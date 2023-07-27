Marriage licenses---
John Rethmel, 41, Defiance, Farmer, and Haley Rufenacht, 30, Archbold, teacher.
Amanda Herman, 36, Edgerton, administrative assistant, and Bronson Knecht, 31, Edgerton, engineer.
Tyler Herman, 32, Hicksville, laborer, and Gracie Grinnell, 27, Hicksville, receptionist.
Kaylea Ankney, 27, Defiance, packing inspector, and James Krutsch, 30, Defiance, parts employee.
Joseph Spradlin, 25, Defiance, sales associate, and Lirjery Amador, 26, Defiance, homemaker.
Cody Robinett, 37, Fort Wayne, Ind., software developer, and Amanda Cupp, Fort Wayne, 33, physical therapist.
Martin Graber, Grabill, Ind., 83, retired and Clara Miller, Grabill, Ind., 77, retired.
Tyler Hines, 25, Defiance, teacher, and Olivia Fett, 26, Defiance, teacher.
Common please
On the docket---
Dorcas Perez, 1001 Greenbriar Lane, vs. Alyssa Valle, 1001 Columbus Ave., Neile Valle, Auburn Ind., State Farm Insurance Company, Columbus. Money judgment.
Sega AG Works Inc., Cissna Park, Ill., vs. Hillabrand and Sons Construction, LLC, Fremont. Money judgment.
Kacee Hawkins, Bryan, vs. Stephen Hawkins, 15481 Power Dam Road. Divorce.
Heather Moser, Sherwood, vs. Michael Moser, Sherwood. Divorce.
Defiance County treasurer vs. Kevin Beagle, Cecil; unknown spouse, if any, of Kevin Beagle, Cecil; unknown tenants of 301 East Cornelia St., Hicksville; Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Defiance County treasurer vs. John Phillips, 824 Washington Ave.; unknown spouse, if any, of John Phillips, 824 Washington Ave; First Federal Bank of the Midwest, Cincinnati; and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Defiance County treasurer vs. David Bechtol, Ney; unknown spouse, if any, of David Bechtol, Ney; Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus; and State of Ohio, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Kaye Klingler vs. Kirtis Klingler, 17340 Highland Center Road. Reciprocal support.
Steve Bergman, Sherwood, vs. Elizabeth Bergman, Milton Fla. Divorce.
Judith Hickle, Tiffin, vs. Hayes-Albion Corp., Lebanon, N.J.; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Workers compensation.
Journal entries---
Defiance County treasurer, vs. Antonio Mojica, 1579 Westgage Drive; unknown spouse, if any, of Antonio Mojica, 1579 Westgate Drive; and First Federal Bank of the Midwest, Cincinnati. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Kori Wolfrum, 4410 Trinity Road, and Haley Wolfrum, Antwerp. Marriage dissolved.
Annetta Wcislak, Hicksville, and Nathanial Wcislak, Hicksville. Marriage dissolved.
Charles Lusk, address unavailable, vs. Timithy Beaty, address unavailable. Civil stalking protection order dismissed.
Paul Curtis, Lima, vs. GM National Benefit Center, Lexington, Ky.; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Dismissed with prejudice.
Paul Curtis, Lima, vs. General Motors, LLC, Lexington, Ky.; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Dismissed with prejudice.
Paul Curtis, Lina, vs. General Motors, LLC, Powertrain Division, Defiance, Lexington Ky.; and Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Dismissed with prejudice.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Kelly Coppedge, 923 Perry St. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Jeffrey Vernace, 1806 Tiffin Court, and Angela Ray, Hicksville. Divorce granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Lawrence Steele, 100 Lakeview Drive. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Capital One Bank USA NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Christopher Ellison, 21913 Roehrig Road. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk Va., vs. Gina Harper, 634 Martin Ave. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Fifth Third Bank, NA, Cincinnati, vs. William Hounshell, Mark Center; unknown spouse, if any, of William Hounshall, Mark Center; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Decree of foreclosure.
Lester Trowbridge, 23109 Flory Road, vs. Ramona Myers, Marysville. Divorce granted.
Chevelle Gonzales, Bryan, vs. Victor Gonzales, 951 Wilhelm St. Marriage dissolved.
Andrea Alvarez, Edon, and Altin Alvarez, Ney. Marriage dissolved.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Estate of Emilie Lenhart to Mary Lenhart and Dennis Williams, Sec. 28, 1.458 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Rodolfo and Norberta Tijerina to William and Gabriella Meek, Baringer's Second Add., lot 40.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Deloris Weber (dec.) to Stephen Weber, successor trustee, Chinook Trail Condo, Unit F.
Stephen Weber, successor trustee, to Joseph and Terri Schmenk, Chinook Trail Condo, Unit F.
Gabriel Cline to Krystle Phillips, Booth and Aldrich Add., part lot 12.
Paragon Properties & Renovations, LLC, to Clint and Karen Sexton, Oak Park Add., lots 41-42.
Russel Bird to Robyn Coble, et al, Homan Sub., lot 6.
George and Jeanette Fischer to Barbara Rittner, East View Add., lot 220.
Sean Bradley to Megan Meyer, et al, Cottage Park Add., lot 39, part lot 38.
Delaware Township —
Robby Miller to Robby and Christine Miller, Sec. 30, 24.131 acres.
Estate of Edward Antoine to Mark and Amy Yenser, Sec. 33, 8.37 acres.
Farmer Township —
Kim Eugene and Cindy Kimpel, et al, to Joan Jerger, et al, Sec. 29, 1.36 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Alva Wagler to Melvin and Lovina Bontrager, Wirt's Add., lot 28.
Hicksville Township —
Clara Conine to Klepper Family Properties, LLC, Sec. 8, 100 acres.
Highland Township —
Ayersville United Methodist Church Inc., to Ayersville Community Church, Sec. 4, 4 acres, 1 acre.
Albert and Angie Bear to Jay and Rebecca Smith, Sec. 6, 38.15 acres (after split).
David Leaders, et al, to Jonathan and Kristen Leaders, Sec. 21, 10 acres, 10 acres.
Mark Township —
Estate of Barbara Diller to Dean Horrigan, trustee, Sec. 1, 79. 539 acres, 151.709 acres, Sec. 34, 157.103 acres.
Lisa Friend to Amy Friend, et al, Sec. 20, 23.37 acres.
Milford Twp.-Hicksville HEVSD —
Jeffrey and Lisa Friend to Jeffrey and Lisa Friend, co-trustees, Sec. 33, 4.14 acres.
Noble Township NELSD —
Dean and Sue Kosier to Daniel and Keeson Baskin, Suburban Oaks Sub., lot 6.
Eddie and Sharon Jewell to Tyrel Frazer, Wee Meadows Sub., lot 5.
Washington Township —
Jeanette Bray to Jeanette Bray, Sec. 1, 7.012 acres (before combo), 5.41 acres (after split), 4.467 acres (after split), 2.069 acres (before combo).
Angela Mojica to Sarah Crites, Sec. 18, 1.5 acres.
Peggy Vermillion to Peggy Vermillion, trustee, Sec. 34, 40 acres; Sec. 36, 13.52 acres.
Ney Village —
Maury and Debra Sims to Allison Gonzales, Hanna's Second Add., lot 5.
