick, Shawnee Heights Add., lot 34.
Ashley and Randy Schad to Sade Rolon, Hoffman's First Add., lot 54.
Joyce Plummer to McDougle Investments, LLC, Lots between Maumee and Auglaize, part Lot 35.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Michael Rufner to Christopher Yocum, Phelps and Others Add., part Lot 24.
Jeffery Batt to Danielle Florence, Ottley's, et al, Add., Lot 14.
Green Edge Properties, LLC, to Jacob LeVeck, Latty's First Add., lot 10.
Kelly and Steven Grube to Benjamin Kern, Holgate's First Add. Sub B., Lots 7-8, part Lot 9, Lot K.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Charles Whiteford to Matthew Vardinakis, Gibson's Add. to Williamstown, part Lot 12.
Randy Belden to James Irmen, Holgate's Add. to North Defiance, Lot 37.
James Irmen to Owen Denny Holgate's Add. to North Defiance, Lot 37.
William Miller, deceased, to Judy Bowling, Southworth's Add., Lot 31.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Susan Morris to Kevin McConaughy, Lakota Hills Sub., Phase Four, Lot 84.
Sally Lenhart to T3 Properties, LLC, East Defiance Add., part Lot 86.
Joseph and Vanessa Mohr to Alexandria Ricker, Block 1 of Enterprise Add., Lots 64, 66.
Edwin and Kimberly Homan to Charles Conley, Oak Park Add., Lots 5, F.
Joseph Mackiewicz to Gwendolyn Mackiewicz, S&S Ranchland Heights Third Revised Sub., Lot 2.
Defiance City —
Dico Properties, LLC, to Alan and Cheryl Deatrick, Barth's Hillcrest Fourth Add., Lot 9.
Defiance Township —
Shawn and Bridgette Meyle to Charles Benner, Sec. 3, 4.704 acres.
James and Becky Maag to Ahsley and Randy Schad, Sec. 11, 2.831 acres.
Delaware Township —
James Minck to Williams and Patricia Sutton, Hartzog's Sherwood Allotment 2, lot 5.
Scott and Christen Wirth to Desirae Mack, Sec. 22, 6.303 acres.
Timmy and Jennifer Johns to Adam Kuhn and Kaci Bingham, Sec. 29, 2.55 acres, Sec. 32, 4.2 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Joaquin and Ramona Moncivias to Jesus Moncivais, Auditor's Plat, Lot 200, part Lot 329.
Headley Enterprises, Inc., to Trevor and Madison McMahon, Auditor's Plat, part Lot 41.
Thomas Haase, deceased, to Tiffany and Richard Simpson, Enterprise Add., part Lot 5.
Highland Township —
Carrie Kent to Carrie and Todd Kent, Extension to West Add., Ayersville, Lot 15.
Gary Lloyd, deceased, to Monica Lloyd, Sec. 34, 16 acres, 4 acres, 27.972 acres, 1.69 acres, 3.001 acres, 0.837 acre.
Milford Township-Edgerton LSD —
Sean Wilson to Matthew Timmerman, Sec. 6, 2.486 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Todd and Lauren Pohlmann to Allen and Barbara Fackler, Sec. 36, 5.151 acres.
Washington Township —
Jerry and Ann Ankney to Jerry and Anne Ankney, Sec. 16, 1 acre, 2 acres.
Debra Comden to Christine Comden, Jim's Marysdale Extension, Lots 1, 7-9, part Lot 7.
