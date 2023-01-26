Marriage licenses ---
Nicholas Banks, 32, Hicksville, apprentice and Anna Barnes, 31, Hicksville, disabled.
Zachary Koch 27, Hicksville, production and Jessica Morgan, 27, Hicksville, production.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Madelyn Ledford, 827 Washington Ave., vs. Codie Ledford, Cecil. Divorce.
April Hahn, 7310 Ohio 66, vs. John Hahn 851 Jefferson Ave. Dissolution of marriage.
Discover Bank, Brooklyn Heights, vs. Chris Priest, 330 Ruth Ann Drive. Money judgment.
Lakeview Loan Services, LLC, Coppell Texas, vs. James Kirk Hampton Va., Autumn Kirk, 02851 Ohio 66 and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Tracey and Gretchen Reliford, Edgerton, vs. Eric Pence, Edgerton. Money judgment.
Tiffany Robles, 893 Downs St., vs. David Robles, 925 Warren St. Dissolution of marriage.
Crosscountry Mortgage, LLC, Lake Zurich, Ill., vs. Brandon Pepple, Hicksville; Grasiela Pepple, Edgerton; The Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Capital One Bank, USA, Richmond, Va., vs. Jeremiah Spangler, 844 North Clinton St. Money judgment.
The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Dustyn Cantrell, 1015 Schultz St., the unknown spouse, if any, of Dustyn Cantrell, 1015 Schultz St. The Huntington National Bank, Columbus; Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Commerce Drive Holding One, LLC, Toledo, vs. A Packaging Group, LLC, Azusa Calif. Money judgment.
Elizabeth Yeaser, Hicksville, vs. Christian Yeaser, Hicksville. Divorce.
Journal entries ---
Rosanne Rettig, 665 Chinhook Drive, vs. Marjorie Rettig, 665 Chinhook Drive. Dismissed without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery, Norfolk Va., vs. Margaret Backhaus, Sherwood. Default judgment granted.
Lakeview Loan Services, LLC, Troy Mich., vs. David Anderson, Hicksville, unknown spouse, if any, of David Anderson, Hicksville; and Defiance County treasurer. Dismissed without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk Va., vs. Kimberly Draghiceanu 407 Seneca St. Default judgment granted.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk Va., vs. Michael Chancey, 1744 Lora Lane. Default judgment granted.
Danielle Thatcher, Hicksville, vs. Gary Thatcher, Hicksville. Dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Gary and Billie Reis to Audra Smith, et al, Original Plat, lot 63, part lot 64.
Napoleon Wash-N-Fill Inc., to Dirt Fighter, LLC, Original Plat, lots 116, 126, part lot 125.
Daniel and Kandy Guilliam to Jason Guilliam, et al, R.H. Gleason's Add., lot 6.
Josephine Williamson (dec.) to Ruth Curl, et al, Mack and Mueller Add., lot 4.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Estate of Carl Miller to Paragon Properties and Renovations, LLC, Oak Park Add., lots 40-42.
Estate of Ann Miller to Carl Miller, et al, Oak Park Add., lots 41-42.
Grace Joy to Carl Miller, et al, Oak Park Add., lots 41-42.
Estate of Ray Miller to Carl Miller, et al, Oak Park Add., lots 41-42.
Estate of Paul Miller to Carl Miller, Oak Park Add., lots 41-42.
Christopher Yohe to Scott DeGroff, East View Add., lot 87.
David and Amanda Harner to Tristan and Jessica Kast, Courts of Woodhurst Second Add., part lots 57-58.
Delaware Township —
Nathan Wonderly to Nathan Wonderly, Sec. 17, 11 acres, Sec. 34, 35 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Justin and Tami Butler to Ethan and Caitlin Wilhelm, Greenlawn Sub., lots 6-7, part lot 164.
Rick Kiger, private selling officer, to 21st Mortgage Corporation, Hattery's Add., lots 10-11.
Damien Fulmer to Hershberger's Fine Foods, LLC, Central Place Add., lots 31-32.
Hicksville Township —
Heather Scott to Heather Scott, et al, Sec. 14, 3.233 acres.
Highland Township —
Estate of Peggy Bruce to James Bruce, First Add. Slusser's Home Add., lots 14-16.
Estate of James Bruce to Raymond and Laurie Armstrong, First Add. Slusser's Home Add,. lots 14-16.
Mark Township —
Ann Lake to Caleb and Tina Yoder, Sec. 31, 96 acres, 40 acres, 80 acres.
Dennis Lake (dec.) to Ann Lake Sec. 31, 40 acres, 80 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
John and Janet Leppelmeier to Jason Leppelmeier, et al, trustees, Sec. 2, 78.468 acres, 40 acres, 78.05 acres.
Defiance City/Noble Twp.-NELSD —
Boing U.S. Holdco, Inc., to KO Wash, LLC, Defiance North Commercial Sub, lot 2.
Tiffin Township —
Cory and Tia Carnahan to Dustin Kinner, et al, Sec. 11, 20.532 acres.
Krub, LLC, to Jay Hornish, Sec. 33, 76.47 acres.
Washington Township —
Joseph and Nancy Hoene to Joseph and Nancy Hoene, trustees, Sec. 3, 38.718 acres.
Timothy Meine to Timothy Meine, et al, Sec. 25, 13.982 acres.
Howard and Cleta Jo Case to Howard and Cleta Jo Case, co-trustees, Jim's Marysdale Allotment, Lots 25-27.
Howard and Cleta Jo Case, co-trustees, to Tyler and Karrigan Bongiorno, Jim's Marysdale Allotment, lots 25-27.
Ney Village —
Jeffrey Wilson, et al, to Heather Matusiak, Auditor's Plat, part lot 20.
