Marriage licenses---
Kyle Owens, 29, Huntington, Ind., assistant manager and Jesenia Haggard, 28, Huntington, Ind., stay-at-home mom.
Kevin Thomas, 24, Hicksville, corrections officer and Mia Beltran, 22, Hicksville, homemaker.
Devin Emerling, 23, Defiance, accountant and Claire Grube, 21, Defiance, esthetician student.
Bradley Crowl, 19, Hicksville, machine operator and Mary Miller, 22, Hicksville, babysitter.
Charles Wann, 68, Hicksville, retired and Anita Harmon, 63, Hicksville, farm worker.
Daniel Parrish, 28, Defiance, unemployed and Brittney Dyer, 28, Defiance, in-home health care.
Brandon Gilbert, 24, Ney, line cook and Sara Greek, 23, Ney, homemaker.
Joseph Hesselschwardt, 36, Hicksville, feed mill manager and Angela Shibler, 35, Hicksville, esthetician.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Michelle Helberg, Napoleon; and Elizabeth Helberg, Napoleon, vs. Tyler Adkins, 07640 Ohio 15, B.E. Mangas & Son, LLC, 28611 Ohio 281; and Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Columbus. Money judgement.
Norris Frazier, 356 Blanchard Drive, and Wanda Frazier, Tupelo, Miss. Dissolution of marriage.
AP Pro Acres, LLC, Morenci, Mich., vs. Shelli and Madisen Morlock, Pemberville. Money judgment.
Consumers Credit Union, Louisville, Ky., vs. Valentino Garza, 1612 Westgate Drive. Money judgment.
Morgan Seibert on behalf of minor child, address unavailable, vs. Nickolas Wyse, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Journal entries---
ProMedica Health System Inc., Toledo, vs. Savanaha Sharp, Hicksville. Dismissed with prejudice.
Breast Diagnostic Center, LLC, Fort Wayne, vs. Kim McClish, Hicksville. Dismissed with prejudice.
ProMedica Health System Inc., Toledo, vs. Jacob Wolfe, 1145 Wayne Ave. Dismissed with prejudice.
ProMedica Health System Inc., Toledo, vs. Amanda Heminger, 1657 Woodhurst Drive. Default judgement granted for plaintiff.
Brittany Greiner, 1691 Durango Drive, vs. Brandon Greiner, 1682 Durango Drive. Divorce granted.
Jennifer Ziccardi, 109 Jefferson Ave., vs. Matthew Ziccardi, Twinsburg. Divorce granted.
ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Kyle Vaughn, Evansport. Dismissed with prejudice.
PHH Mortgage Corporation, Mount Laurel, N.J., vs. Troy Burlingame, Hicksville; Defiance County treasurer; and the unknown spouse, if any, of Troy Burlingame, Hicksville. Judgment of foreclosure.
Lavada Martin, 17334 Highland Center Road, and Charles Martin, 09830 Adams Ridge Road. Marriage dissolved.
Ashley Stairhime, address unavailable, vs. Brandon Kunkel, address unavailable. Dismissed without prejudice.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township —
Sandra Wonders, trustee, to St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Adams Township Inc., Sec. 6, 0.289 acre (after split).
Sandra Wonders, trustee, to EJC Acres, LLC, et al, Sec. 6, 119.71 acres (transfer after split).
Defiance Ward 1 —
Joan Wagner (dec.) to Robert Wagner, R.H. Gleason Add., part lot 8, E. Hardy's Sub., part lot 1.
Randy Belden to Diamond Mountain Properties, LLC, lots between Maumee and Auglaize, part lot 35.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Jerad and Ashley Ensign to Joy Samlow, Courts of Woodhurst Second Add., lot 62.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, S&S Ranchland Heights Sub., lot 11.
Defiance Township —
Solomon Meade to Rollin Thunder Motorcycle Club, Inc., Sec. 12, 2.5 acres, 2.5 acres.
Mary Colwell (dec.) to Samuel Bok, Sec. 31, 39 acres, 40 acres.
Mary Colwell (dec.) to Andrew Bok, Sec. 32, 80 acres.
Delaware Township —
Ronald and Pamela Pierce to Ronald and Pamela Pierce, trustees, Sec. 4, 3.4 acres, 0.25 acre.
Sherwood Village —
Crystal Brown to Bert Brown, Auditor's Plat, part lot 23.
Walter and Linda Proch to Teresa Proch, et al, Miller-Snyder Sub., lot 35.
Hicksville Village —
Estate of Ronald Wheeler to Graber Management Group, LLC, Wirt's Add., part lots 10-11.
Davide and Jordan Mills to Leman and Elizabeth Griffith, Edgerton and Tannehill's Add., lot 6.
Highland Township —
Suzanne Moore to Leigh Bosch, Auditor's Plat, part lot 27.
Defiance County Land Reutilization Corporation to Brittiny Hale, Fourth Add. Slusser's Homes, lot 22.
James Eldridge, et al, to Colton Couts, Sec. 15, 2.557 acres (after split).
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Frand D. Cape Family Enterprise, PLL, to Brent and Heather Smith, Sec. 5, 7.808 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Gregory and Yvonne Dale to Mollie and Michael Jackson, Wooded Acres Estates, Plat II, lot 31.
Kable Derrow Properties, LLC, to Estle Properties, LLC, Sec. 2, 3.059 acres.
Wesley Wittenmyer (dec.) to Deborah Wittenmyer, et al, Roddy's First Add., lot 2, lots 4-5.
Deborah Wittenmyer, et al, to Deborah Wittenmyer, trustee, et al, Roddy's First Add., lot 2, lots 4-5.
Defiance City-Richland Twp./DCSD —
Wesley Wittenmyer (dec.) to Deborah Wittenmyer, Bistel Add., Extension, part lots 123-124.
Deborah Wittenmyer to Deborah Wittenmyer, trustee, Bistel Add., Extension, part lots 123-124.
South Richland Township ALSD —
GTK 1914, LLC, to Carpet Wholesalers, Ltd., Sec. 30, North East 1/4, North East 1/4.
Ney Village —
Clinton Heisler to Victoria Estrada, Auditor's Plat, part lots 47, 51.
