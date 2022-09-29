Defiance County
Marriage licenses---
John Sisley, 37, Sherwood, construction and Natasha Schlachter, 39, Sherwood, waitress.
Don Jose Davis, 26, Butler Ind., general laborer, and Natalie Navarro, 30, Butler Ind., homemaker.
Colin White, 29, Defiance, production supervisor and Andrea Imthurn, 28, Defiance, self-employed.
Anthony Davis, 35, Defiance, cook, and Tesla Vance, 31, Defiance, waitress.
Michael Wann, 42, Auburn Ind., and Sarah Collins, 37, Auburn Ind., merchandiser.
Joseph Siegel, 34, Defiance, sales rep., and Jaide Reiman, 28, Defiance, teacher.
Meliton Rodriguez, 46, Hicksville, fulfillment, and Shannon Harris, 46, Hicksville, data entry.
Jack Carnahan, 55, Defiance, laborer, and Jessica Ashbaugh, 33, Defiance, Tenneco.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jessica Blasing, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Mycumortgage, LLC, Beavercreek, vs. David and Elisa Catillo, 1867 Sherwood Drive, United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Dayton; Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Angel Roth, 1403 Milwaukee Ave., and Christopher Roth, 1403 Milwaukee Ave. Dissolution of marriage.
Jane Doe, in care of David Kulwicki, attorney, Beachwood, vs. Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Christopher Austin, 1018 W. High St., and Kari Austin, Archbold. Dissolution of marriage.
Midfirst Bank, Oklahoma City, Okla., vs. Amy Rasnake, Bryan, Robert Smith, Bryan, United States of America, Washington D.C.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk Va., vs. James Fergunson, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Loraine Vetter, Hicksville, vs. Dale Hamman, Edon; Paul Hamman, Bryan; Larry Hamman, Margate, Fla.; Dean Hamman, Edgerton; Clarise Eitner, Black Canyon City, Ariz.; and Defiance County treasurer. Judgment entry closed.
Julia Dickman, 41 Squires Ave., vs. Marissa Merritte, 4308 W. Rolling Meadows Boulevard. Case dismissed with prejudice.
David Jones, Bryan, vs. Joshua Green, 725 Division St.; and American Family Insurance, Madison, Wisc. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Self Help Ventures Fund, Charlotte, N.C., vs. Jason Clark, Ney; Holly Parker, Ney; and Defiance County treasurer. Default judgment foreclosure.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Nicholas Antoine, 29825 Steinmaier Road. Default judgment granted in favor of plaintiff.
Tristen Speiser, Hicksville, vs. James Speiser, 8792 Glenburg Road. Divorce granted.
Adrianna Osborne, 1201 Hopkins St., vs. Elijah Osborne, 1003 Davidson St. Divorce granted.
Tony Kuratko, Hicksville, vs. Ellen Kuratko, Bryan. Marriage dissolved.
Ashley Deluca, 1469 Lee Ann Ave., vs. Daniel Deluca, Grove City. Marriage dissolved.
Aaron Kirk, 27689 Defiance County Road 424, vs. Dayna Kirk, 27689 Defiance County Road 424. Marriage dissolved.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Michelle Grant, Hicksville. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Wells Fargo Bank National Association, Mount Laurel, N.J., vs. Jason and Michelle Russell, 2131 Ohio 66; and Defiance County treasurer. Case closed.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Michael Schramm, 634 Summit St. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Trisha Brown, address unavailable, vs. Zachary Ringler, address unavailable. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Brittany and Michael Mueller to Trey and Keir Guilliam, Holgate's Third Add., lot 2.
Mark and Robin Murry to Joshua Lawyer, Latty's Grove, lot 5.
Eugenio and Candice Leal to Greg and Melanie Parsons, Auditor's Plat, Lots between Maumee and Auglaize River, part lot 28 1/2.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Barbara Zachrich to Cynthia Long, May et al Add., lot 26.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Estate of Jean Hitchcock to T3 Properties, LLC, Ansberry Place Add., lots 13-14.
Estate of Mary Sandys to T3 properties, LLC, Ansberry Place Add., lots 13-14.
Estate of Donald Sandys to T3 properties, LLC, Ansberry Place Add., lots 13-14.
Estate of Jack Sandys to T3 properties, LLC, Ansberry Place Add., lots 13-14.
Estate of James Sandys to T3 properties, LLC, Ansberry Place Add., lots 13-14.
Nick Diamong to Aube Homes, LLC, to Biede Place Add, part lot 77.
Defiance Township —
Estate of Scott Smith to Kimberly Smith , Sec. 7, 138 acres.
Jacob and Rikki Wright to Nathaniel Florence, Marcellus First Add., lot 5.
Randall Lee, et al, to Richard and Susan Siler, trustees, Sec. 10, 6 acres.
Delaware Township —
Richard Guilford (dec.) to Samuel Guilford, et al, Sec. 22, 23.88 acres, 4 acres.
Estate of Sylvia Roesti to Jon Roesti, Sec. 33, 18.982 acres.
Farmer Township —
Nancy Hoene, successor trustee, to Austin Bok, et al, Sec. 19, 5 acres (split), 131.766 acres (split).
Nancy Hoene, successor trustee, to Rolland and Gina Wolfrum, Sec. 19, 131.766 acres (remainder combo), 0.299 acre (remainder combo).
Hicksville Village —
Morgan Schwering to Nathaniel Rostorfer, Auditor's Plat, part lot 63.
Nathaniel Rostorfer to Gary Bailey, Auditor's Plat, part lot 63.
Hicksville Township —
Larry and Shirley Schooley to Mia and Matthew Guilford, Sec. 2, 4299.
Sanford and Betty Coblantz, (dec.) to Evan Colblentz, Sec. 7, 42.828 acres.
Richard Guilford (dec.) to Samuel Guilford, et al, Sec. 28, 3.457 acres, 1.14 acres, 0.4 acre.
Highland Township —
Shane Miller to Federal National Mortgage Association, Sec. 7, 5 acres.
Brian and Tricia Ruby to Rikki Wright, Sec. 29, 1.54 acres.
Milford Twp.-Central LSD —
Gregory and Rhonda Van Dyke to Duane and Angela Johnson, Sec. 28, 17 acres, 0.821 acre.
North Richland Township —
Dayna Kirk to Aaron Kirk, part lot 13, 0.255 acre, lot 12, 2.26 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD-Annex —
Michele Stevens to Pamela Fearheiley, Miller-Snyder Add., lot 30.
Tiffin Township —
David and Susan Shock, trustees, to Ryan Shock, et al, Evansport, Original Plat, lots 28, 49.
KMI Industries, Ltd., to Gary and Sylvia Koester, Sec. 19, 7.082 acres.
Ian and Savanna Weber to Kenkal Investments, LLC, Sec. 36, 2.795 acres.
Tiffin River Farms, LLC, to Kenkal Investments, LLC, Sec. 36, 2.836 acres.
Washington Township —
Estate of Scott Smith to Kimberly Smith, Sec. 10, 38.776 acres, 63.099 acres.
Ney Village —
Estate of Rose Mary English to Randy and Jeannie Jerger, Reynold's First Add., lot 6.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.