Steven Schock, 32, Hancock Minn., engineer, and Kelli Schlatter, 29, Defiance, physical therapist assistant.
James Handy, 52, Defiance, sales, and Virginia Zuniga, 45, Defiance, social worker.
Weldon Hahn, 59, Defiance, retired, and Reba Tressler, 48, Defiance, Campbell Soup Co.
Suzanne Bailey, Sherwood, vs. Robert Bailey, Sherwood. Dissolution of marriage.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Carlos Ramirez, 1201 Ayersville Ave. Money judgment.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Michelle Perrine, 423 Hopkins St. Money judgment.
Ally Bank, Solon, vs. Benjamin Mathis, 1027 Holgate Ave. Money judgment.
HSBC Bank USA, National Association as trustee for Master Re-performing Loan Trust, 2006-1 Mortgage PassThrough Certificates, Westerville, vs. Jeffrey and Kathryn Bechtold, Mark Center, Defiance County commissioners and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Julia Snyder, 20399 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road. Notice of voluntary dismissal without prejudice.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust A, Anaheim, Calif., vs. Milagro Gonzalez, 1034 Ottawa Ave.; unknown spouse of Milagro Gonzalez, 1034 Ottawa Ave.; and Defiance County treasurer. Default judgment on foreclosure.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Charles and Sandra Beard to Jacob and Candace Moore, Original Plat, part lots 4-5.
Keller Family Foundation, Inc., vs. 300 Clinton, LLC, Original Plat, part lot 104.
301 North Clinton, LLC, to 301 Clinton, LLC, Original Plat, lot 105.
300 North Clinton, LLC, to 300 Clinton LLC, Original Plat, lot 104.
McCann Investment Properties, LLC, to 615 Second Street, LLC, Original Plat, part lots 118-119.
Jeremy and Keetyn Ayers to Jaime Armey, William Holgate's Third Add., lot 9.
Matthew Bauer to Hahn Properties, LLC, South Defiance Add., lot 26.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Randal Skiver (dec.) to Delores Skiver, Hartzog's Northside Add., lot 4.
Chase Griffith, et al, Ricky and Vickie Griffith, Fales and Adams Add., lot 18.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Aaron Helland to Michael and Christiane Ramirez, Lakota Hills First Add., lot 29.
Allison Guyton to Nicole Karacson, Powell View Heights, lot 102.
Defiance City-DSCD —
David and Laurabeth Reed to Troy Reed, Sec. 34, 1.42 acres.
Delaware Township —
Joyce Van Wert to Ralph Kuhn, Sec. 13, 40 acres.
Joyce Van Wert to Ralph Kuhn, et al, Sec. 14, 80 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Dena Hall to Kuhn Brothers Properties, LLC, Original Plat, lot 33.
Hicksville Village —
Linda Brown to Laura Harris, et al, Hicksville-Edgerton Road, Condo Phase I, Unit 3.
Village of Hicksville to PDM Rentals, LLC, Edgerton's First Add., lot 55.
Slattery Reality, LLC, to Bruce Guilford, et al, Original Plat, part lot 216.
Greg and Dawn Herman to Bruce and Debra Guilford, Auditor's Plat, lot 339.
Estate of Mary Miller to Linda Miller, Guilford Sub., lots 13-14.
Hicksville Township —
Jim Schmidt to Karen Schmidt, trustees, Sec. 29, 2.181 acres, Sec. 30, 8.417 acres.
Highland Township —
Harvey and Elaine Ostrander to Derek Wagner, Sec. 20, 9.75 acres.
Mark Township —
James and Leila Hertel to James and Leila Hertel, trustees, Sec. 32, 68.495 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville EVSD —
James and Mary Miller to Jason Miller, et al, Sec. 34, 1.745 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp. —
Glenn Genevieve Kuhn to Rylee Sanders, et al, Riverdale Heights Add., lot 64.
South Richland Township —
M & K Distributing, LLC, to Estle Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Degler's Second Add., part lot 6.
Tiffin Township —
Brandy Woolace to Brandy and Dawn Woolace, Sec. 6, 69.74 acres, Sec. 16, 45.901 acres, 6.326 acres, Sec. 17, 46.760 acres, Sec. 21, 5.066 acres.
