Marriage licenses---
Shiloh Shoemaker, 43, Defiance, dispatch, and Breanna Ludeman, 28, Defiance, waitress.
Layne Clellan, 26, Defiance, HVAC technician, and Miranda Marcellus, 25, Defiance, STNA.
Bailey Nickles, 26, Hicksville, carpenter, and Mercedes Ridgway, 24, Hicksville, receptionist.
Mikayla Goller, 23, Defiance, pre-assembly, and Michael Gerken, 23, Defiance, diesel mechanic.
Randy Strate, 62, Defiance, retired, and Violet DeVault, 57, Defiance, assistant VP.
Todd Flory, 60, Defiance, laborer, and Mary Sunday, 60, Defiance, nurse.
Brandon Layne, 27, Toledo, nurse, and Taylor Riley, 23, Defiance, cosmetologist.
Curt Brubaker, 51, Fort Wayne, purchaser, and Lora Connerly, 44, Fort Wayne. Lead MSA.
Common please
On the docket---
Aacon, Inc., Conroe, Texas, vs. Ann Lake, Hicksville. Money judgement.
Capital One NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Ryan Laws, 2704 Christy Road. Money judgement.
Pennymac Loan Services, LLC, Westlake Village, Calif., vs. Darrell Thompson, 217 Van Buren St., unknown spouse, if any, of Darrell Thompson, 217 Van Buren St., Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Capital One Bank USA, NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Jason Clark, Ney. Money judgement.
Capital One Bank USA, NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Jodie Wagner, Sherwood. Money judgement.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Charles Meyer, 1018 Schultz St. Money judgement.
Journal entries---
Branch Banking and Trust Company, Greenville, S.C., vs. William Trine, 1047 Jefferson Ave., unknown spouse, if any, of Willian Trine, 1047 Jefferson Ave., Defiance County treasurer; United States of America, Washington, D.C.; United States of America, Cleveland. Judgment and decree in foreclosure is vacated.
Sharronda Willis, 1391 Ayersville Ave., vs. Defiance SNF, LLC, SKLD Defiance, 395 Harding St.; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Dani Engle, 1051 Ralston Ave., vs. Robert Engle, 1017 Ottawa Ave. Divorce granted.
Capital One Bank USA, NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Shawn Buchholz, 1607 S. Clinton St. Default judgement for plaintiff.
Crosscountry Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Cody Champion, Hicksville, unknown spouse, if any, of Cody Champion, Hicksville; Megan Fry, Hicksville; Bruce Hart, Hicksville; Patricia Hart, Hicksville; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC, Columbus, vs. Valentino Garza, 1612 Westgate Drive. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Krystal Mitchell, 1512 Mayo Drive, vs. Benjamin Mitchell, Beecher City, Ill. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Tony Wiemken to Tony and Annalisa Wiemken, Sec. 35, 53.469 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Kristofer Schmunk to 319 Fort Street, LLC, Original Plat, lot 32.
Estate of Violet Chapman to Scott and Aniessa Nadeau, Hill and Myers Add., lots 9-10.
Mary and Darrel Holifield to Tracy Sholl, trustees, C. Miller Add., Block One, lot 9.
Jeannellen and Timothy Weber to Kristofer Schmunk, William C. Holgate's Third Add., lot 25.
Marsha Riley to Richard and Susan Morgan, South Defiance Add., lot 288.
Davenport Property Group, LLC, to Kenneth and Patricia Walker, Heidepriem's Second Add., lot 10.
Jeffery Leatherman (dec.) to Barbara Leatherman, Lincoln Park, lot 10.
Darlene Partee to AAT Real Estate, LLC, Baringer's First Add., lot 31.
Board of Commissioners of Defiance County to Okie Davis, Shawnee Heights Add., lots 50-51.
Defiance Ward 2 —
SA Rigg Properties, LLC, to Sydney Roehrig, Holgate's First Add., lot B.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Kristi Mansfield to Arthur Moore, Gibson's Add., part lot 13.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Timothy McDonough to Timothy and Connie McDonough, River Meadows Condo, Unit 2.
John Mason to Rebecca Williams, Lakota Ridge Condo, Unit 1.
Wanderlust Holdings, Ltd., to Caitlin Manon, Chalat Place Add., lot 36.
Norma Parra, successor trustee, to Kaye Kelley, Cottage Park Add., lot 44.
Defiance Township —
Thomas Gordon, successor trustee, to Thomas Gordon, trustee, Sec. 1, 11.648 acres, Brands Sub., lots 1-5, 11-12.
Oscar Escobedo to Oscar Escobedo, et al, Sec. 9, 0.5 acre.
Delaware Township —
Jon and Lynn Stokey to Christina Grant, Sec. 33, 2.678 acres.
Farmer Township —
Rueben Steury, et al, to Steury Properties, LLC, Sec. 31, 61.312 acres, Sec. 32, 22.396 acres.
Ronald Renz to Michael Pertschi, Sec. 35, 1.085 acres (after split).
Hicksville Village —
Michael Cleland, et al, to Carl Rosebrock, Partnership Add., lot 12, part lot 13.
Audrey Haver to Rick and Autumn Contreras, Sec. 17, 0.143 acres (after split).
Jeffrey Wann, et al, to Christopher Crystal Banks, Auditor's Plat, lot 150.
Gwen Dowell to Restored Investments, LLC, Original Plat, part lots 210-216.
Hicksville Township —
Kenneth and Tiffanie Baird to Kenneth and Tiffanie Baird, Sec. 4, 57.087 acres.
Lonnie and Kathryn Watson, co-trustees, to Gold Star Properties, LLC, Sec. 5, 24.399 acres (after split).
Tracy and Roger Zeedyk, et al, to Jessica Vandemark, Sec. 8, 5 acres.
Highland Township —
James Osborne to Slabtown, LLC, Weber's Sub., lot 3.
Defiance County Land Reutilization Corporation to William Burt, Fourth Add., Slusser's Homes, lot 4.
Thomas Gordon, successor trustee, to Thomas Gordon, trustee, Sec. 18, 59.586 acres, 72.657 acres, 59.262 acres.
Mark Township —
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Walter Schwartz, Sec. 27, 3 acres.
Noble Township NELSD —
Ace Development, Inc., to Brenda Richerdson, Suburban Oaks Sub., lot 3.
Kay and Keith Winnie, trustee, to Roger and Christine Haver, Noble Estates Sub., Phase Two, lot 18.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Christina Pergram to Jodi Cook, et al, Engelwood Extension, lot 46.
William Addington to Devin Eppelmann, et al, Engelwood Third Add., lot 51.
Defiance City NELSD —
Daniel Baker, et al, to Debra Walters, Irish Green Condos, Unit 1492.
