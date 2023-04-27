Marriage licenses---
Ethan Hathaway, 29, Hicksville, factory worker, and Elizabeth Gillespie, 23, Hicksville, RN.
Colin Renn, 19, Defiance, Campbell Soup, and Christina Wreede, 19, Defiance, ProMedica.
Daniel Klingshirn, 40, Defiance, business owner, and Cheryl Fitch, 43, Defiance, factory worker.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Donia Anderson, Hicksville, and Christopher Anderson, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Shawn Haase, Mark Center. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Joshua Hall, 19545 Blosser Road. Money judgment.
Stephanie Goeltzenleuchter, Bryan, and William Goeltzenleuchter, 1 Beverly Drive. Dissolution of marriage.
Capital One Bank USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Christopher Ellison, 21913 Roehrig Road. Money judgment.
Sherry Glaab, 1221 Fallen Timbers Drive, and Eric Glaab 10409 Slough Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Wesley Hostettler, 806 Holgate Ave., vs. Destiny Hostettler, Ney. Divorce.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Tessa Gonzalez, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Samantha Koch, 1401 Milwaukee Ave. Money judgment.
Portfolio Revocery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Vs., Jacob Rensi, 21572 Hammersmith Road. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Michelle Kruse, 1665 Terrawenda Drive. Money judgment.
Robert Sieber, Liberty Center, vs. Connie Dominique, 23739 Allen Road; and Ean Holdings, LLC, Tulsa, Okla. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Chaz Sweinhagen, Paulding. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Starr Gomez, 1051 Ralston Ave. vs. Alberto Gomez, Toledo. Divorce dismissed for lack of prosecution.
Chelsi Riley, 823 Jefferson Ave. vs. Travis Riley, 1836 Darbyshire Drive. Divorce granted.
Jason Shank, 224 Lancelot Drive vs. Jamie Shank, Bryan. Divorce granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Barbara Mansfield. 8729 Ashpacher Road. Default judgment granted in favor of plaintiff.
Linda Stewart, 713 Deerwood Drive vs. Daniel and Linda Copsey, Jewell; Defiance County treasurer; and Clemens, Korhn, Liming & Warncke, Ltd. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Angela Gurwell, 1104 Columbus Ave. and Jason Gurwell, 310 1/2 Ralston Ave. Marriage dissolved.
Melissa Hauser, 27433 Bowman Road and Michael Hauser, Ney. Marriage dissolved.
Heather Zimmerman, Liberty Center and Nicholas Zimmerman, Continental. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Connie and John Higbea to Craig and Anna Higbea, Sec. 19, 1.896 acres.
Marlene Bockelman to Marlene Bockelman, trustees, Sec. 36, 128.17 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Hector Damian to Milagro Amador, Lots Between Maumee and Auglaize, lot 112.
Jack Riley (dec.) to Marsha Riley, South Defiance Add., lot 288.
Kyle Sauber to Sherry Kruse, Defiance Add., lot 291.
Michael and Christy McCarty to Emily Wiseman, trustees, Shawnee Heights Add., lot 29, part lot 30.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Delores Skiver to Alan Skiver, et al, Hartzog's Northside Allotment, lot 4.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Jason Gurwell to Angela Gurwell, Oak Park Add., part lot B, lots 29-32.
Delaware Township —
Delvain and Patricia Ankney, co-trustees, to Delvain and Patricia Ankney, Sec. 1, 34.847 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Delvain and Patricia Ankney, co-trustees, to Delvain Patricia Ankney, Original Plat, part lot 18.
Hicksville Village —
21st Mortgage Corporation to Donald and Judy Grizzle, Hattery's Add., lots 10-11.
Elizabeth Smith to Elizabeth Smith, trustee, Ronnie's Add., part lot 12, 36, Auditor's Plat, part lot 55.
Randoll Gibson to Randoll Gibson, trustee, Guilford's Sub., lot 8.
Hicksville Township —
Ivan VanHorn (dec.) to Warren VanHorn, et al, Sec. 14, 0.461 acre.
Highland Township —
Lynn Davis (dec.) to Kathy Davis, et al, Sec. 9, 18.263 acres,
Ohio Dynasty, LLC, to Michael Paschall, trustee, Sec. 27, 0.922 acre, 1.004 acres.
Mark Township —
Cynthia Long to Joseph and Diane Hammon, Sec. 21, 10 acres.
Noble Township NELSD —
Kevin Bosh to Ace Development, Inc., Suburban Oak Sub., lot 3.
North Richland Township NELSD —
JoAnn Arens (dec.) to Cynthia Blevins, et al, Sec. 2, 76.262 acres.
Carolyn Flory (dec.) to Thomas Flory, Sec. 3, 1.5 acres, 1 acre.
Thomas Flory to Mark Flory, et al, Sec. 3, 1.5 acres, 1 acre.
JoAnn Arens (dec.) to Deborah Schlegel, et al, Orchard Ridge Add., lot 8.
South Richland Township ALSD —
New Home Development Company Inc., to New Home Development Company Inc., Sec. 16, 1.19 acres (after split).
Defiance-Ayersville ALSD-annex —
Tireman BG, Ltd., to Barnes Development Company, LLC, Riverview Add., Extension, lots 20-24.
Tiffin Township —
T3 Properties, LLC, to Jude and Kenisha Snyder, Sec. 21, 5 acres.
