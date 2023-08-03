Marriage licenses---
Nan Mo, 31, Defiance, business analyst specialist, and Xiangnan Cui, 29, Defiance, student.
Noel Valle, 57, Defiance, painter, and Stephanie Duquette, 52, Defiance, DSP.
Timothy Meyer, 22, Napoleon, HVAC technician, and Ellison Manley, 19, Defiance, full-time student.
James Velasquez, 25, Defiance, operator, and Aung San Moe, 24, Fort Wayne., bilingual interpreter.
Aubrey Stanfield, 27, Stafford, Va., administrative officer, and Emilio Lopez, 27, Stafford, Va., warehouse clerk.
On the docket---
Monica Gonzales, address unavailable, vs. David Elston, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Samantha Schomburg, Hicksville, vs. Ethan Utley, Stryker. Divorce.
Jessica Kajfasz, 1203 Washington Ave., vs. William Till, Dayton. Dissolution of marriage.
Evangelina Canales, 1657 Hopkins St., and Efrain Canales, 1657 Hopkins St. Dissolution of marriage.
Onemain Financial Group, LLC, Columbus, vs. Anthony Meyer, Sherwood; and Terri Meyer, Sherwood. Money judgement.
Fifth Third Bank, NA, Cincinnati, vs. Joshua Hall, 19545 Blosser Road, unknown spouse, if any, of Joshua Hall, 19545 Blosser Road; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Citizens Bank NA, Glen Allen, Va., vs. Brandon Stevens, 88 Roehrig Drive, unknown spouse, if any, of Brandon Stevens, 88 Roehrig Drive, Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Cindy Turpening, 1606 Ayersville Ave., vs. Joseph Turpening, Continental. Divorce.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Kasie Hall, 21761 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road. Money judgement.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Debera Thomas to John Melissa Retcher, R.H. Gleason's Add., lot 10.
Kenneth Duseberg, trustee, to Gayle Taylor, Hoffman First Add., lot 17.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Gary and Sheila Justinger, to Jordan Guyton, Phelps, et al, Add., part lots 42-43.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Timothy and Wendy Mayer to Davenport Properties, LLC, North Defiance Add., lot 28.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Matthew and Kimberly Egler to Jacob Anliker, Enterprise Add., lots 56, 58.
Efrain Canales (dec.) to Free Canales, Sub. of Knapp and Hay's Add., lot F.
Defiance Township —
Penny and Craig Duer, et al, to Aaron and Tabitha Kersten, Sec. 2, 3.709 acres.
Elizabeth and Russel Keel, et al, to Kevin and Rosceline Kieffer, Auglaize Pines (transfer after split), part lots 11, 13, lot 12.
Douglas Engel, sheriff of Defiance County, to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, trustee, Sec. 15, 5.271 acres.
Estate of Lorraine Strickland to Deborah Woods, et al, Sec. 33, 5 acres.
Deborah Woods, et al, to Deborah Woods, Sec. 33, 5 acres.
Delaware Township —
Brian Roesti, et al, to Roesti Bros., LLC, Sec. 33, 18.982 acres, 11.27 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Ninety-Nine Enterprises, LLC, to Roofing Done Rite, LLC, Sherwood Crossing, part lot 7.
Maylene Choi and John Salyers, to Peter Laverdiere, et al, Sherwood Crossing Phase II, lot 17.
Hicksville Village —
Yzeric and Madison Barnhart to Beth Graber, Original Plat, part lots 89-90, 95-96.
Kenneth Sailer, to David Sailer, et al, Husted Sub., part lots 4-5.
Sailers Store, LLC, to Jack D. Holdings, LLC, Auditor's Plat, part lot 37.
Highland Township —
Estate of Melvin Leaders to Gary Leaders, Sec. 23, 1 acre.
Lavon Wiseman (dec.) to Nancy Miller, et al, Sec. 28, 22. 113 acres.
Rita Wiseman, et al, to Nancy Willer, Sec. 28, 2.451 acres (after split).
Rita Wiseman, et al, to Justin Fleming, Sec. 28, 19.662 (after split).
Mark Township —
Estate of Charles Shidler to Alyssa Willey, Sec. 22, 2.5 acres.
Noble Township-NELSD —
Jose Jimenez to Skyeler Belcher, Christi Meadows Sub., Phase I, lot 1.
Dennis and Laura Hammersmith to Cade Grube, Noble Estate Sub. Phase III, lot 46.
North Richland Township-NELSD —
EJC Acres, LLC, to InSource Technologies, Inc., Sec. 18, 30.508 acres (before split), 2.628 acres (before split).
EJC Acres, LLC, to EJC Acres, LLC, Sec. 18, 30.508 acres (before split), 30.508 acres (before split), 2.628 acres (before split).
South Richland Township ALSD —
Brenda Gray to Michele Schmidt, et al, Caylor Sub., lot 1.
Washington Township —
Mark and Lisa Nusbaum to Jason and April Jennett, Sec. 33, 5 acres, 5 acres.
