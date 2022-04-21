Marriage license---
Nathan Hedger, 21, Sherwood, crew member, and Melanie Nally, 39, disabled-SSDI.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Linda Meehleder, address unavailable, vs. Patricia Nafziger, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Carol Scott, address unavailable, vs. Douglas Scott, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Hannah Puente, 22419 Deerfield Lane, vs. Stephon Puente, 1410 Karnes Ave. Dissolution of marriage.
Gerald Westrick, 1590 Westgate Drive, vs. Carrie Westrick, 1557 S. Clinton St. Dissolution of marriage.
Claudia Ramos, 352 Rosewood Ave., vs. Michael Ramos, 810 Elbert St. Divorce.
Tristen Speiser, Hicksville, vs. James Speiser, Hicksville. Divorce.
Harry Pugh, Napoleon, vs. Okuley's Pharmacy and Home Medical Inc., 1201 E. Second St.; Okuley's Pharmacy Inc., Continental; Kieu Okuley, 1201 E. Second St.; John Does 1-8, unknown addresses. Money judgment.
Oak Health Care Investors of Defiance, Inc., 1701 Jefferson Ave., vs. Daniel Kishpaugh, Lyons. Money judgment.
Carolyn Vittorio, 191 Wilson St., vs. General Motors, LLC; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Workers compensation.
Journal entries---
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Colleen Kaylor, 1550 S. Clinton St. Money Judgment.
Brenda Dickerson, 628 Briarheath Drive, vs. Everett Dickerson, 26365 Defiance-Putnam County Line Road. Divorce.
Leland Sears, 38 College Place, vs. Melisa Sears, Paulding. Divorce.
The Cincinnati Insurance Company, Travelers, vs. Michael Gallop, Hicksville; Aaron Gallop Hicksville. Money judgment.
Cheyenne Johnston, Spencerville, vs. Mary and Brian Barcus, Butler, Ind.; Gail and Dean Langham, Hicksville; Katherine Bailer, Hicksville; Douglas and Sherry Corwin 2182 Royal Palm Ave.; Penny McCoy, Edgerton; Ohio Department of Medicaid, Wauseon; Nicholas Johnston, Spencerville; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County Treasurer. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Real estate transfers ---
Adams Township —
Howard Puehler Jr. to Green Edge Properties, LLC, Sec. 29, 2.31 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Susan Yeager to Legacy Blueprint Properties, LLC, South Defiance Add., lot 58.
Martin Gilligan Jr. (dec.) to Mary Gilligan, Krotz Add., lots 11-13.
Gary Plotts to Luis Sanchez, Shawnee Heights Add., lot 19.
City of Defiance to Community Improvement Corporation of Defiance County, lots between the Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, 1.157 acres (split), part lot 39.
Community Improvement Corporation of Defiance County to Defiance County Residential Housing, Inc., lots between the Maumee and Auglaize Rivers, 0.843 acre (remainder)., part lot 39.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Fred Mansfield to Aaron Lashaway, May and Others Add., part lot 8.
Elizabeth Howard to EBH Properties, LLC, Holgate's First Add., Sub. B., lot 19.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Andrea Sprow to Marshall Gerschutz, Auditor's Plat north of the Maumee., part lot 37.
Ingrid Antoine (dec.) to Sue Ann Vaughn-Antoine, Williamstown Add., lot 28, part lots 29-30.
Douglas and Jeanette Bush to Clint and Karen Sexton, Riverside Heights Add., lot 23.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Phares Lewis (dec.) to Anna Lewis, Biede Place Add., part lots 32, 41.
Delaware Township —
Logan Hetrick to Justin Parnham, Delaware Bend., lots 17-22 and 28-31.
Cody and Amanda Porter to Steven Karzynow, Sec. 24, 3.726 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Charles Witte (dec.) to Bridget Witte, Hattery's Add., lots 6-7.
Kristine Taylor to Victor Segovia, Shoe Factory Add., lots 165-167.
Ceyenne and Nicholas Johnston to Mary Barcus, Edgerton's First Add., part lot 15.
Susan Gonwick to Matthew and Jamie Ballinger, Auditor's Plat., lot 272.
Alan and Alyssa Klausing to Briana Steury, Edgerton's Outlots., part lot 12.
Hicksville Township —
Nathan and Regina Coblentz to David and Leslie Roycraft, Sec. 9, 20.542 acres (split).
Rex Watson (dec.) to Lydia Watson, Sec. 15, 2 acres.
Steven Timbrook to Clinton Zeedyk, Sec. 17, 0.363 acre and 62.438 acres.
Robert and Sheryl Murphy to Eric Chapman, Sec. 36, Hicksville Township.
Highland Township —
John Bowling to Jose Jimenez, Sec. 8, 4.992 acres.
Mark Township —
Melanie Vivas to Gonzalo Ortega, Sec. 21, 2.041 acres.
Milford-Hicksville HEVSD —
Caleb and Tina Yoder to Austin and Rosanna Stone, Sec. 28, 1.377, 5.06 acres.
Defiance City-Noble —
Irma Gonzales to Camerina Smith, University Heights Add., lot 31.
Noble Township Defiance City NELSD —
Maumee River Crossing, LLC, to Timothy and Carol Whestone, Sec. 22, 0.772 acre (split).
Noble Township —
Nancy Burris (dec.) to Robert Burris, Unit 22, River Chase Condos, Phase I.
John and Marsha Boes to Elliott Road Developments, LLC, Sec. 12, 112.797 acres.
Logan and Brittany Feffer to Michael and Shawn Imber, Sec. 21, 5.01 acres.
Defiance City NELSD —
Minie Crumit to Alan and Elizabeth Weber, Building E, Unit 758, Kettenring Hills Condos.
North Richland Township —
Lorraine Keber to Ruth Flory, Sec. 17, 0.497 acre (split).
South Richland Township —
William and Helen Eckert to William and Helen Eckert, Sec. 34, 25.176 acres.
Tiffin Township —
James and Cheryl Burkhart to Benjamin and Carla Lucas, Sec. 11, 11.740 acres.
Larry Hill (dec.) to Lois Hill, Sec. 23, 2 acres.
