Marriage licenses---
Christopher Clay, 39, Defiance, line leader, and Madeline Cordes, 40, Defiance, accounting analyst.
Brandon Shaw, 28, Defiance, welder, and India Castillo, 35, Defiance, unemployed.
Joseph Larry, 31, Hicksville, machinist, and Tabitha Cue, Hicksville, 40, retail.
Thomas Limber, 63, Defiance, welder, and Emily Zimmer, 46, Defiance, housewife.
Carlos Garza, 25, Defiance, lab tech., and Elizabeth Michael, 26, Defiance, operator.
Bryce Reinig, 27, Hicksville, laborer, and Emily Hamman, 27, Hicksville, teacher.
Alexander Kunkel, 26, Fort Wayne, Ind., HVAC, and Rowan Fairfax, Fort Wayne, Ind., 26, USPS letter carrier.
Jared Armstrong, 23, Defiance, deputy sheriff, and Achsa Weber, 27, Defiance, unemployed.
Stephen Green, 51, Ney, self-employed, and Dianna Jesse, Ney, 48, self-employed.
Standley Ankney, 47, Defiance, self-employed, and Leslie Wineland, 40, Defiance, receptionist.
Common please
On the docket---
Kelly Ann Shannon, 21215 Parkview Drive, vs. Kevin Shannon, 21859 Kiser Road. Divorce.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Treasa Wooton, 883 Summit St. Money judgment.
Jordan Wagner, address unavailable, vs. Adriana Faust, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Adrienne Moore, Hicksville, vs. William Moore, Plainfield, Ind. Divorce.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Sabo Draghiceanu, 407 Seneca St. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Kable Derrow, 905 Leon, vs. Erin Derrow, 1603 Hampton Ave. Divorce granted.
Mycumortgage, LLC, Dayton, vs. Gerald Plasecki, address unavailable; unknown spouse, if any, of Gerald Piasecki, Hicksville; Defiance County treasurer; the unknown heirs, if any, of Gerald Piasecki, Hicksville; and John Piasecki, Hicksville. Summary judgment foreclosure.
Margaret Urdiales, 2169 Hawthorne Drive, vs. Latin American Club of Defiance, address unavailable; the unknown officers director, trustees, shareholders, members, successors and assigns of the Latin American Club of Defiance, address unavailable. Default judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Courtney Vollmer, Sherwood. Default judgment granted.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC, Columbus, vs. Melissa Aganon, 325 Aspen Terrace. Judgment granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Stephen Hall, 301 Glenwood Ave. Default judgment granted in favor of plaintiff.
Linda Stewart, 713 Deerwood Drive, vs. Daniel and Linda Copsey, Jewell. Default judgment for plaintiff.
The Money Source Inc. Melville, N.Y. vs. Dustin Grant, 402 W. High St.; unknown spouse, if any, of Justin Grant, 402 W. High St.; Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Madelen Bergman, 1726 Ralvan Drive, and Brock Bergman, 1560 Crystal Cove Court. Marriage dissolved.
Teresa Diamente, Hicksville, vs. Christopher Richmond, Decatur Ind. Marriage dissolved.
Morgan Rostorfer, Fort Wayne, vs Nathaniel Rostorfer, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
Jason Saman, address unavailable, vs. Tracy Saman, address unavailable. Dismissed for lack of prosecution.
Nicholas Sullivan, address unavailable, Annettee Rowe, address unavailable. Civil protection ordered effective until Aug. 31, 2023.
Katilin Bernath, address unavailable, vs. Jalen Longoria, address unavailable. Civil protection ordered effective until Aug. 20, 2027.
Real estate transfers---
Adams township —
Brent Allen to Brent Allen trustee, Sec. 16, 10.29 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Jon and Marcela Sierra to Shane and Kelsey Williams, South Defiance Add., lot 87.
Frederick and Kay McBroom to Kateri Kopina, South Defiance Add., lot 241.
Lisa and Scott DeTray to Kyle Baden, et al, South Defiance Add., lots 170-171.
Betty Siler to Jaxon Enterprises, Ltd., South Defiance Add., lots 226-227.
Douglas and Judith Grimes to ELS Ventures, LLC, Baringer's Second Add., lot 43.
Kenneth and Kathryn Ludwig to Mark Vetter, et al, Baringer's First Add., lot 35.
Heidi Brinkman to Brandy Johnson, lots between Maumee and Auglaize rivers, lot 84.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Shirley Asher trustee (dec.) to Tamara Wirick, successor co-trustee, et al, Lakota Hills Sub. Phase IV, lot 67.
Henry Rayford (dec.) to Ida Rayford, East Defiance Add., part lot 11.
Wells Fargo Bank, trustee, to Katelyn and Joshua Eldridge, Enterprise Add., Block I, lot 36.
Estate of Roger Strohpaul to Jamie Strohpaul, Stark's First Add., lot 4.
Kable Derrow to Erin Strausbaugh, Hampton Woods Sub., lot 9.
Delaware Township —
William and Michelle Speiser to Samuel Speiser, Sec. 2, 40 acres.
Richard Guilford to Samuel Guilford et al, Sec. 22, 23.88 acres, 4 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Jason and Amy Schooley to Audra and Peter Hoffman, Auditor's Plat, part lot 127.
Estate of Freeman Miller to Sandra Fowler, Hattery's Add., lots 40-41.
Christopher and Dawn Elston to Chad McDonald, Oak Park Add., lot 27.
Walter Loucks (dec.) to Patricia Bennett, Auditor's Plat, lots 293, 353.
Hicksville Township —
Richard Guilford to Samuel Guilford, et al, Sec. 28, 3.457 acres, 1.14 acres, 0.4 acre.
Highland Township —
Felix and Vonda Tijerina to Lisa and Scott DeTray, Sec. 3, Highland Township.
David and Caroline Grim to Grim Farms, LLC, Sec. 24, 50.228 acres.
Monica Lloyd to Steven Lloyd, Sec. 34, 16 acres, 4 acres, 27.972 acres, 1.69 acres, 3.001 acres, 0.837 acre.
Mark Township —
Maria Witte to Garrett and Ireland Sierra, Sec. 13, 0.82 acre.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD—
Stephen Diller to Teresa Diller, Sec. 22, 40 acres, Sec. 23, 13.33 acres, Sec. 27, 19.943 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp. —
Estate of Ryan Parrish to Brian Lannan, et al, Krontz Add. to North Defiance, part lots 9, 12.
Charles Westrick to Northwest Asset and Property Management, LLC, Krotz Add., lot 4.
Noble Township —
Gregory and Rhonda Van Dyke to Elite Water Source, LLC, Sec. 15, 0.75 acre, 0.252 acre.
Mindy Holifield, et al, to Ruth Lucas, Sec. 15, 1.148 acres.
Defiance city-NELSD —
Bennie and Deborah Brown to Jamie and Dalyla Walters, Kettenring Hills Condos, Unit 730.
South Richland Township —
David and Gudelia Straley to Chancy Fuller, Sec. 24, 2.5 acres.
Christopher and Marcia Engle to Mark and Elizabeth Engle, Sec. 25, 35.547 acres.
Lena Muntz (dec.) to Cecil and Gertrude Mengerink, Sec. 36, 40 acres.
Cecil and Gertrude Mengerink (dec.) to David Mengerink, successor trustee, Sec. 36, 40 acres.
David Mengerink, successor trustee, to P&R Desgranes, LLC, Sec. 36, 40 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Rita Tuohy to Keith Cline, Sec. 26, 5 acres.
Washington Township —
Kristy Peters to Christopher York, Sec. 22, 0.735 acre.
