Defiance County
Marriage licenses---
Charles Baker, 58, Defiance, sales manager and Robin Brown, 56, Defiance, executive assistant.
Joshua Robertson, 35, Defiance, sales, and Kristine Shaffer, 32, Defiance, mortgage loan partner.
Alex Cashman, 25, Defiance, mechanic, and McKenzie Hall, 27, Defiance, server.
Aaron Demecs, 32, Defiance, cook, and Christine Frederick, 33, Defiance, member service rep.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Ruby Belaire, 902 Wilhelm St., vs. Darrin Belaire, Warren, Mich. Divorce.
Burt Morlock, 760 Inverness Drive, vs. Adam Harmon, 633 Holgate Ave.; ALG-Health, LLC, Bryan; AXIS LED Group, LLC, Bryan. Money judgment.
Kori Wolfrum, 4410 Trinity Road and Haley Wolfrum, Antwerp. Dissolution of marriage.
Journal entries---
Capita; One Bank NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Erica Ganger, 713 Village Lane. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Jennifer Wagner, Rising Sun, Ind., vs. Timothy Wagner, 2109 Baltimore Road. Divorce granted.
ProMedica Health System Inc., Toledo, vs. Danielle Zachrich, 1699 Terrawenda Drive. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, no address available, vs. Damon Smith, 7640 Ohio 15. Judgment for plaintiff.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Nicole Connerton, 117 1/2 Main St. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Teresa Bryant, 524 Defiance Crossing vs. Steve Bryant, 893 Downs St. Divorce granted.
Radiology of Indiana, Indianapolis, vs. Dean Langham, Hicksville. Judgment for plaintiff.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC, Columbus, vs. Angel and Christopher Roth, 1403 Milwaukee Ave. Judgment for plaintiff.
Mycumortgage, LLC, Beavercreek, vs. Aaron Lashaway, 905 Davidson St., the unknown spouse if, any of, Aarson Lashaway, 905 Davidson St.; The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati, Cincinnati; and Defiance County treasurer. Decree of foreclosure.
Beverly French, 860 Summit St., vs. Jaymie French 860 Summit St. Petition for dissolution dismissed for lack of prosecution.
Diane Meyer, Ney, vs. Joseph Meyer, Archbold. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
St. Mike's Gold Inc., to KCC Investment Properties, LLC, Sec. 20, 78.852 acres, 4.546 acres, 15.31 acres, 7.519 acres.
David Oberhaus to KCC Investment Properties, LLC, Sec. 20, 3.817 acres, 1.107 acres.
Thomas Oberhaus (dec.) to KCC Investment Properties, LLC, Sec. 20, 8.817, 1.107 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Ann Bachellor, et al, to Celeste Marroguin, et al, Sound Defiance Add., lot 289.
Darrell Ordway to Dawn Buchholz, et al, Heidepriem's Second Add., lot 4.
Hope and Jonathan Heichel to Mark Fackler, Miller's Add., lots 6-7.
Julie Fuhrmann, et al co-trustees, to Austin Schultz, Village of Berkshire, lot 7.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Arps Dairy, Inc, to SensoryEffects, Inc., north of Maumee, part lot 16, Williamstown Add., lot 49, part lots 50, 63, 64, Holgate's Add., North of Defiance, lot 42.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Premier Bank to David Hoffman, et al, Courts of Woodhurst First Add., lot 23.
Mariella Pardo to Jay Smith, East View Add., lot 209.
Matthew Roehrig to Lakeview Loan Services, LLC, S&S Ranchland Heights Sub., lot 11.
Nancy Mock (Dec.) to Steven Mock, et al, Sec. 1, 8.275 acres, Brand's Sub., lot 8.
Christine and Brent Wallick to Robert Gomez, Del's Acres, lot 14.
Janet Miller to Debra Corns, et al, Sec. 11, 7.871 acres.
Delaware Township —
Linda Meredith, et al, to Leo and Mary Shininger, Sec. 12, 116.195 acres.
John Salyers to Sarah Salyers, Sec. 13, 1.673 acres.
Aaron Seward to Heidi Seward, Delaware Bend, lots 11-16, 34, 39.
Sherwood Village —
Home 4 You, LLC, to Elayne and Joshua Tressler, Block B., William Rock's Sub., lot 6.
Roderick and Rhonda Rosebrock to Benjamin and Shirley Keil, Sec. 17, 50.107 acres (before split), 5.01 acres (after split).
Hicksville Village HEVSD —
Joseph and Patricia Daly, trustees, to Joseph and Patricia Daly, Clearview Sub. Extension 1, 2, lots 38-39.
Crystal Burk-Joyner to Stephan Joyner, Oak Park Add., lot 19.
Hicksville Township HEVSD —
Stephen and Stephanie Beerbower to Michael Jennie Ingram, Sec. 4, 5 acres.
Cathy Gerken (dec.) to Jerry Gerken, Sec. 7, 5.02 acres.
Myra Lagorin, trustee, to Lisa Lagorin, trustee, Sec. 12, 40 acres (after split).
Craig Ford to Ohio Dynasty, LLC, Sec. 27, 0.922 acre, 1.004 acre.
Mark Township CLSD —
Kenneth Buell to KBFH, LLC, Sec. 26, 40 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
Lonnie and Kathryn Watson, co-trustees, Caleb and Sidney Savage, Sec. 21, 29.151 acres.
Donna and Brent Savage to Travis Brown, Sec. 27, 3.436 acres.
Noble Township NELSD —
SensoryEffects, Inc., to Arps Dairy, Inc., Fox Run Executive Park, lot 6.
South Richland Township —
Benjamin Sheets to Benjamin and Tricia Sheets, Sec. 25, 1.049 acres (transfer after split).
Washington Township —
Frank Hosler (dec.) to Barbara Hosler, Sec. 5, 2.978 acres.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.