Marriage licenses---
Nicholas Thoman, 28, Defiance, sales representative, and Sidney Ladd, 26, Defiance, bartender.
Joseph Richmond, 27, Defiance, factory worker, and Emily Greear, 29, Defiance, cashier.
Robert Stites, 57, Defiance, line operator, and Jena Schoonover, 56, Defiance, secretary.
Jason Giddings, 43, Hicksville, self-employed, and Jamie Ronald, Hicksville, 40, registered nurse.
Common please
On the docket---
James Hall, 921 Lincoln Drive, vs. Craig Schinnerer, Fort Worth, Texas. Money judgment.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Stefanie McKeen, Sherwood. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Jessica Lawson, 107 Widmer St. Money judgment.
Karen Kubica, 15418 Dohoney Road, vs. Rich's Basement Foundation & Home Improvement, 1703 Durango Drive, Richard Branham, 1703 Durango Drive. Money judgment.
Jane Lirot, address unavailable, vs. Ernest Crutchfield, address unavailable. Civil protection order.
Professional Financial Services of Ohio, LLC, Toledo, vs. Bobbi Doster, 21045 Ohio 637. Money judgment.
Journal entries---
Cheryl Harrow, 14143 Karnes Road, vs. Laurel Health Care Company, Westerville, Oak Heath Care Investors, Westerville. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Jeffrey Vernace, 1806 Tiffin Court, vs. Angela Ray, Hicksville. Divorce.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Lawrence Steele, 100 Lakeview Drive. Default judgement for plaintiff.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Joshua Hall, 19545 Blosser Road. Default judgement for plaintiff.
JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association, Anaheim Calif., vs. Elizabeth Tressler, 703 Stratton Ave.; unknown spouse, if any, of Elizabetrh Tressler, 703 Stratton St.; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Fifth Third Bank, NA, Cincinnati, vs. William Hounshell, Mark Center; unknown spouse, if any, of William Hounshell, Mark Center; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Lester Trowbridge, 23109 Flory Road, vs. Ramona Myers, Marysville. Divorce granted.
Real estate transfers---
Adams Township NELSD —
Randall Ehlers, et al, trustees, to Randall Ehlers, et al, Sec. 7, 2 acres, 1.454 acres, 2 acres.
Defiance Ward 1 —
Forest and Deborah Hopkins, to Brooks and Susan Richer, Gorman's Add., part lot A.
Estate of Richard Mojica, to Maria Mojica, Baringer's Second Add., lot 54.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Napoleon Wash-N-Fill, to Ridis, LLC, Pleasant Home Add., lot 36.
Defiance Ward 3 —
D.E.C.K. Investments, Ltd., to Lola G and People, LLC, Carter and Others Add., part lots 68-69.
Bobby Becker to Virginia Becker, North Defiance Add., lot 31.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Scott and Atsuko Detter to Austin Howard, et al, Auglaize Estates, lot 26.
Steven and Tina Bergeon to Rodney Gruen, Ansberry Place, lot 15.
Arron Weible, et al, to Michael Smith, East Defiance Add., part lot 5.
Defiance Township —
KDM Investment properties, LLC, to Kenneth and Deborah Moninger, Sec. 3, 0.5 acre.
David Bok, successor trustee, to David Bok, trustee, Sec. 30, 8.41 acres, 4 acres.
Delaware Township —
David Bok, successor trustee, to David Bok, trustee, Sec. 26, 63 acres, 4.871 acres, 76.422 acres, 10 acres, 0.757 acre, 38.975 acres, 1.025 acre, 38 acres, 38.746 acres.
Scott Aric and Jessica Hundley, to Jordan Weidenhamer, Sec. 34, 5 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Lynette and Steven Beardsley, to Eileen Savage, Paradise Living Condo, Unit 125.
Farmer Township —
Lois McCullough to Bruce and Lois McCullough, Sec. 9, 66.573 acres.
