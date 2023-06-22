Marriage licenses---
Robert Mansfield, 25, Hicksville, technician, and Alli Schooley, 23, Hicksville, account rep.
Michael Shetler, 25, Hicksville, construction, and Emily Stoll, 21, Hicksville, homemaker.
Eric Engel, 26, Defiance, teacher, and Megan Meyer, 24, Defiance, teacher.
Jacob Lammers, 24, Toledo, missionary and Hannah Barnhart, 25, Defiance, missionary.
On the docket---
Destiny Wachter, 5105 Havenwood Drive, and Devonte Herring, 421 Auglaize St. Dissolution or marriage.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Daniel Klingshirn, 1223 Emory St. Money judgement.
Journal entries---
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk Va., vs. Glenn Graf, 1200 Fallen Timbers Drive. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Laurie Burke, 25342 Holly Road. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk Va., vs. Laurie Burke, 25342 Holly Road. Case dismissed without prejudice.
Christopher Gerdeman, address unavailable, vs. John Snavely, address unavailable. Civil protection order dismissed.
Minar Douse, Detroit, Mich.; and Dana McDade, Detroit Mich., vs. Susan Clinger, 1437 Riverbend Drive, Progressive Preferred Insurance Co., Columbus. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Keith Brannon, Stryker, vs. Alyssa Brannon, 1120 Ayersville Ave. Divorce granted.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Peter Freund, 855 Deerwood Drive. Default judgment for plaintiff.
Amber Jones, 668 Jefferson Ave., vs. Andrew Dewulf, 109 Jefferson Ave. Divorce granted.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
David and Linda McKinney to John Conley, South Defiance Add., lot 201.
Donald Hubert (dec.) to Rebecca Wolfrum, et al, South Defiance Add., lot 261.
Equity Trust Co. Custodian FBO Carolyn Mullen, IRA, to Madison Bellaire, Heidepriem Second Add., lot 6.
Defi Investments, LLC, to Victoria Lang, Baringer's Second Add., lot 27.
Mary Esparza to Mary Esparza, trustee, Lots between Maumee and Auglaize, lot 70.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Saundra Mason (dec.) to John Mason, Lakota Ridge Condo, Unit 1.
Allcaring Home Health Services, LLC, to Little Chiropractic, LLC, East Defiance Add., lot 90.
Equity Trust Co., custodian FBO Francis Mullen IRA, to Davina Taylor, et al, Knapp and Hays Add, lot G.
Estate of George Taylor to Shawn Lawhorn, East View Add., lots 165-166.
Delaware Township —
Estate of Edward Batt to Lawrence Batt, Sec. 1, 45.039 acres.
Hicksville Village —
MMACLJ, LLC, to David and Jane Lavoie, Edgerton's First Add., part lot 4.
Elizabeth Vogelsong to Michelle Vogelsong, Sec. 8, 1 acre.
Highland Township —
Kelsi and Jacob Belcher to Kelsi and Jacob Belcher, trustee, Sec. 14, 1.853 acres.
Mark Township —
Estate of Larry George Hartman to Diana Hartman, Sec. 30, 3.15 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD—
Alysia Fickel to Alysia Fickel, trustees, Krontz Add., lot 17.
Estate of Rith Steinberger to Kathy Frank, Wooded Acres Plat One, lot 36.
Debra and Todd Hall, et al, to David and Catherine Karr, Riverdale Heights Extension Two, lot 115.
Noble Township NELSD —
Ricky Speiser to Lee Randall, et al, Sec. 7, 80 acres.
Robert Crowe to Sharon Crowe, River Chase Condos Phase I, Unit 16.
Timothy and Denise Moog to Timothy and Denise Moog, lot 19, 10.104 acres.
South Richard Township ALSD —
Ricky Speiser to Lee Randall, et al, Sec. 25, 20 acres.
Defiance City-Ayersville ALSD-Annex —
Howard Neff (dec.) to Sharon Neff, Miller-Snyder Sub., lot 21.
Ernie and Mary Holtsberry, trustees, to Laura and Griffin Friesner, Degler Add., lot 8.
Tiffin Township —
Edmund Sauber to Edmund and Julie Sauber, Sec. 21, 10 acres.
Tina Hancock to Gary Hancock, Sec. 30, 34.912 acres.
Kathy Frank to Rolland and Linda Deming, Sec. 32, 5 acres.
Washington Township —
Nathan Wonderly to Tyson and Hannah Moss, Sec. 7, 4.457 acres (before split).
Ney Village —
Victoria and Nicholas Saul to Heidi Funk, Mackinaw Add., lot 12.
Shawn Osborn (dec.) to Brent Wiemken, Hanna's Add., lot 4.
