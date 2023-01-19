Defiance County
Marriage licenses---
Calvin Ankney, 31, Defiance, sales, and Rachel Mansfield, 26, Defiance, management.
Common pleas---
On the docket---
Matthew Hahn, 70 Lakeview Drive, vs. Courtney Hahn, 10284 Ashpacher Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Aaron Pelland, Bryan, vs. Sarah Pelland, Bryan. Dissolution of marriage.
Habitat for Humanity of Defiance County, Inc., no address available, vs. Matthew and Ashley Berger, Waterville; Defiance County treasurer; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Tyler Rosebrock, 10233 Kleinhen Road, vs. Lauren Rosebrock, 10233 Kleinhen Road. Dissolution of marriage.
Mark Martinez, Napoleon, vs. Johns Manville, Denver Colo., vs. Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation, Columbus. Workers compensation.
Capital One Bank USA NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Craig Sanderson, Hicksville. Money judgment.
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Larry Eberly, 1810 Spruce St. Money judgment.
Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, Coppell Texas, vs. Stephen Joyner, Hicksville; unknown spouse, if any, of Stephen Joyner, Hicksville; Crystal Joyner, Hicksville; unknown spouse, if any, of Crystal Joyner, Hicksville; Defiance County commissioners; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Majid Zogagi, no address available, Auto Liquidations, New Haven, Ind., vs. Vick Lilly, Hicksville; Heidi and Andrew Hitchcock, Hicksville; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.
Journal entries---
Jennifer Rhodes, Hicksville, vs. Brandon Rhodes, Butler, Ind. Case dismissed.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LCC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Sabo Draghiceanu, 407 Seneca St. Default judgment granted.
ProMedica Health Systems, Inc., Toledo, vs. Coty White, 272 Corwin St. Judgment for plaintiff.
Elissa Baerlin, 1867 Second St., vs. Cody Baerlin, Bryran. Dissolution of marriage.
Cheree Lee, 1709 Corriedale Court, vs. Steve Lee, Avon Park, Fla. Marriage dissolved.
Capital One Bank, USA, NA, Richmond, Va., vs. Darren Morris, 706 S. Clinton St. Case dismissed with prejudice.
Real estate transfers---
Defiance Ward 1 —
Defiance Realty, LLC, to Aloysius Realty, LLC, Riverside Park Add., lot 10.
Robert McKeen to Code 3 Properties, LLC, Holgate's Third Add., lot 8.
Harold Steinmetz to Taylor Timmons, Gorman's Add., lots 1-2.
Arthur Miller (dec.) to Jennifer Miller, et al, Lincoln Park Add., lot 142.
Robert and Joyce Heil to Jaxson Enterprises, Ltd., Tecumseh Add., lot 2.
Defiance Ward 2 —
Aloysius Reality, LLC, to Defiance Reality, LLC, Warren et al, lot 11.
Shawn and Mark Faryniarz to Defiance Reality, LLC, Pleasant Home Add., lot 14.
Defiance Ward 3 —
Loretta Koppenhofer to Arturo and Yvette Garcia, Northfeild Add., lot 69.
Defiance Ward 4 —
Estate of David Kunz to Clayton Campbell, Courts of Woodhurst Second Add., lot 41.
Defiance City —
David and Laurabeth Reed to Troy Reed, Sec. 34, 1.42 acres.
Defiance Township —
Vurlaon Schlegel to Joshua Schlegel, Sec. 7, 35.477 acres.
Jose Arreguin to Hillary Gill, Sec. 11, 2.562 acres.
Delaware Township —
Nancy Speiser (dec.) to James Speiser, Sec. 12, 2.17 acres.
Ralph Kuhn, et al, to Ralph Kuhn, et al, Sec. 14, 80 acres.
Samuel Guilford, trustee, to Donald Guilford, Sec. 22, 4 acres.
Daniel Guilford to Donald Guilford, et al, Sec. 22, 4 acres.
Kathy Balser, et al, to Donald Guilford, et al, Sec. 22, 4 acres.
Sherwood Village —
Cory and Tammy Black to Wudle, LLC, Sec. 17, 1 acre (transfer after split).
Farmer Township —
Tom and Linda Switzer to Scott Mavis, trustee, Sec. 4, 40.536 acres.
Craig Cook, trustee, to Jeremy and Keetyn Ayers, Sec. 29, 3 acres.
Hicksville Township —
Martha Smith (dec.) to David Smith, et al, Locust Hollow Sub., lot 1.
Highland Township —
Brenda and Larry Manon, et al, to Lee Randall, et al, Sec. 2, 26.583 acres, 98.207 acres.
John Goble (dec.) to Josephine Goble, Slusser's Home Second Add., lot 8.
Gladys Leaders, et al, to Ryan Randall, et al, Sec. 12, 40 acres.
Mark Township —
Bradford and Valerie Peter to Bruce and Patricia Hart, First Add., part lots 14-15.
Milford Center —
Jeffrey Pinkham to Jeff and Tina Pinkham, trustees, Sec. 26, 3 acres.
Noble Township —
Joseph Bohn, et al, to Joseph Bohn, et al, Sec. 3, 1 acre.
Defiance City-Ayersville ALSD —
Jerrilieu Mattis (dec.) to David Mattis, et al, Englewood Extension, lot 13, part lot 14.
Tonya and James Kelly to Ryan and Shelby Burger, Woodlands, lot 34.
North Richland Township —
Rose Lymanstall to Rose Lymanstall, trustee, Sec. 14, 79 acres, Sec. 15, 40 acres.
Tiffin Township —
Lona Fitzgerald to Lee Randall, et al, Sec. 2, 50 acres, Sec. 11, 75.48 acres.
Washington Township —
Daryl Caryer, et al, to Pablo Trevino, Sec. 32, 5 acres.
Ney Village —
Herbert Mack (dec.) to Rose Anne Mack, Auditor's Plat, lots 3, 14 acres.