Christopher Anderson to Donia Anderson, Sec. 33, 2.128 acres.
Hicksville Village —
Estate of Dale Osmun, to Marikay Swick, Auditor's Plat, part lots 169, 128, lot 180.
Douglas Blade to Russell and Caitlan Bales, Longsworth Estates, lot 13.
Bruce and Debra Guilford, et al, to Justin Savage, Auditor's Plat, part lots 268-269.
Robert and Sheryl Murphy to Matthew and Heidi Bennett, Enterprise Add., part lot 6.
Edward Foster, et al, to Edward and Linda Foster, Hillbrooke Estate Sub., lot 24.
Hicksville Township —
Estate of Ronald Wheeler to Andrew and Misty Mullett, Sec. 12, 1 acre.
Highland Township —
Gerald Zimmerman, trustee, et al, to Gerald Zimmerman, trustee, et al, Sec. 6, 117.901 acres.
Chad Poineau to Jessica DeBarba, Sec. 14, 1.52 acres, Hoffman Wooded Estates, lots 8-9.
Judy Hurley, et al, to Aaron Testorelli, Sec. 14, 1.71 acres, Sec. 15, 2.97 acres.
Mark Township —
Lois McCullough to Bruce and Lois McCullough, Sec. 4, 80 acres.
Larry and June Vollmer to Bruce and Lois McCullough, Sec. 12, 5 acres.
Scott Langdon, et al, to Stephen Mitchell and Abigail Doctor, Kyle and Anderson Add., lots 6-8.
Scott Langdon, et al, to Jerry Fleming, Kyle and Anderson Add., lot 9, part lot 10, lot 11, part lot 12, lots 42-43.
Lois McCullough to Bruce and Lois McCullough, Sec. 24, 115 acres.
Milford Twp.-Edgerton LSD —
Wayne Betts (dec.) to Matthew and Stephanie Krill, Sec. 11, 3.257 acres.
Matthew and Stephanie Krill to Cody and Jolene Fockler, Sec. 11, 3.257 acres.
Defiance City-Noble Twp./DCSD —
Estate of Thomas Oberhaus to David Oberhaus, et al, Riverdale Heights Add., lot 17, R.G. Holgate's Plat, lot 7.
Noble Twp.-Defiance City NELSD —
William and Stephanie Meyer, et al, trustees, to Emma Goller, Green Meadows Condo Phase I, Unit 613.
Defiance City-Ayersville LSD —
Randolph Glyaz to Jessica and Nicholas Thacker, Engelwood Extension, lot 40.
Defiance City-NELSD —
Erin and William Nguyen, to Charles and Ashley Jimenez, Kettenring Hills Sub. Second Add., lot 23.
Paul Gearing (dec.) to Janelle Seibt, et al, Kettenring Hills Second Add., lot 34.
Alex Froelich to Jason Vanderhorst, Kettenring Hills, lot 56.
South Richland Township ALSD —
Gerald Zimmerman, successor trustee, et al, to Gerald Zimmerman, successor trustee, et al, Sec. 28, 47.029 acres, 31.434 acres, 31.434 acres.
Aaron Zimmerman to Aaron Zimmerman, trustee, et al, Sec. 28, 12.731 acres.
Andrew Zimmerman, et al, to Andrew Zimmerman, et al, Sec. 29, 40 acres.
Gerald Zimmerman, trustee, et al, to Gerald Zimmerman, trustee, et al, Sec. 32, 17.298 acres, 36.394 acres.
Washington Township —
Jay Crites, trustee, to Makenna Turner, Sec. 1, 0.69 acre (after split).
Makenna Turner, to Makenna Turner, Sec. 1, 0.69 acre (before combo).
Makenna Turner, to Makenna Turner, et al, Sec. 1, 1.936 acres (after combo).
Makenna Turner, to Makenna Turner, Sec. 1, 1.247 acres (before combo).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.