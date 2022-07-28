Marriage licenses---
Shane Thompson, 49, Ney, corrections officer, and Megan Wilson, 39, Defiance, professor.
Jared Rediger, 23, Edgerton, engineering technician, and Ashley Koenn, 23, Edgerton, radiologic technologist.
Terry Gambler, 62, Defiance, janitor/cook, and Amanda Zettel, 34, Defiance, dietary cook.
Kaleb Guelde, 25, Defiance, arborist, and Jasmine Cruz, 26, Defiance, cashier.
Common Pleas On the docket---
Trisha Brown, no address available, vs. Zachary Ringler, no address available. Civil protection order.
Jason Saman, no address available, vs. Tracy Saman, no address available. Civil protection order.
Debra Mohr, 787 Deerwood Drive, vs. Leonard Mohr, Adrian, Mich., Dissolution of marriage.
Sharronda Willis, 1391 Ayersville Ave., vs. Defiance SNF, LLC, SKLD Defiance, 395 Harding St., Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Workers Compensation.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Emily Armbruster, 1519 Terrawenda Drive. Money judgment.
Teresa Wilson, Hicksville, vs. Kevin Wilson, Cecil. Divorce.
Journal entries---
Shannon Rodriguez, 1744 Ayersville Ave., vs. Eddie Rodriguez, El Paso, Texas. Divorce.
Mycumortgage, LLC, Dayton, vs. Nicholas Suffel, Hicksville, Unknown spouse if any of nicholas Suffel, no address available, Midwest Community Federal Credit Untion, 08770 Ohio 66, Treasurer of Defiance County. Judgment entry closed.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Cody Hill, 06909 North Ohio 66. Money judgment.
Cynthia Shong, Venice Fl., vs. Lee Shong, 1931 East Second Street. Dissolution of marriage.
Megan Cover, Hicksville, vs. Jashua Cover, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Charissa Miller, Hicksville, vs. Curtis Miller, Hicksviile. Dissolution of marriage.
Andrew Frost, Cecil vs. Christy Frost, Hicksville. Dissolution of marriage.
Megan Smith, no address available, vs. Jan Schilperoot, no address available. Dismissed for lack of prosecution.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Alfredo Sierra, deceased, to Erma Sierra, Bouton, et al, Add., Lot 5.
Christopher Roehrig to Olin Roehrig, South Defiance Add, Lot 82.
Kyle Redmond to Zachariah Graber, South Defiance Add., Lot 192.
Kevin and Ashleigh Chadwick to Bridgett Black, Baringer's Second Add., Lot 93, Part lot 94.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Ruby and Julee Morris to Ruby and Julee Morris, Hireing and Nolans Add., Part Lots 1, 12.
Larry Plummer, deceased, to Joyce Plummer, Plummers Second Add., Lots 12, 14.
Joyce Plummer to Ronald and Rhonda Cornwell, Plummers Second Add., Lots 12, 14.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Jennifer Solsbury to Craig Bergman, Auglaize Estates, Lot 11.
Robert Nixon to Semaj Morman, C.E. Bronson's Add., Lot 51.
Derrow Properties, Inc., to Collin Derrow, Oak Park Add., Lots 37-39.
Amy Wraks to Gerald and Jane Cline, Powell Views Heights, Lot 86.
Levi Boggs to Frederick and Rhea Gigliotti, Courts of Woodhurst First Add., Part Lot 3.
JWW Development, LLC, to Aaron and Sadie Patterson, Mistywood Crossing, Lot 52.
Delaware Township —
Ronnie Gebhart to John Salyers, Sec. 13, 1.673 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Clark Michael, deceased, to Darlene Michael, Shook Add., Lots 23-25.
Hicksville Village —
Linda Curtis, deceased, to Tony Curtis, Applegates Add., Lot 1.
Debra Wyse to Cheryl Scher, Partnership Add., Lot 38.
Jonella Slatter to Nicholas Slattery, Original Plat, Lots 19-20.
Williams and Patricia Sutton to Joshua Vandemark, Auditor's Plat, Lot 136.
Hicksville Township —
Derrill Kline, deceased, to Michael Kline, Greenwood Allotment Sec. 11, Lot 4.
Highland Township —
Zachary Morris to Brittany Casto, Sec. 4, 0.839 acre.
Barry and Luann Froelich to Nicholas Zimmerman, Sec. 33, 4 acres.
Noble Township —
Willam and Beryl Morlock to Burton Morlock, Sec. 1, 4.2730 acres.
Homier Enterprises, LLC, to Wedge & Feathers Holdings, LLC, Sec. 2, 1 acre.
Peggy Siler to Brandon Floro, Sec. 12, 2.129 acres.
Justin Snyder to Virginia Mendoza, Lot 4, 0.45 acre.
Defiance City-Ayersville —
James Jurcevuch, deceased, to Merilyn Jurcevich, Englewood Ext., Part Lot 14.
Merilyn Jurcevich to Roger Cato, Englewood Ext., Part Lot 14.
Defiance City NELSD —
Robert Hoshak to Howard and Deborah Sabota, River Crossing Condos Unit 765.
Steven and Jane Hoffman to Branden Frederick, Kettering Hills Sub., Replat Number III, Lot 19.
North Richland Township —
Gary Hammon, to Mathew Helmke, Sec. 15, 75.237 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville ALSD Annnex —
Jaxson Enterprises, LTD, to Steven and Charissa Kroeckel, Deflers Second Add., Lot 2.
Tiffin Township —
Peggy Siler to Brandon Floro, Sec. 25, 15 acres.
